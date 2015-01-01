There is no doubt that the most important treatment for Celiac Disease and Grain Sensitivity is a gluten-free diet. However, in most cases it takes more than the avoidance of gluten for optimal health to be achieved. There are several Naturopathic treatments available to help restore the health of people with Celiac Disease and Grain Sensitivity. In this week's column we will focus on Intravenous Nutrient Infusions.

Intravenous Nutrient Infusions can be a very important part of treatment for people with compromised digestive systems. This is because, for these people, nutrients from oral supplementation and diet are typically absorbed very poorly into the body. By using the intravenous administration we avoid the compromised digestive system and ensure complete absorption.

Intravenous Nutrient Infusions are not intended to replace optimal nutrition and supplementation. However, they are intended to replenish the body's nutrient status and repair damaged tissue in a relatively rapid manner.

There are 5 main advantages to intravenous nutrient infusions for people with compromised digestion. First of all, the nutrients administered in the IV are 100% absorbed into the bloodstream. This gives the body the best chance to get these nutrients to all the cells of the body. This is extremely important for the damaged and inflamed cells of the intestines as they immediately become infused with the nutrients. This stimulates repair faster and more efficiently than oral supplementation.

Secondly, the dosage administered in the IV can be much higher and more potent than the oral route. For vitamin C, magnesium, and several B vitamins to have a therapeutic effect they must be given in relatively high doses. The high doses can not be achieved in oral supplementation because of the side effects like diarrhea and digestive upset. However, these therapeutic doses can be achieved in the intravenous infusions without adverse effects.

Thirdly, when vitamins, minerals, amino acids, homeopathics and other nutrients are administered intravenously they do not go through the liver before going to the other cells of the body. This is very important because it means the nutrients are not altered. When nutrients are administered orally they must pass through and get processed in the liver before they make to any other cell in the body. This can add burden to the liver and reduce the potency of the nutrients given.

Fourthly, specific nutrients like glutathione, alpha lipoic acid, and homeopathic medicines can be used in combination with the basic vitamins and minerals to support multiple parts of the body in one treatment. There are hundreds of intravenous nutrient infusion formulas that can be used to treat very specific disease processes in the body and support recovery. Intravenous Infusions are not a one size fits all approach.

Lastly, we find Intravenous Nutrient Infusions to be very cost effective over the long run. For people with compromised digestive systems like in Celiac Disease there can be a great deal of time, energy, and money wasted on oral supplements that are not absorbed effectively. A lot of time, energy, and money is also spent on other therapies that are not nearly as effective as Intravenous Infusions. IV therapies can help rapidly repair the digestive system and other tissues of the body so that there is less need for intense oral supplementation and other treatments.

In the next column we will investigate the use of Neural Therapy for the treatment of Celiac Disease and Grain Sensitivity.