Ingredients

Note: These amounts are approximate depending on your taste and quantity so adjust to the flavor you like. I like a sweet/tart flavor where I can taste the vinegar but it’s not over-whelming and then just a slight sweet taste.

1 lb. sweet potatoes (peeled and cut into small cubes)

½ cup oil (best if you use grapeseed, hazelnut or infused oil like infused grapeseed with lime)

2 TB. Balsamic vinegar (adjust to taste) I also sometimes add Champagne vinegar

1–3 TB. agave syrup (adjust to taste), can also dissolve a bit of natural sugar to taste–Lakanto (monk fruit)–in the vinegar and add

1 tsp. each of these, finely chopped: thyme leaves, rosemary, sage, dill (if herbs are dry then just add equal amounts and adjust to taste)

2–3 finely chopped celery stalks

2–4 finely chopped green onions and/or about 4 TB. finely chopped scallions/chives

½ cup finely chopped pecans

4 TB. finely chopped parsley

Peel and cut sweet potatoes into small cubes and place in a pan with just enough water to cover them. Cook on high until full boil, don’t open lid, and boil for 2–3 minutes, turn off heat and leave covered for another 3–5 minutes. Check potatoes so that they are tender but a bit al dente and not too soft. Strain and cool. Meanwhile combine: All herbs, oil, chopped pecans, green onions/chives, agave, chopped celery, balsamic vinegar in a large container or bowl. Mix well and set aside, don’t refrigerate. Once the potatoes have chilled a bit, toss well with the oil mixture and then add chopped parsley. Chill entire mixture and enjoy! The taste gets better after 12 hours and best after 24 hours.

Health Benefits of Ingredients

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A (in the form of beta-carotene). They are also a very good source of vitamin C, manganese, copper, pantothenic acid, and vitamin B6. Additionally, they are a good source of potassium, dietary fiber, niacin, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, and phosphorus. Also a valuable nightshade-free alternative to standard potatoes.

Grapeseed oil is a great source of polyphenols–flavonoids, Essential Fatty Acid–linoleic acid, vitamin E, and oligomeric proanthocyanidin. Cholesterol lowering, anti-inflammatory.

Balsamic vinegar contains polyphenols, antioxidants that can protect the body from heart disease and cancer. Improves immunity: The grapes that are used to make balsamic vinegar contain antioxidants that fight against cell damage, improve the body’s immune system and make blood platelets more flexible.

Agave syrup is a natural sweetener similar to honey and derived from the plant that is used in making tequila, agave nectar can be used to sweeten both food and drink. This sweet syrup is an ideal alternative to sugar and offers health benefits—beyond being a natural sweetener—from weight loss to wound healing.

Thyme: Packed with health-enhancing phyto-nutrients, minerals and vitamins essential for overall wellness. It contains thymol, scientifically found to have antiseptic and anti-fungal properties. It is the herb with the highest antioxidant levels among herbs. It is a rich source of potassium, iron, calcium, manganese, magnesium, selenium, and B-complex.

Rosemary: Aids memory, improves mood, immune booster, anti-bacterial, digestive aid, anti-inflammatory.

Sage: Anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, supports cognitive strength, anti-oxidant rich especially vitamins A and C, mineral rich supporting cellular health, heart health and blood pressure stability.

Dill: Contains powerful monoterpenes like limonene, carvone, and anethofuran, as well as flavonoids like vicenin and kaempferol. As for vitamins and minerals, dill has a significant amount of vitamin A and vitamin C, as well as trace amounts of folate, iron, and manganese. Considered a digestive aid, bone and tooth strengthener, immune booster, sleep aid, and respiratory health support.

Celery: This veggie provides an excellent source of vitamin C and fiber. It is a very good source of folic acid, potassium, and vitamins B1 and B6. Celery also offers a good source of vitamin B2 and calcium. Even though celery contains more sodium than most other vegetables, the sodium is offset by its high levels of potassium. Celery contains phytochemical compounds known as coumarins—studies show they are effective in cancer prevention and capable of enhancing the activity of certain white blood cells. Coumarin compounds also lower blood pressure, tone the vascular system, and are credited as effective when used in cases of migraines. Due to the high levels of potassium and sodium, when celery-based juices are consumed after a workout they serve as great electrolyte replacement drinks. Studies show celery may help to lower cholesterol and prevent cancer by improving detoxification.

Scallions: antioxidant, low calorie, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, assists in lowering blood pressure, reduces heart disease risk, promotes bone and brain health.

Pecans: According to the National Pecan Shellers Association, pecans are high in healthy unsaturated fat and just a handful a day can lower "bad" cholesterol. They also contain more than 19 vitamins and minerals including vitamins A, B, and E, folic acid, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc. They are fiber rich, antioxidant, provide vascular support and are a source of healthy dietary fats.

Parsley: Rich in vital vitamins including C, B12, K and A. Contains healthy amounts of dietary copper, potassium, and iron. Studies show it maintains a strong immune system, tones bones and helps heal the nervous system. Flushes out excess fluid, therefore, supports kidney function. Daily use of fresh parsley helps stiff muscles and relieves joint pain. NOTE: Does contain oxalates, which can be a problem for those with existing kidney and gallbladder disorders.

Variations:

Get creative. Add ingredients like green peas, finely chopped pecans or pine nuts and even avocado. I especially get compliments when I overdo the balsamic vinegar, you will too! Enjoy...not only the taste but in reaping the health benefits.

