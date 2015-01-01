I am fighting mad at the statement made by the FDA regarding rBGH (Bovine Growth Hormone). Hopefully, reading their quote below will ignite the same disgust in you and spur you to only consider dairy products, or bovine products, from cows that are NOT given any type of growth hormones or antibiotics.

The FDA has determined that NO significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rBST, or rBGH — supplemented and non-supplemented cows. Obviously, the statement was meant to discourage consumers from purchasing organic bovine products not supplemented with these chemicals. The milk produced with growth-hormones is less expensive, so why wouldn’t you purchase it? Allow me to provide you with just a few reasons in this brief context.

Milk produced by cows injected with growth-hormones experience an increase in an insulin-like hormone in their milk, which can cause serious health consequences to consumers, especially infants, children and the frail.

These artificial growth hormones are frequently referred to as “crack for cows”…oh great, now we have our cows being systemically addicted! It “revs” their system and forces them to produce more milk — at the expense of their health and ours. Even the FDA admits cows injected with rBGH suffer from increased; udder infections (mastitis), severe reproductive problems, digestive disorders, foot and leg ailments, and persistent sores and lacerations…gee…sounds like the same ailments us humans are getting!

rBGH is banned in Europe and Canada and is boycotted by 95 percent of U.S. dairy farmers. What do our northern neighbors know what we aren’t being told in the U.S.?

rBGH makes cows sick. Monsanto has been forced to admit to about 20 veterinary health risks on its Posilac® label, including mastitis and udder inflammation.

milk is chemically and nutritionally very different from natural milk. rBGH factory farms pose a major threat to the viability of small dairy farms.

I’ve written and taught extensively about the dangers of Metabolic Modifiers—those man-made chemicals added to our food that store especially in the fat of animals and end up completely modifying (disrupting) the way our body’s biological functions are regulated, including the effects on our body’s natural “fat-burning” mechanisms.

If you are truly concerned about your long-term health and that of your loved ones, you’d never purchase anything except organic bovine products (meat, cheese, milk, yogurt, etc.).

Making a Case for ONLY Consuming Organic Bovine Products

Cows given growth hormones and/or antibiotics form fat-soluble carcinogens. The fat and milk of cattle are already contaminated with a wide range of carcinogens including pesticides, and xenobiotics. According to renowned physician, Dr. Samuel Epstein, “The lipolytic effect of hormonal treatment is likely to mobilize carcinogens from body fat and increase their milk levels—a matter of particular concern to young infants. For these reasons, levels of fat soluble carcinogens in hormonal milk should be determined.”

Dr. Epstein is a physician and advocate for chemical-free food and products. He is professor emeritus of environmental medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health, and Chairman of the International Cancer Prevention Coalition.

The following are direct quotes from Epstein’s research and work.

Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone (rBGH) is a genetically engineered, potent variant of the natural growth hormone produced by cows. Manufactured by Monsanto, it is sold to diary farmers under the trade name Posilac. Injection of this hormone forces cows to increase their milk production by about 10 percent and makes them very sick.

The facts show that consumers and their children, especially those in the Public School Lunch Programs, are at increased risk of cancer. Ignoring this, Monsanto and the FDA nevertheless insist that rBGH milk is safe and indistinguishable from natural organic milk. This is blatantly false.

rBGH Milk is:

Unnatural, contaminated by pus and antibiotics;

Super-charged with excess levels of a growth stimulant readily absorbed from milk;

Dangerous because high levels of the growth stimulant increase risks of breast, colon, and prostate cancers, and;

Profitable to Monsanto while posing dangers, with no benefits, to consumers.

Kansas was the latest battleground state in the fight over “rBST-free” labels on dairy products to demand consumers KNOW what they’re buying. Similar disputes have arisen in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Missouri and Montana. Consumer advocates and dairy processors defend rBST-free labels as critical to consumers’ right to know how their food is produced. Dairy farmers who use the synthetic hormone to boost milk production have lobbied against it, naturally.

The Way I See It…

Why would you even consider purchasing or consuming bovine products with genetically-engineered (GE) chemicals that have proven disastrous to the health of cows and humans? This investigation is another great reason to not only commit to dietary life-style changes but to also commit to a detox protocol designed specifically for your body by implementation of wholistic rejuvenation principles. Don’t become victim of what I call the “Ostrich Syndrome” (stick your head in the sand and pretend it doesn’t affect you).

Resources:

www.shirleys-wellness-cafe.com/bgh.htm Food, Inc.: A Participant Guide: Participant Media Your Right to Know: Genetic Engineering and the Secret Changes in your World Uncertain Peril: Genetic Engineering and the future of seeds, Claire Hope Cummings www.ejnet.org/bgh/nogood.html

Note: Monsanto Company sold Prosilac to Elanco, a division of Eli Lilly and Company in 2008. Log on to: http://www.organicconsumers.org/articles/ article_14264.cfm