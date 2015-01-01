Details TotalHealth Editors

When Mom eats fish during pregnancy, junior may get a developmental boost. Maternal fish intake averaging about 59 g, a day (2 oz.) was associated with significantly higher development scores for the infant at 18 months compared with scores of children whose mothers consumed an average of only 5.4 g, a day, Emily Oken, M.D., of Harvard, and colleagues reported in the September issue of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.