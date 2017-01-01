Potato Chips DO NOT have to include inflammation-inducing potatoes of the usual variety, the following recipe is my twist for a tasty treat that is great for those cravings. I especially like them for travel. You can turn almost any vegetable into a crisp, healthy and satisfying munchie.

My first several attempts at making chips that I want to look, taste and feel like the TerraTM brand was a complete failure—too soggy, too brown, too tough, etc. I finally realized using a mandolin or food processor with the blade set at 1/16th inch for thinner chips and 1/8th inch for thicker ones, kettle-style, was the answer. A knife will do the trick but much more challenging and that's why I didn't have consistency at my first attempts in our test kitchen.

My recipes are created and tested in my institute kitchen in our new Health Sciences and teaching facility in Cotacachi, Ecuador, S.A.— watch for exciting new recipes and re-invented old favorites from down South...America, that is. Our commitment to you continues to bring you the best natural health recipes while insuring they are packed with nutrition, DO NOT induce inflammation, AND have the ability to assist overall detoxification—the essence of Wholistic Rejuvenation.

This new series provides not only healthy recipes but also the health benefits of each ingredient.

Prep Time with Mandolin or Food Processor: 10 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes (whitish/pale yellow variety)

carrots and/or parsnips

2 taro

2 large yams (also called sweet potatoes in different areas)

2 to 3 large red beets

2 to 3 large golden yellow beets

yucca

Sea salt dissolved in warm water (pepper if desired)

Note: Remember the above are suggestions, mix the ones that are seasonally available and to your taste.

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). With a mandolin or food processor, slice the vegetables into discs about 1/8 th inch thick. Place the veggie slices on paper towels in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt water. Let sit for 15 minutes, then blot dry. Lightly spray 2 sheet pans with oil or on baking parchment paper, then place the sliced veggies on the pan in a single layer. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until crisp. Sprinkle again with sea salt mixture – allow to cool on the pans for about 5 minutes before transferring to a bowl to serve. Repeat with any remaining veggie slices until you have as many chips as desired.

Note: Bake similar root vegetables together for better consistency. The beets will take longer to cook and dry out than the sweet potatoes, so try to bake them on separate pans. This way, one type of veggie does not burn while the other is still baking.

Double Note: Save all those crumbs and freeze them; they're great to bread vegetables, fish or chicken, just pound or blend in processor into breading consistency, the blend of vegetable flavors makes for a taste "explosion"— I always make extra just to freeze in a jar for breading.

Variations: I've also received rave reviews when I make a solution with dark balsamic vinegar with added salt and pepper and "sprinkle” onto the chips with a spray bottle and blot dry before baking! Don't spray too much liquid or they'll become soggy, just enough to add that flavor burst.

In Addition: Consider adding herbs like rosemary, thyme and even organic powdered garlic to the salt mixture before spraying. I find success when I put any herbs along with balsamic vinegar and a bit of oil in my small blender and then use as a spray.

Health Benefits of Ingredient

Sweet potatoes: an excellent source of vitamin A (in the form of betacarotene), also a very good source of vitamin C, manganese, copper, pantothenic acid, and vitamin B6. Additionally, a good source of potassium, dietary fiber, niacin, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, phosphorus, and immune booster. They're a valuable nightshade-free alternative to standard potatoes.

Carrots: (organic): antioxidant rich, cholesterol reduction, blood pressure assist, immune booster, digestive aid, eye health assist, blood sugar regulator.

Parsnips: contain a wide variety of vitamins, minerals and nutrients, and an excellent source of soluble and insoluble dietary fiber, folate, potassium and vitamin C. Adequate fiber helps reduce blood cholesterol levels, obesity and constipation or sluggish elimination. They also contain many polyacetylene antioxidants—research found these compounds possess antiinflammatory, anti-fungal, and anti-cancer functions and offer protection from colon cancer.

Taro: this root contains a very significant amount of dietary fiber and carbohydrates, as well as high levels of vitamin A, C, E, B6, folate, magnesium, iron, zinc, phosphorous, potassium, manganese, and copper. The plant also provides some protein in your diet, but the amount is almost negligible. Taro can lower blood pressure, is gluten-free, reduces cardiovascular and cancer risk, boosts immunity, is low in sodium, has low glycemic index, supports bone and cell health.

Yams: a good source of vitamin C–27 percent of the daily value for fighting infections such as colds and flu and quick wound healing, anti-aging, strong bones, and healthy immune function. It also provides good amounts of fiber, potassium, manganese, and metabolic B vitamins.

Beets: high in immune-boosting vitamin C, fiber, and essential minerals like potassium (essential for healthy nerve and muscle function) and manganese (good for your bones, liver, kidneys, and pancreas). Beets also contain the B vitamin folate, which helps reduce the risk of birth defects.

Yucca: anti-inflammatory, reduces blood pressure, soothes headache and arthritis symptoms, anticancer, high fiber, antioxidant, regulates blood sugar and cholesterol.

Sea Salt (natural): salt is essential for life and a vital component in the human diet. Sodium is a nutrient the body cannot manufacture but is required for life itself. Sodium is easily absorbed and is active in the absorption of other nutrients in the small intestine. It helps regulate water balance, pH, and is important in nerve conduction.

Enjoy the taste while reaping the health benefits to help you age without looking or feeling old.