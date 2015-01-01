Here's a surprise. Brand new research published in the February 2015 Journal of Medical Food suggests that coconut water improves diabetes. The catch is that it was a rat study, not a human study. Nevertheless, many animal model studies extrapolate to humans so don't dismiss the research just yet okay?! The rats in the study got diabetes from a potent compound called alloxan. Even though alloxan has only been proven to induce diabetes in rats, I'm bothered by the fact you're eating alloxan every single day without knowing it! Alloxan is a potent compound that destroys beta cells in rats. The question is can it do that to humans?

Alloxan is pervasive in our food supply and there's a ton of research correlating its ability to induce diabetes in clinical trials, that's why it's used in all the studies. Trust me, they are not giving all these lab rats a plate of muffins, they are using "alloxan monohydrate" and injecting it. Then the rats get diabetes, and testing begins. Alloxan is a by-product of the flour-bleaching process that makes flour "white." You can make a choice to buy unbleached or whole wheat flour, instead of white flour that might be contaminated.

Let me be clear, I may not like that we eat alloxan in white flour products, but it has never been tied to diabetes in humans, just critters. What should you do if you just got diagnosed with diabetes? First, eliminate carbohydrates, in particular the white flour products that have alloxan. Second, clean out your pantry and become acquainted with real food again. Third, grab a copy of my diabetes book, I tell you secrets that you deserve to know, like how statin drugs can raise blood sugar and what to do!

Next and this is very important, you can eat nutrient-rich foods that support healthy blood sugar and counter alloxan-induced damage. Some good nutrients include vitamin C, vitamins B1, B2, B5, B6 and folate. Zinc helps with vision and skin. Lipoic acid is a supplement that helps with nerve pain. Chromium may help balance blood sugar levels.

Now back to coconut water, we know it is an awesome electrolyte replenishment drink! But it's not just great for people with diarrhea or those who sweat. Thanks to new research, we see that coconut water reduces blood sugar levels as well as hemoglobin A1c levels (in alloxan-induced diabetic rats). It stops the glycation process that elevated blood sugar causes. That's good because glycation ages you faster and here, something so natural and tasty impedes the "rusting" in your body. Change your diet back to a more pristine and straight-forward diet. Do you want to keep eating a known poison or not? That's what it boils down to. For more information about natural cures for diabetes, visit www.DiabetesSummit.net a free, online event where you can listen to 40 world leading experts (including me) talk about diabetes and give you free advice.