Based on my original Fat Flush soup recipe, a “new and improved” Fat Flush Soup Diet is back — right in time for the 2012 weight loss season! The mouth-watering recipe — with four new delicious variations — was originally featured as a cover story in a major national women’s magazine and we have been receiving rave reviews from all over the country ever since.

A wonderful meal in a bowl, the basic soup recipe contains hearty and warming veggies, beans, and lean protein with spices like cumin, cayenne, cilantro and fresh garlic to seriously boost flavor appeal and enhance cleansing power. Really perfect for a spring cleaning boost!

All you have to do is savor the soup twice a day—preferably at lunch and dinner — with a small salad or bowl of steamed non-starchy veggies. Throughout the day, sip on herbal teas (dandelion or peppermint tea), lemon and water, plain water or unsweetened cranberry juice with water (1 ounce of juice to 7 ounces water) so that you are consuming at least 64 ounces of liquid daily.

Start the day with a protein rich breakfast in the morning. I would personally suggest a smoothie made with brown rice and pea protein powder (20 grams of proteins per serving) to help kick-start glucagon, the protein-based hormone that mobilizes fat from storage. Or choose any of the easy protein-packed breakfasts, you will find in Phase 1 of my book, The Fat Flush Plan.

(Of course the protein you consume must be healthy — organic if possible — and not pumped up with hormones or antibiotics.) Critical to both phases of liver detox, this star performer is equated with beauty since our skin, hair, and nails are 98 percent protein. Protein helps make the powerhouse antioxidant glutathione; creates vital enzyme to zap toxins, and maintains energy levels. Protein is essential for weight loss because it can produce the pancreatic hormone known as glucagon which accesses stored body fat for energy. And since the body can’t store protein, it is so very essential that we get the right amount daily (at least 20 grams per meal) — which is what the soup provides! Having low protein levels increases our desire for carbs (like sugar) which contribute to a rise in insulin — the fat promoting hormone.

The filling, high fiber beans — either pinto, garbanzo, or black — contain anywhere from about 10 –20 grams of fiber per serving, which will help regulate blood sugar and sweep toxins out of the system by fulfilling the 35 fiber grams per day dietary recommendation.

2012 Fat Flush Soup

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef, turkey or chopped chicken*

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

1 large red, orange and/or green pepper, seeded and chopped

1 large zucchini or yellow squash, chopped

8 ounces mushrooms, chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

1 bottle (46 ounce) reduced-sodium tomato or vegetable cocktail juice

1 can (15 ounce) pinto, garbanzo or black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14 ounce) crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

1/4 cup each fresh cilantro and parsley leaves, chopped

*For vegetarian option, omit meat and add another can of beans.

In saucepot over medium-high heat, cook oil 30 seconds or until heated. Add beef, turkey or chicken. Cook 5 minutes or until cooked through, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet; drain, if desired. In same saucepot, cook onions, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms and garlic 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in next 6 ingredients and cooked meat. Add up to 1 cup water to thin soup, if desired. Cover; bring soup just to a simmer (do not let boil). Reduce heat to medium-low. Let simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cilantro and parsley. Cover; let simmer 5 minutes more. Garnish with shaved Parmesan cheese, if desired. Soup can be stored up to 5 days in the refrigerator or frozen.

Serving size:

2 to 3 cups (makes 10 to 12 cups) But the basic soup recipe goes on to the next level by individualizing weight loss and recommending very special ingredient “add-ins” that address the top four weight gain triggers most commonly experienced by frustrated dieters: a sluggish thyroid, burned out adrenals, a toxic liver, and yeast overload.

Soup Tweaks

What has made this Fat Flushing soup especially popular is that you can tweak the basic recipe to speed weight loss if you are a thyroid type and are tired, constipated, depressed or experience extremely dry skin; an adrenal type and are frequently stressed, crave salt, and lightheaded; a liver type, plagued by headaches and bloat; or are fending off yeast and are constantly craving carbs and have frequent GI distress.

Mix and match the various recipes and eat the soup that is designed to quell any of the symptoms you may be experiencing. All the tweaks blend beautifully together!

To boost the thyroid, simply add two teaspoons of seaweed gomasio to provide thyroid nourishing iodine. Also add 1 cup of potassium-rich zucchini.

For adrenal healing, add 1/2 teaspoon pink Himalayan sea salt for added adrenal-supporting sodium and also add 4 to 5 cups of escarole and spinach for extra rich magnesium content.

To help detoxify the liver, add 1 teaspoon of turmeric which is a potent anti-inflammatory that enhances the liver’s ability to filter toxins.

And, for those fighting Candida or other types of yeast and fungus, consider substituting 1/2 cup grated daikon (a white radish) for the mushrooms — which can increase yeast in sensitive individuals. Double up on the yeast-fighting garlic (4 cloves) and add a small peeled and chopped eggplant which is rich in antifungal nutrients.

If you are ready for a fresh start, but not sure how to begin, then my specialty soups and tailored supplements may be just what you need. It’s so easy because the soup can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days or frozen ahead.

Soup’s on at my house. How about yours?