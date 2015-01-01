Normal Skin Structure and Function Normal skin function requires the presence of normal physiological substances in and around the skin cells. Of the many substances required for the normal functioning of the skin, collagen is one of the most important. It provides structural support to skin, thereby maintaining the skin tone, suppleness and elasticity, giving the skin its amazing beauty. Without sufficient collagen, our body would literally unravel itself from the seams, losing its connective properties and its ability to hold together, causing sagging and wrinkles associated with old age.

Today many health conscious adults attempt to maintain a youthful appearance by exercising, taking growth hormone enhancers and using expensive cosmetics. Researchers agree the major visible signs of aging in the skin, joints and eyes are a result of progressive collagen and hyaluronic acid (HA) degradation in our tissues. They propose that supplementation may actually reverse signs of aging.

Another vital component of the skin structure is hyaluronic acid. HA is a major component of the extra cellular matrix, that is, the space between living cells. HA is also present in skin tissue, both dermis and epidermis, where it allows the retaining of skin moisture and functions as a lubricant between the collagen matrix of the skin. Younger looking skin is typically higher in HA. It has been observed that hyaluronic acid content present in human skin tissue declines as we age, most dramatically after the age of 50 when signs of aging are most prevalent. The degradation of hyaluronic acid and collagen leads to the loss of elasticity and smoothness of the skin, leading to the appearance of wrinkles.

Hyaluronic Acid

May help: promote joint cushioning

support proper inflammatory function due to its chondroitin sulfate content

boost skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles by promoting skin repair and support

support proper wound healing due to its potent hyaluronic acid content

improve the appearance of skin, hair, and nails because it naturally contains key “beauty” amino acids like hydroxyproline Hyaluronic acid is already being used in veterinary medicine for hip dysplasia in dogs and for knee problems in racehorses either as an injected or oral supplement.

Most people after the age of 40 have already lost a great deal of HA and may actually require HA supplementation. It is now possible to supplement HA with an advanced nutraceutical, BioCell Collagen II® that delivers HA orally.

This natural ingredient contains high concentrations of hyaluronic acid and chondroitin sulfate naturally embedded with collagen II protein. Its hydrolysis method renders the product molecularly optimized and water soluble for maximum absorption via oral ingestion and topical application.

It is possible that HA rich BioCell Collagen II, when taken orally, can reach the corium layers of the epidermis and provide cellular level nourishment to the skin, revealing a more vibrant and younger looking completion.

Normal Joint Structure and Function At present, doctors believe that osteoarthritis afflicts more than 20 million Americans. By 2020, that number is expected to reach 40 million. Indeed, some researchers think we’re headed for a full-blown epidemic of degenerative joint disease. Results of an October 2002 nationwide survey from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention show that 69.9 million adults—or one-third of the U.S. adult population—suffer from arthritis or chronic joint pain symptoms.

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint condition characterized by the erosion of the cartilage at the ends of the bones. Cartilage is the shock absorber of the joint and without it, joint problems can occur. Due to wear and tear on the joints, the once tough and slippery cartilage that separates the bones may become soft, frayed and thinned—it basically wears through like an old sock, leaving rough, bony surfaces to grind on one another every time the joint moves. Scientists have also recently identified a host of other things that can cause cartilage degradation and osteoarthritis. Weak quadriceps muscles (in the knees) can stress the joint. Eroding cartilage can cause painful bone spurs, but changes in bone structure can actually erode cartilage as well. When cartilage erodes, certain immune cells come in and help get rid of that tissue but they also seem to attack healthy joint tissue, which can cause inflammation. Finally, certain genes play a role in predetermining cartilage status. Left untreated and unchecked, this can become very debilitating.

Normal joint function requires healthy cartilage and bones, smooth gliding surfaces, synovial fluid, normal joint spaces and normal soft tissues surrounding the joints. Of the many substances required for the normal functioning of the joints, collagen is one of the most important.

There are over 14 different types of collagen found throughout the body. Collagen II is the most abundant structural component found in the articular (joint) cartilage matrix. Interwoven in collagen II matrixes are powerful substances known as glycosaminoglycans (hyaluronic acid and chondroitin sulfate), which gives the cartilage its amazing, shock absorbing properties.

As we age, it has been observed that there is a decrease in the production and concentration of collagen II in the joints. The lack of this vital structural component leads to joint pain and inflammation.

Today’s common treatments include the prolonged use of harsh painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids, NSAIDs and COX-2 inhibitors that temporarily relieve pain and cover up the symptoms while the disease progresses further. More often these treatments worsen the condition rather than help because of their harmful side effects.

Through the advancement of preventive nutrition, we can now not only halt the progression of arthritis but can also improve the condition and provide relief to sufferers by using safe and natural nutraceuticals. An effective and comprehensive nutraceutical substance that uses this approach is BioCell Collagen II.

In order to benefit the arthritic conditions, collagen II must be present in high concentrations to provide structural support and cushioning properties to the joints. BioCell Collagen II contains highly efficacious and naturally occurring levels of hyaluronic acid, glucosamine sulfate, Hyaldepolymerized chondroitin sulfate (higher absorption rate), protein and cartilage matrix glycoprotein. BioCell Collagen II is the only hydrolyzed 100 percent pure chicken sternum derived collagen II ingredient shown to be safe and effective. It provides low molecular weight compounds, which are readily and easily absorbed into the bloodstream.

Conventional Medicine Embraces HA

Conventional medicine has not overlooked hyaluronic acid. HA has been used as a lubricant in eye surgery for over a decade. Dermatologists now inject high-molecular weight HA into the skin to reduce wrinkles. Orthopedists inject high-molecular weight HA into knee, shoulder, sacroiliac, intervertebral discs and the temporomandilbular joint to reduce symptoms of osteoarthritis. The success rate of injectable HA in relieving joint problems is about 80 percent. HA is now being used in prescription eye drops, in skin preparations and to prevent adhesions following surgery. So the HA revolution is underway.

Who Should Consider BioCell Collagen II?

This nutraceutical grade ingredient is completely safe and non-toxic. It is suitable for everyday use by individuals who want to lead a healthier lifestyle, especially baby boomers and the elderly population who have conditions associated with connective tissues disorders, osteoarthritis, degenerative joint conditions, joint defects, and cartilage injuries.