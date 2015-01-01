The U.S. government spends about one fifth of its budget on defense. In the same way, your body “spends” a lot of its resources to protect you from outside invaders—using your military-like immune system.

Yes, you can think of your immune system as a kind of military organization. And its mission is to protect you from outside invaders called antigens. Antigens include not only infections, but can include any protein that looks foreign to your immune system, including toxins, allergens, and even (and especially!) incompletely digested food.