YTE used as an energy and stamina supplement is ideal for people who face both physical and mental challenges everyday. YTE will help you get more effect out of physical activities including a quicker recovery after a hard work out and more muscle tone and strength. YTE also works to improve energy levels and increases stamina, both critical imperatives to comprehensive age management.

Numerous studies have confirmed YTE delivers a myriad of potential health benefits, including increased sexual health and desire, a remarkable increase in energy and stamina, a boost in muscle strength for athletes, and enhanced sense of well-being.

YTE, which has been marketed successfully in Scandinavia for many years, is an almost cholesterol-free extract derived from fertilized hen eggs, which are incubated just until they reach pre-embryonic stage—fertilization activates cellular growth and incubation supports the development of key nutrients to peak concentrations—creating a unique combination of amino acids, glycopeptides, and oligopeptides.

Although the exact working mechanism of YTE is yet undiscovered, various clinical tests yielded results which indicate that YTE acts as a catalyst in the production of essential hormones.

YTE helps suppress the body’s level of cortisol, the stress hormone and helps modulate the body’s level of testosterone, the hormone with the most potent effect on sexual desire for both men and women. A reduced level of testosterone will normally reduce sexual desire.

Bjodne Eskeland, Ph.D., widely recognized in Norway as the country’s foremost expert on egg research, developing new and revolutionary uses for the common egg, is credited with developing YTE. In the late 1990s, working for Med-Eq, he began research on a dynamic new process to extract high-molecular weight substances from fertilized, partially incubated eggs at a critical stage of development, a process he theorized would provide an incredible array of health benefits when consumed by humans. Dr. Eskeland succeeded in this quest, and the material he isolated was called YTE (Young Tissue Extract).

Following is a dialogue with Dr. Eskeland regarding YTE and its far-reaching benefits in supporting numerous areas of human health.

TH: Welcome Dr. Eskeland. Please give us an overview of your background and the development of Young Tissue Extract.

Dr. E: Certainly. I was born and educated in Norway, I received a Master’s Degree in Science at the Agricultural University of Norway in 1964. Then I came to the United States for my graduate studies and completed a Ph.D. in Animal Nutrition at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1971. I have been on staff at Norwegian Food Institute and the Environmental Toxicology Department at the University of Trondheim in Norway. In addition, from 1983–1985, I served as a visiting professor at the University of California, Berkeley, in the Department of Nutrition.

I have spent a great deal of my professional life working in the egg industry in Norway. In the 1990s I hypothesized that there existed in incubated and fertilized eggs a special protein fraction that could help increase and enhance the human body’s natural testosterone production, naturally, without testosterone supplementation. I then teamed with my partner, an engineer, Nils Christian Mortensen, and we developed the procedure to extract this special protein from fertilized eggs.

TH: What are the properties extracted from eggs, which contribute to this broad spectrum of human health?

Dr. E: Young Tissue Extract contains a natural combination of potent amino acids and glycopeptides, which are enriched in the period immediately after fertilization. It is important to understand hen’s eggs that have not been fertilized by the rooster’s sperm cannot produce a chick, but fertilized eggs, the source of my Young Tissue Extract, contain a viable embryo. If incubated by a hen sitting on the egg or in an incubator, it will form a chick within 21 days or three weeks.

In this three-week time period, from the day the rooster has fertilized the hen until the fully developed chick is ready to be hatched, a tremendous amount of cellular growth and development takes place in the embryo, which ultimately develops into the grown chick. What we have done is to develop a process to extract that tremendously powerful growth material and put it into a capsule form, which is called Young Tissue Extract.

TH: Can you summarize the finding of your research?

Dr. E: We found through clinical testing that Young Tissue Extract provides a fourfold benefit to human health. These four areas include increased sexual health and desire, a remarkable increase in energy and stamina and a boost in muscle strength for athletes. Young Tissue Extract has also been shown to be a great benefit as a natural mood enhancer.

TH: Please share the results of specific studies with us.

Dr. E: A double-blind placebo-controlled study was carried out at the University of Colorado, Denver. The study’s main purpose was to test the effect of Young Tissue Extract in developing muscle strength and muscle mass. In addition, a number of subjective conditions, for instance energy levels, stamina and general health, were also measured.

Virtually all of the participants who took part in the study and had taken Young Tissue Extract for six weeks experienced a significant increase in physical energy, stamina, muscle strength and subjective health. In fact, every one of the participants in the study said that Young Tissue Extract was the best natural athletic supplement they had every tried.

TH: However a person does not need to be a world-class athlete to experience the increase in energy, stamina and overall health, as evidenced by the following comments from Damon Wells of River Ridge, Louisiana: “At age 35, after becoming concerned I was loosing a good deal of the body composition and energy generated by my fitness regime in my 20s I then discovered YTE.

“Over the past six months I have been committed to regaining and maintaining a state of optimal fitness. YTE has been an important ingredient in my program. I could immediately feel its benefits and within a few weeks see its impact in my body composition, my attitude, and other important aspects of my life.”

Dr. E: Mr. Wells is an excellent example of the benefits of YTE to a general fitness wellness management program at any age.

However, what most individuals are not aware of is an insidious condition called Sarcopenia, muscle loss, which leads to frailty as we age. Sarcopenia begins in our mid-40s and causes a decline in muscle mass of about one percent per year. Concurrent with this is a loss of muscle strength. This equates to a potential 25 percent loss by age 70; which can lead to the loss of strength necessary to perform everyday household tasks, enjoy leisure activities and social interactions, shorten your lifespan, or make those extra 20 or 30 years more of a curse than a blessing to the baby boomer generation.

The good news is that adopting a regular exercise and strength training program and supplementing with YTE can help build the stamina, muscle mass, and increase vigor, which supports a more active and productive lifestyle.

TH: Dr. Eskeland, both a friend of mine and myself have noticed a significant increase in our energy levels since we began taking your product. We have also noticed we seem to generally feel more relaxed. Do you know why that might be?

Dr. E: Yes, and you’re not alone. Virtually everyone who uses Young Tissue Extract experiences a greater sense of relaxation, which is easily explained. Young Tissue Extract is capable of lowering the body’s production of cortisol, a hormone released in response to situations of stress. With a decreased level of that hormone in the body, you are apt to feel more relaxed. In modern life, which is so stressful, promoting relaxation is an important component of my extract, and I am always pleased when people tell me how the quality of their lives has improved from taking it. After all, it is when we’re young that we view life more easily, more carefree. If taking Young Tissue Extract can restore some of that sense that being easygoing about life is okay, then I am all the happier for it.

TH: You mentioned earlier that one of the four primary benefits of Young Tissue Extract was increased sexual health and desire. Please elaborate.

Dr. E: A great deal of the population suffers from low libido, and there is no question that daily stresses, health issues, and their prescribed medications have been linked with a low desire for sexual intimacy.

According to participants of various clinical studies conducted on YTE, the nutritional supplement is extremely helpful in restoring one’s libido.

The beauty of YTE is that no adverse side effects have been observed. It helps modulate the body’s production of testosterone in an entirely natural way by stimulating the body’s own production of the hormone. As mentioned, this effect, in both men and women, will increase sexual responsiveness. The results of studies conducted have shown that YTE increases sexual desire and sexual ability.

There have also been a number of studies done in Scandinavia on Young Tissue Extract in regards to sexual health, and throughout these studies there is a striking consistency with regard to Young Tissue Extract and sexual health.

To cite just one of four clinical studies done in Norway and Sweden, 16 men aged 47–60 years of age participated in the study. Half of the participants received Young Tissue Extract, and the rest received a placebo. In the second part of the study, the treatments were reversed.

The patients scored their feeling of sexual desire on a weekly basis, using a visual analogue scale, ranging from 0 (no change) to 10 (very pronounced change). All participants experienced a pronounced increase in sexual desire and function.

In addition, it appears that participants were not the only beneficiaries of Young Tissue Extract’s positive effects. The relationships with their partners improved on a subjective scale almost 100 percent, i.e., it jumped from a mean value of three to a mean of six on the nine-point scale.

Of great importance for the prognosis of these patients was the finding they acquired new hope for the future. Their beliefs that their lost sexual desire would return to normal again rose dramatically during the study.

TH: Dr. Eskeland, please review on the benefits of including YTE in a comprehensive age management program.

Dr. E: We have discussed a number of researched benefits attributed to YTE, including increased sexual health, a remarkable increase in energy and stamina, a boost in muscle strength for athletes and enhanced sense of well-being and cortisol reduction. All of which contribute to avoiding disease and quality of life for the baby boomer generation who are predicted to have a life expectancy of 20 to 30 years longer than their parents.

Consequently, YTE, with it researched benefits, can act as a significant catalyst for men and women in achieving and maintaining an optimum age management program.

TH: Thank you Dr. Eskeland.