Details TotalHealth Editors

Findings slated to be presented at the 5th Science of Nutrition in Medicine and Healthcare Conference in Australia, provide clear evidence that supplementing with AGE can effectively reduce blood pressure levels. In addition, AGE has a positive impact on arterial stiffness. The double-blind, placebo-controlled study, which was jointly conducted by Australia's National Institute of Integrative Medicine, Bond University, and the University of Australia, divided 88 patients with uncontrolled hypertension into two groups. One group was given 1.2 grams of AGE daily and the other was given a placebo. After 12 weeks, the researchers found that the patients taking AGE saw an average 11.5 mmHg reduction in their systolic blood pressure and an average 6.3 mmHg drop in their diastolic blood pressure compared to placebo. In addition, the study's authors note that AGE improved pulse wave velocity, a measure of arterial stiffness. The study also flushed out smaller benefits to the inflammatory marker TNF-α, total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and apolipoproteins—all factors that increase the risk of a future heart attack.4

Another study recently presented at the American College of Cardiology's 64th Annual Scientific Session & Expo lends further evidence to Aged Garlic Extract's ability to lower blood pressure. During the study, which was conducted at the Harbor-University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center, four placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized studies were pooled to examine AGEs effect on blood pressure. The studies involved a total of 161 people who were randomized to take either 1,000 mg of AGE or a placebo daily for one year. All of the subjects had their blood pressure checked at the beginning and the end of the study. Testing was also done to determine the progression of coronary artery calcification. One year later, the UCLA researchers noted marked reductions in diastolic blood pressure among the participants who took AGE. Coronary artery calcification was also significantly lower in those who had taken the AGE supplements. In fact, AGE inhibited the progression of coronary artery calcification an average 1.78 fold compared to the placebo over the course of the study.5 These findings build upon previous research in the journal Maturitas which found that AGE reduced systolic blood pressure an average of 10.2 mm Hg compared to placebo, leading the researchers to conclude that AGE offers benefits similar to first-line medication used to treat uncontrolled hypertension.6

