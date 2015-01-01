Latest Anti-Aging Treatments to Turn Back the Clock
Throughout history men and women have tried to turn back the clock on aging. Anti-aging skin care products and treatments can be expensive. Before you jump on the bandwagon to help improve your appearance, it’s best to learn about and evaluate the latest treatments available.
Most people start to notice changes in their skin in their late 30s. After the age of 40, is when most areas of the face that was full, begins to get depressed or develop shadowing or darkening. Of course, this makes the face look older.
Below is a summary of some of the true and tried, and newest treatments designed to help reverse aging.
- Retinoids—This vitamin A derived ingredient is sold under the brand names of Retin-A or Renova. The active ingredient is usually tretinoin or retinol. In 2009 Archives of Dermatology reported that high concentrations of vitamin A may be linked to lung cancer. The National Toxicology Program (NTP) has suggested that some retinoids may pose a cancer risk, with recent animal tests.
- Chemical peels—Skin professionals apply an acid on your skin to cause the top layer of your skin to peel off. Peels as an anti-aging treatment come in a variety of strengths, with some being very harsh and irritating. In fact, the very strong chemical peels may cause seconddegree burns. The recovery period after the peel can also be difficult. It takes at least two weeks before you can even wear makeup to cover the redness caused by the peel. The cost of a chemical peel may vary from $150 to $6000. To maintain the effect, it’s suggested to get chemical peels from every two to three weeks to a few times a year.
- Microabrasion to erase those wrinkles—Dermatologists may abrade your skin to allow the chemicals for peeling to penetrate better. This procedure basically roughens the skin allowing the chemical peel to exfoliate unwanted skin and to make the chemical peel more effective. One side effect may be to spread warts, herpes virus, bacteria or other virus sores from one part of your skin to other areas. The cost may be from $70 to $250 per treatment. How often you will need to have microabrasion on your skin may vary from weekly to monthly. You may have temporary side effects of swelling, redness and bruising.
- Laser anti-aging skin treatment—Your dermatologist may use light or heat through laser for a variety of skin conditions, including anti-aging skin treatments. There are different types of lasers. One type will warn you to stay completely indoors and away from direct light for at least two days following the treatment. If you are takings medications that also warn against light sensitivity, you may not be a good candidate for skin laser treatment. The cost may vary from $500 to $5000 and up. You may need to get these treatments for several weeks and then touchups once a year. Fractional photothermolysis is a newer laser treatment technology. Lasers have improved over the years to help with treatment of visible broken blood vessels to targeting and improving small areas of skin.
- Botox—Injectable Botox (botulinum toxin) is to help improve wrinkles for a mere cost of $300 to $500 per treatment. But that cost can go up if you want filler such as collagen added to the injection. They only last three to four months. The common look of skin appearing frozen is due to how Botox works. It prevents wrinkles and fine lines by paralyzing the muscle where it is injected. This will not allow the wrinkle or frown to form. Side effects may include bruising, headaches and burning.
- Injectable Fillers—Multiple injections of certain chemicals called fillers, may also be recommended for anti-aging treatments. These may include hyaluronic acid or poly-L-lactic acid.
One specific filler is an FDA approved product called Hylaform. This is made of hylaronic acid and used to plump the skin. It can be used on thin lips to make it fuller.
Another latest FDA approved filler for facial rejuvenation is calcium hydroxylapatite. It is used to restore and promote collagen production, lasting up to a year with results. Reports show this may have higher adverse effects than hyaluronic acid fillers.
- Fat Transfer—This technique plumps up your drooping, sinking or sagging skin. Fat is injected from one place and injected to another.
- Thread Lift—Tiny strings, which act as pulleys, are surgically inserted into the inner layers of skin tissue. The procedure usually takes about an hour, during which the strings are stretched causing the skin to pull on itself. This is usually recommended for jowling or loose skin on the neck area.
- Skin Care Products—Skin care products may contain harsh, irritating ingredients, although effective for anti-aging. Be careful with experimenting with expensive products to smooth wrinkles, and reduce dark circles. One such irritating ingredients, which is added to most skin care products for anti-aging is salicylic acid. A wide assortment of herbal ingredients may also have side effects and cause sensitive skin. Added antioxidants are helpful to help improve the skin, and are often recommended by dermatologists.
The Safer Anti-Aging Skin Care Tips
Based on the information above; obviously the fountain of youth is not as easy as one assumes it may be. The anti-aging skin treatments listed have side effects. And let’s face it; we all know how one looks with multiple Botox injections. The first one may look okay, but after a while you may become unrecognizable.
A balanced, healthy lifestyle, including good nutrition, exercise, and a positive attitude towards life can go a long way towards preventing premature aging. With stress management and a balance between fun and work that you love, you can enjoy a healthy glow, while slowing aging, visibly and biologically.