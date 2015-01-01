This is the last detox SOUP recipe in this series as the weather begins to warm I'll provide cooler dishes. Recipes do not have to be difficult or with dozens of ingredients. My recipes are created and tested in my institute kitchen to insure they are packed with nutrition AND the ability to assist overall detoxification, which is what's important for wholistic rejuvenation. The subsequent three recipes are detox one-dish meals.

2 medium yellow onions, sliced

1-inch knob of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 TB coconut oil

2 lbs. carrots, peeled if non-organic, cut into small chunks

2 TB fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 qt. "nightshade-FREE" vegetable or chicken stock

tsp cumin powder (or to taste)

Himalayan salt and pepper to taste

Coconut milk to taste for added richness

Saute onion and ginger in coconut oil until translucent and then add carrots and cook for 5-10 minutes. Add stock, cumin powder and simmer for about 30-45 minutes until carrot is very soft (if you don't want to cook it for that long, cut the carrot up into smaller pieces). Check for seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste

Add parsley and cook an additional 10 minutes.

Blend soup and serve hot or cold.

Add coconut or cashew milk for a creamy smooth flavor and texture.

You can also add some organic cornstarch or arrowroot to the cold broth, dissolve and slowly add to the mixture to thicken without adding milk or a milk alternative.

Health Benefits of Ingredients

Onions—Contain antibiotic, antiseptic, antimicrobial and carminative properties. They're rich in sulphur, fiber, potassium, vitamins B, C and low in fat, cholesterol and sodium.

Ginger—Considered one of the healthiest spices on the planet. Gingerol is the main bioactive compound and is responsible for its many medicinal properties. It has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Used in natural medicine extensively for: nausea and morning sickness, to reduce muscle pain and soreness, lower blood sugar, improve heart disease, to treat chronic indigestion, reduce menstrual pain, lower cholesterol, may help prevent cancer, improve brain function and overall cognitive health, and help fight infections.

Coconut Oil—Its health benefits are too numerous to list but here are the ones helpful in detoxification: Improves blood cholesterol, loaded with saturated fats (raises HDL, good cholesterol), increases energy, helps lower blood sugar, contains lauric acid known to kill bacteria-viruses-fungi, is a natural appetite suppressant, its fatty acids can boost brain function especially in those with dementia and Alzheimer's by providing the needed ketones (energy source for malfunctioning cells).

Carrots—Carrots are actually considered a vessel for vitamin A, they contain a large amount of vitamin A. Additionally, they