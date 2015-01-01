Hypertension , which occurs when the blood pressure in your arteries is too high, can lead to blood vessel diseases such as strokes, heart attacks, and leg pain caused during walking. As it does not cause any symptoms until the damage is already done, it is important to occasionally have your blood pressure checked. Although it is sometimes necessary to use medications to keep your blood pressure under control, this can often also be done naturally. In my experience, the best approach is to use medications to initially bring your blood pressure under control. Once it is normalized, natural therapies can often keep your blood pressure at a healthy level and allow you to wean off the medications.

Unfortunately, most doctors never really find or even look for the underlying cause of the elevated blood pressure. Given that they have an average of less than seven minutes per doctor visit, and that pharmaceutical companies making blood-pressure products spend a fortune teaching doctors about medications and almost nothing teaching about natural treatments, it is no surprise that most doctor’s mindset is to simply give medication.

Unlike cholesterol medicines, which may be more harmful than helpful for most people, blood pressure medications actually do save a lot of lives. If you do have elevated blood pressure, I recommend adding (or continuing) the medications to lower the pressure, and then using the natural treatments below. After three months, you’ll often find that you can taper off your blood pressure medications and still maintain a healthy pressure.

For starters, let’s look at some of the major reversible causes of hypertension. These include:

Being overweight. Be sure to also begin an exercise program as this also helps lower high blood pressure. Best to do a walking program outdoors, as the vitamin D from sunshine can actually help lower the pressure. Metabolic Syndrome. If you are male, overweight, have high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol, and perhaps even have insulin resistance or diabetes, you probably have metabolic syndrome. This is often caused by a low testosterone level (even if it is in the low normal range, for example a total testosterone level of 450), and simply taking natural testosterone (by prescription) can reverse all of the above problems while leaving you feeling much better! Excess alcohol or caffeine—try leaving these off for two weeks and then recheck your blood pressure. Sleep Apnea. Consider this if you’re overweight and snore. Food allergies can also trigger high blood pressure. If your pulse or temperature regularly go up after you eat, consider allergy desensitization using the NAET (www.NAET.com). To see if food allergies are causing your high blood pressure, consider an elimination diet to see if your pressure goes down. 6. Rule out that you have “white coat hypertension.” Some people’s blood pressure shoots up whenever they see a doctor. For many people, this is the only time their blood pressure goes up, so they end up being treated for high blood pressure when they don’t have it. Many grocery store and drugstore pharmacies have a blood pressure machine for the public (you actually sit in it) that you can use as well. Check three readings each visit (one right after the other) to make sure that they are consistent. After you get used to the blood-pressure machines, you may find that your blood pressures are lower.

Natural Treatments to Lower High Blood Pressure

If you are overweight, bringing your weight down by diet and exercise can be a very effective way to lower your blood pressure. Other dietary manipulations can also be helpful. These include having a high-fiber, low fat, and low sugar diet. Avoiding excessive alcohol consumption can also be helpful. For a low salt diet to actually lower your blood pressure your salt intake must be so low as to be not sustainable — and I think downright dangerous. Because of this, I would simply moderate salt intake comfortably. Correcting nutritional deficiencies can also be very helpful in lowering high blood pressure. These include: