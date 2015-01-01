by Ashley N. Grisham and Gary L. Kersey, Jr.

Ambassador International

ISBN: 9781620205105

32 pages

Price: $14.99

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reports early childhood cavities is the number one chronic disease affecting children. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one out of five children between the ages of five and eleven have at least one untreated decayed tooth.

It’s encouraging to know that it’s easy to prevent tooth decay. However, education to parents, caregivers and children needs to be at the forefront of focus to bring about good oral health for children in every community.

Developing good habits and scheduling regular dental visits is an investment towards healthy teeth and overall health of every child.

Ashley Grisham and Gary Kersey have developed Everyone Smiles! as a perfect and fun book to help children learn about the importance of the teeth. They beautifully discuss the relationship of a smile to the health of the teeth. Brushing and flossing is then emphasized with easy instructions. Their book should be encouraged and utilized in schools and other educational venues to help every child have a healthy smile for a lifetime.