My recipes are created and tested in my institute kitchens both in the U.S. and our new teaching/health sciences/research facility high in the high Andes of Ecuador, S.A. Our commitment to you continues to bring you the best natural health recipes while insuring they are packed with nutrition AND the ability to assist overall detoxification – the essence of Wholistic Rejuvenation.

This series provides not only healthy recipes but also the health benefits of each ingredient.

Dr. Gloria’s "everything" sauce

Use in place of salsa and salad dressing, drizzled over vegetables, eggs, stir fry, tacos, burritos, or simply a dipping sauce for chips and vegetables and even on popcorn! This salsa only takes about five minutes to make.

NOTE: This recipe is a substitute for traditional tomato and hot pepper-based salsa, which of course are nightshades that we know induce inflammation. I make it twice a week and refrigerate in a canning jar to put on most things I eat. Recently in our test kitchen we made a larger than normal batch and tossed it with quinoa spaghetti (gluten-free) instead of another sauce and topped it with queso fresco (soft crumbled cheese), WOW!

SALSA JOVAN

Ingredients

1–2 large ripe avocados

3–5 cloves garlic (adjust to your taste)

1/8 cup chopped red onion

1/8 cup green onions/scallions

1/4 cup cilantro

1/8 cup parsley

Juice of 1 large lime or 2 small ones

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 tsp. cumin powder

Water just enough for a consistency of a ranch-type salad dressing—easy spreadable.

Variation: If you eat dairy, consider adding some plain yogurt or sour cream for a richer flavor. I have also prepared with a bit of white balsamic or apple cider vinegar and it adds a nice zing.

Instructions



Peel and remove pit from avocado Add All ingredients to food processor, immersion hand-held blender or conventional blender until a creamy smooth texture easily spreadable consistency is achieved—adjust ingredients and liquid to your liking. You can make a jar full and refrigerate for up to three days as the lime acts as natural preservative.

Nutritional Facts of Avocado

High in healthy fats, its health benefits are supported by scientific research. They are jammed with nutrition and contain a wide variety of nutrients that includes 20 different vitamins and minerals.

Contains small amounts of magnesium, manganese, copper, iron, zinc, phosphorous, vitamin A, B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin) and B3 (niacin).

Nutrition Facts: 160 calories, 2 grams’ protein, 15 grams of healthy fats. Although it contains 9 grams of carbs, 7 of those are fiber so there are only 2 "net" carbs, making this a low-carb friendly plant food. Avocados do not contain any cholesterol or sodium.

Health Benefits of Avocado:

They contain more potassium than bananas—a nutrient deficient in most people.

Several studies show that having a high potassium intake is linked to reduced blood pressure—a major risk for heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure.

They are loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids—77 percent of the avocado calories are from fat (oleic acid), making it one of the fattiest plant foods in existence. Oleic acid has been scientifically linked to reduced inflammation and have beneficial effects on genes linked to cancer.

Avocado oil is a healthy safe choice for cooking because it’s very resistant to heat-induced oxidation.

They are loaded with fiber, which has shown extensive health benefits including assisting weight loss, reduced blood sugar spikes and strongly linked to lower risk of many diseases. Avocado soluble fiber is known to be able to feed the health-enhancing bacteria in the intestinal tract, which is essential for optimal body function.

Avocados have shown capacity of lowering cholesterol, triglycerides, inflammatory markers and blood pressure.

The fat in avocados helps the body to absorb other nutrients from plant foods, including vitamins A, D, E and K along with antioxidants like carotenoids.

They are loaded with powerful antioxidants to help protect the eyes. They contain nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are incredibly important for good eye health. Studies verify that these nutrients are linked to a drastically reduced risk of cataracts and macular degeneration that are quickly becoming rampant among those over age 55.

Health Benefits of Other Ingredients

Lime

Packed with vitamin C—a cup of freshly squeezed juice contains 72.6 milligrams of vitamin C, essential for growth and repair of tissues, bones and teeth.

Helps produce collagen—a protein that plays a vital role in production of blood vessels, skin, tendons, ligaments and cartilage.

Studies show its antibiotic properties as well as being a potent anti-carcinogenic because of its high content of cancer-fighting compounds called flavonoids.

Contains eight different limuloids, compounds that promote enzyme activity in the liver called Glutathione-Stransferase or GST. This liver enzyme detoxifies a variety of cancer-causing chemicals by de-activating harmful substances and turning them into harmless chemicals that are then removed from the body via the urine. Additionally, it alkalizes the body, which prevents the growth of organisms like viruses, bacteria and fungus.

Cilantro

It is most often cited as effective for detoxifying heavy metals because it binds to toxic metals and helps loosen them from the tissues. This is especially important for those with mercury exposure.

Can help prevent cardiovascular damage.

The School of Life Science in Tamil Nadu, India, noted after researching the activity of cilantro leaves and stem, "if used in cuisine, would be a remedy for diabetes" because of its scientific results in lowering blood-sugar values.

Strong antioxidant activity.

Has shown to have anti-anxiety effects.

Studies show its effectiveness in improving quality of sleep.

Cilantro seed oil possess anti-oxidative properties; consumption may decrease overall oxidative stress.

Research conducted by The Dental School of Piracicaba, Brazil, found cilantro oil to be a new natural fungal cleansing formulation.

Demonstrated activity against several types of harmful microorganisms.

Cumin Powder

A small plant in the parsley genre. Its medicinal use is recorded as far back as 5000 years by the Egyptians. Uses include: diuretic, upset stomach and flatulence. Reported to promote a healthy digestive system. It stimulates menstruation and is also added to gargles to help treat laryngitis. A good source of iron, manganese and other vitamins and minerals. Research shows it stimulates production of pancreatic enzymes, therefore, is effective in insulin sensitivity. Additionally, studies show it is more effective than other antioxidants including vitamins.

Parsley

Rich in vital vitamins including C, B12, K and A. Contains healthy amounts of dietary copper, potassium, and iron. Studies show it maintains a strong immune system, tones bones and helps heal the nervous system. Flushes out excess fluid, therefore, supports kidney function. Daily use of fresh parsley helps stiff muscles and relieve joint pain. NOTE: Does contain oxalates, which can be a problem for those with existing kidney and gallbladder disorders.

Onions

Considered an ally in helping fight against disease, both proactively and reactively. Onions are part of the allium family of vegetables and herbs, which also includes chives, garlic, scallions and leeks.

Nutritional Facts: Onions are a nutrient-dense food, meaning that while they are low in calories they are high in beneficial nutrients like vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. One cup of chopped onion contains approximately 64 calories, 15 grams of carbohydrate, 0 grams of fat, 0 grams of cholesterol, 3 grams of fiber, 7 grams of sugar, 2 grams of protein and 10 percent or more of the daily value for vitamin C, vitamin B6 and manganese. Onions also contain small amounts of calcium, iron, folate, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium and the antioxidants quercetin and sulfur.

Health Benefits of Onions:

The phytochemicals in onions along with their vitamin C help improve immunity.

Onions contain chromium, which assists in regulating blood sugar.

For centuries, onions have been used to reduce inflammation and heal infections.

Raw onion lowers the production of bad cholesterol (LDL), thus keeping your heart healthy.

A powerful compound in onions, quercetin, is known to play a significant role in preventing cancer.

When stung by a honeybee, apply onion juice on the area for immediate relief from the pain and burning.

Onions scavenge free radicals—reducing your risk of developing gastric ulcers.

Those bright green tops of green onions are rich in vitamin A, so do use them often.

NOTE: You're most likely asking which type of onions are the healthiest? Researchers from Cornell studied 11 onion varieties; they found that shallots and Western yellow onions were the healthiest for their phenolic and flavonoid content.

I was introduced to this delicious dish by a local chef originally from Venezuela, Jovan. He is the guest chef at my local diner in Ecuador. My first students of natural health in our new facility were those in this family-owned restaurant. With their newfound knowledge about food allergies and inflammation-inducing foods, they accommodate our dietary requests with a grateful heart for their new knowledge and always with a huge Ecuadorian welcome. Making healthier lifestyle choices and learning how ancient civilizations managed to live long healthy lives despite their heavy physical work and demands is the primary reason I moved my health sciences, research and test kitchen to the high mountains of Ecuador. In future articles, I'll continue to share my new research, experiences and recipes and welcome your feedback on my blog. Please share this information with others, it's not meant to be kept a secret, it's presented to help us all live longer healthier lives and age without feeling or looking old, Naturally! Enjoy the taste and reap the health benefits.

