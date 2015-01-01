I was POISONED by my TEETH

This book is much more than the odyssey of a doctor whose dental work became the saboteur to her health – it’s about Health thru Education©

This book is an over-sized publication; it needs to be, in order to provide the reader with details not easily found elsewhere. The information contained herein will empower you to take control of your health by asking the right questions, and not accepting the status quo when you learn there are safer, healthier options. It’s about becoming your own best advocate!

The subject at-hand requires underscoring and emphasizes that many of today’s diseases and disorders are based on yesterday’s dental work and current conventional dental practices and hygiene, and a biased consciousness. It’s about connecting oral health and overall health. Dangerous bacteria not only play havoc in our mouth, they are also responsible for cellular dysfunction and destruction, inflammation, autoimmune disorders and premature aging, to mention a few.

Within the 16 chapters you will learn from a doctor of natural health, who also worked in clinical dentistry and research for eleven years, and what her detective work uncovered that conventional physicians and dentists are not taught, won’t address, and deny the existence of most biological/alternative dental procedures—unless specifically trained in non-toxic dentistry.

The following is a sampling of topics covered in this groundbreaking book:

Health & Disease —Two Perspectives

Biological versus Conventional Dentistry

Connection of Oral Health and Inflammation (fibromyalgia, arthritis, etc.)

Your Expensive Dental Work Could be Your False Sense of Security

Oral Health and Diabetes, PAD, CAD, Osteoporosis, and Lymph Disorders

Your Teeth are Connected to What?

Cavitations—A Subterranean River of Toxins

Why and When Periodontal Disease Becomes Life-Threatening

New Technologies—New Hope for Gum Disease, Pain/Inflammation and Rapid Healing

Why Heavy Metal is NOT Something to Chew On

The Vital Importance of Properly Dealing with the Periodontal Ligament in Any Tooth Removal

Dangerous Mercury in Common Household Products

Gassed Canals—The Dangers of Root Canals

Infant Oral Health—What Every Parent Must Know

Food and Ingredients that “Ignite” Inflammation

Good Foods, Bad Foods…for Your Teeth

Research and Case Studies

How to Protect Yourself Before, During and After Dental Work

This publication “plants the seeds” for you to be open to exploring less invasive and non-toxic dental procedures. The principles outlined are those of Wholistic Rejuvenation— using pluralistic approaches to achieve wellness. Dr. Gilbère is unique as a natural health practitioner; she specializes in coaching clients with chemically-induced immune system, chronic and inflammatory disorders. The type of client she counsels worldwide, both via telephone and Skype, best positions her to present case histories and in-depth research to help you take proactive steps to maintain and support your health.

She is globally renowned for her investigative work and publications dealing with disorders that are under-diagnosed, misdiagnosed and over-medicated. She provides her readers and clients the “tools” to enable them to identify the underlying causes of their disorder—enabling them to achieve wellness. She practices wholistic and nutrition-based medicine—dealing with the entire person…and…that must include connecting oral health and overall health. Visit www.gloriagilbere.com to purchase the book or for more information about her work..