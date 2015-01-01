10 Simple Tips for HEALTHY Detoxification
- Follow a non-toxic lifestyle. Eat wholesome, natural foods, drink good water, exercise regularly, and avoid junk foods and additives—to minimize the need to detoxify.
- If you feel toxic or congested from aches and pains, allergies and sinus congestion, sluggish digestion, or skin rashes. You might consider a detoxification program as outlined in The Detox Diet.
- If you have habits to any SNACCs—Sugar, Nicotine, Alcohol, Caffeine, or Chemicals—take a break occasionally to evaluate how you really feel. These short breaks can give you a new perspective. Is your habit an easy pleasure or is your body paying a price?
- Detoxify your body and life in a way that feels right to you, through a combination of diet changes, juice cleansing, and supplements. Challenge yourself a little, but avoid the attitude, “No pain, no gain.” The idea is to take extra good care of yourself.
- Create the time and space to detoxify successfully. You may want to do a weekend fast. You might also consider a 7–10 days Spring Cleanse. In either case, starting on Friday gives you the weekend to transition in and out of your program.
- My favorite cleanses are:
- The Master Cleanser (a lemonade diet described in my books like Staying Healthy with the Seasons).
- Fresh Vegetable Juices, and broths, with added chlorella, spirulina or other algaes.
- The Detox Diet, a very smooth and easy way to take a needed cleansing break.
- Plan to include regular exercise in your life and create a balanced schedule of activity and rest, work and play. Take the opportunity to be outside, as in walking in the trees, by the ocean or a river. In the city, watch the sky to stay connected to Nature. Do not forget to relate to flowers, birds, and other natural life forms.
- Do saunas, sweats, showers, and skin brushing to help detoxify. Drink plenty of good quality spring water or filtered water (8–10 glasses a day).
- Make sure you keep your digestive track cleansed. Have a bowel movement at least once or twice daily, using fibers, herbs, saltwater flushes, enemas, or colon hydrotherapy. These can all be helpful in experiencing healthy cleansing. This is a very personal issue but necessary for experiencing vibrant health.
- Be positive and drop at least one old habit this month. Even a change as simple as giving up wheat or dairy products, sugar or caffeine, could make a big difference in your health.