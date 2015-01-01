2. Don’t Try to Please Others with Your Goals

Your New Year’s resolutions should be designed to fulfill your inner desires not appease the needs or wants of other people. Trying to please other people almost always ultimately fails especially if you have no true desire to achieve the goal. It is okay to set goals with other people in mind but be sure that you are ultimately doing it for yourself.

3. Set Realistic and Attainable Resolutions

It is extremely important to set New Year’s resolutions that are realistic and attainable for you. It only does harm to set goals that you realistically won’t be able to achieve. Take time to think about how you can make your New Year’s resolutions realistic and attainable.

4. Take Baby Steps

Many resolutions may require baby steps to be achieved. Often there is no need to rush to a result. In fact, many goals need time to be achieved and are best when divided into smaller segments. Try setting your goals with increments in mind and allow yourself the time needed to take baby steps towards them.

5. Find Support

Most New Year’s resolutions become easier and more fun to achieve when you have people in your life supporting you. This could be family, friends, co-workers, a personal trainer, a naturopathic physician, or anyone else. There are often bumps on the road and it can be extremely helpful to have others in your life you can confide in and help propel you towards your goals.