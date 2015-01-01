This new series provides not only healthy recipes but also the health benefits of each ingredient.

This is the perfect side dish or snack when what is typically the hottest month. Recipes do not have to be difficult or with dozens of ingredients. My recipes are created and tested in my institute kitchen to insure they are packed with nutrition AND the ability to assist overall detoxification while being packed with other energy-producing ingredients, which is what's important for wholistic rejuvenation.

Ingredients

4 large, well-ripened avocados, smashed until creamy smooth with no lumps

The juice of 2-3 limes (to taste, I like it tangy so I use 3)

½ of a VERY finely chopped red onion

½ package of Simply Organic Ranch Dressing Powder Mix or other organic ranch dressing (careful to read label for alias for MSG and other health-depleting ingredients)

⅓ cup plain non-fat yogurt, organic sour cream, or natural creme fraiche

1 bunch of finely chopped cilantro White pepper (makes it spicy without using nightshades that "ignite" inflammation)

Salt to taste

1 tsp. olive or grape seed oil

1 tsp. finely chopped garlic



NOTE from Dr. G's Pantry

The avocado is considered the perfect super food by many nutritional experts...AND for good reason.

According to Daniel Amen, MD, avocados are one of the top brain-healthy foods that assist in preventing cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. Its benefit is believed to come from the folate in avocado that contributes to preventing formation of brain tangles—considered a major factor in Alzheimer's.

In addition, avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats that boost heart health and help lower blood pressure. The monounsaturated fats in avocado beta-sitosterol. the phytonutrient clinically proven to lower LDL and triglyceride blood levels while raising HDL. Additionally, the vitamin B6 combined with the natural folic acid in avocado help regulate homocysteine—which when high, is a forerunner of heart disease.

Health Benefits of Ingredients

Avocado: nutrient rich, healthy fats, high in potassium, supports healthy blood pressure, high in fiber, assists in healthy cholesterol levels, promotes eye health, may assist with arthritis symptoms.

Lime: prevents scurvy, promotes skin health, digestive aid, reduce blood sugar spikes, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, urinary tract health.

Onions: contain antibiotic, antiseptic, antimicrobial and carminative properties. They're rich in sulphur, fiber, potassium, vitamins B, C and low in fat, cholesterol and sodium.

Simply Organic Ranch Dressing Powder: provides flavor without toxic additives

Yogurt, sour cream or creme fraiche (organic):

Yogurt: powerhouse of various vitamins and minerals, maintains cholesterol levels in the body and prevents ailments like hypertension, while also boosting immunity. It is good for improving the strength of bones and teeth, aids in digestion, and is valuable in skin care. Lactobacillus promotes gut health.

Sour cream/Cream fraiche (organic): nutrient rich containing calcium, riboflavin, phosphorus, vitamin B-12, protein.

Cilantro: In healthcare, most often cited as effective for detoxifying heavy metals because it binds to toxic metals and loosen them from the tissues. This is especially important for those with mercury exposure. The following are additional documented health benefits:

May be able to help prevent cardiovascular damage;

The School of Life Science in Tamil Nadu, India, noted, after researching the activity of cilantro leaves and stem, "if used in cuisine, would be a remedy for diabetes" because of its blood-sugar lowering effect;

Strong antioxidant activity;

Has been shown to have anti-anxiety effects;

May help improve sleep quality;

Cilantro seed oil possess antioxidative properties, consumption may decrease oxidative stress;

Research conducted by The Dental School of Piracicaba in Brazil found cilantro oil to be a newly discovered natural fungal cleansing formulation;

Demonstrated activity against several types of harmful organisms.

White pepper: digestive aid, detoxifying, antioxidant, mineral rich aiding in bone health.

(Natural Sea) Salt: Salt is essential for life and an important component in the human diet. Sodium is a nutrient that the body cannot manufacture but which is required for life itself. Sodium is easily absorbed and is active in the absorption of other nutrients in the small intestine. It helps regulate water balance, pH, and is important in nerve conduction.

Olive or Grape seed oil:

Olive oil: widespread cardiovascular support, anti-inflammatory, possibly anti-cancer, brain health support, liver and digestive stress reducer.

Grape Seed Oil: a great source of polyphenols—flavonoids, essential fatty acid—linoleic acid, vitamin E, and oligomeric proanthocyanidin. Cholesterol lowering, anti-inflammatory.

Garlic—fresh: immune booster, blood pressure aid, cholesterol lowering, high in antioxidants, reduces heavy metal toxicity.

Enjoy...not only the taste but in reaping the health benefits...

