Throughout history men and women have tried to turn back the clock on aging. Anti-aging skin care products and treatments can be expensive. Before you jump on the bandwagon to help improve your appearance, it’s best to learn about and evaluate the latest treatments available.

Most people start to notice changes in their skin in their late 30s. After the age of 40, is when most areas of the face that was full, begins to get depressed or develop shadowing or darkening. Of course, this makes the face look older.

Below is a summary of some of the true and tried, and newest treatments designed to help reverse aging.