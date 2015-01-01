10 Ways to a Better Diet
- Take time to eat and chew your food well for best digestion.
- Drink good quality, non-contaminated water, at least six glasses per day.
- Focus your diet on vegetables, raw and cooked (steamed or baked) and fresh fruits.
- Eat a wholesome breakfast and hearty lunch, and then a lighter evening meal if you can. Don’t overeat or eat too much after nightfall.
- Eat a greater percentage of higher-fiber, carbohydrate foods (vegetables, grains, and beans) and a lesser amount of animal fats and proteins.
- Avoid excessive fried foods, salt, sugar, refined foods, and chemicals in your diet.
- Work at correcting your abusive habits–caffeine, alcohol, nicotine and sugar, getting away from their daily use to see how you will feel.
- Take easy walks after meals if possible and get enough exercise to best utilize the nutrients and calories you consume.
- Eat a balanced diet, focusing on whole grains and vegetables, legumes, and fresh fruits, and adding only some nuts or seeds, dairy products and animal foods, predominantly fresh fish as appropriate.
- Take a multiple vitamin-mineral as indicated for your age and sex, along with extra vitamin C and antioxidants, as well as other supplements individualized to your needs.
Elson M. Haas, MD
Elson M. Haas, MD is a medical practitioner with nearly 40 years experience in patient care, always with in an interest in natural medicine. For the past 30 years, he has been instrumental in the development and practice of Integrated Medicine at the Preventive Medical Center of Marin (PMCM), which he founded in 1984 and where he is the Medical Director. Dr Haas has been perfecting a model of healthcare that integrates sophisticated Western diagnostics and Family Medicine with time-honored natural therapies from around the world.
This educating, writing doctor is also the author of many books including Staying Healthy with Nutrition: The Complete Guide to Diet and Nutritional Medicine, 21st Century Edition, The NEW Detox Diet: The Complete Guide for Lifelong Vitality with Recipes, Menus, & Detox Plans and more. Visit his website for more information on his work, books and to sign up for his newsletter.