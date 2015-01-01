When we reduce the body’s overall toxic burden we literally assist the body by providing “tools” necessary to support and rejuvenate currently overburdened systems attempting to deal with the toxic load; especially after those high fat, high sugar, calorie-rich foods consumed during the holidays. The time couldn’t be better to begin new habits by purging the old and then implementing a healthy daily maintenance routine; after all, the only side effects of effective detoxification are aging without looking or feeling old, naturally.

Detoxification is a primary bodily function, not some newfangled process—our body does it consistently to neutralize, transform, and eliminate toxins. Detox is doing something to improve and optimize functions of our organs of detoxification and elimination.

As a culture, we are diligent about external cleanliness. Yet, many individuals don’t give the same importance to cleansing of toxins through their colon, the main elimination channel. For example, our modern, fast-food, soil-depleted food production does not provide the amount or quality of fiber necessary to literally “brush” toxic plaque from the walls of the colon.

Balance Your Gut—Heal Your Body

The gut is connected to all body systems— immune, nervous and circulatory. Science validates that over 70 percent of the body’s immune system is located within our gut—known as the gut-associated lymphoid tissues (GALT). Additionally, many individuals and conventional health providers don’t make the vital connection between liver health and gut health. The colon is connected through a large portal vein; toxicity in the colon translates into toxicity in the liver. When toxins from the colon are being dumped into the liver faster than the liver’s ability to neutralize, disease, disorders and pre-mature aging develop.

Chemical Processing Plant...Internally that is!

Yes, we all have a chemical processing plant within our body and we need one for life—our liver. It’s often challenging to know how well our liver, the main organ of detoxification, is working. Its job is a complex one—filtering the blood of bacteria and toxins, chemically neutralizing toxins and converting them to substances that can be eliminated through the kidneys, and synthesizing and secreting bile.

Unfortunately, most conventional medical models ignore the detoxification processes as the underlying foundation for our body to function, repair and rejuvenate at optimum levels. The bulk of the detoxification mechanisms are performed by the liver and intestinal tract (intestines). Additionally, the kidneys, lungs, lymphatic system and skin are all intricately involved in these complex detoxification processes as well.

Health Begins in the Colon

“Assertive” not “aggressive” ingredients—safe for inflammatory bowel disorders;

Natural non habit-forming harsh laxative ingredients (not cascara sagrada, senna);

Can be used daily for healthy intestinal integrity at lower doses—at higher doses to remove built-up colonic plague and deep cleansing;

A blend of botanicals, essential oils, enzymes, probiotics, natural vegetable fiber and alkalizing minerals;

Magnesium and other alkalizing minerals—supporting proper pH and colon hydration;

Herbs with chlorophyll—known for blood cleansing;

Formulated to facilitate full, complete bowel evacuation—a kind of intestinal brushing.

It’s a new year…It can be a new you…naturally.