Apple cider vinegar is one of the greatest superfoods of all time. It helps stabilize blood sugar, is my first line of defense against cravings, and provides a fantastic natural energy boost. It’s also incredibly versatile. You can mix it into a full glass of purified water—or with a small amount for an energy shot—and it’s absolutely lovely on salads, in smoothies, and snuck into a variety of recipes.

ORGANIC APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

Fat Flush Factors

Cholesterol Zapper

Detoxifier

Energizer

Thermogenic

An excellent fat burner, apple cider vinegar (ACV) helps whittle away excess weight and revs up the metabolism. In fact, a recent Arizona State University study found that participants who consumed as little as 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar ate 200 fewer calories at the following meal. That’s amazing, considering that ACV is nothing more than freshly pressed apple juice that has fermented at room temperature for a few weeks.

The main ingredient in apple cider vinegar, acetic acid, is a powerful nutrient that has been proven to stimulate the metabolism. ACV also contains dozens of other nutrients that work to eliminate fat by creating the ideal chemical balance in the body. Researchers at the University of Sydney found that consuming vinegar with meals can lower blood sugar by as much as 30 percent. The acidity in ACV helps slow stomach emptying, which means that food takes longer to reach your small intestine and bloodstream. As a result, carbohydrates are digested more slowly, thereby lowering blood sugar levels and keeping the appetite in check.

Apple cider vinegar contains potassium, which helps transfer nutrients to your cells and give toxic waste substances the boot. The beta carotene found in ACV also helps cleanse the body by getting rid of free radicals, those unstable molecules that can damage fat, protein, and even our DNA. In a spoonful of cider vinegar, you'll also find pectin, a fiber that "scrapes" the cholesterol off blood vessel walls. ACV is also full of enzymes and amino acids that assist in the development of healthy protein in the body. Studies in Japan have demonstrated that ACV reduces cholesterol and slows down the aging process by destroying free radicals in the body.

Could there possibly be more? You bet. Apple cider vinegar helps cleanse and tone the digestive tract, increases circulation, soothes achy joints and sore muscles, and gives skin a healthy sheen. Pick up a bottle of organic apple cider vinegar today, and you'll be on your way to a lighter and lovelier you!

Recommended Usage

Up to two teaspoons per day, mixed with water, in recipes, or as a salad dressing.

In 400 BC, Hippocrates, the father of medicine, recognized the powerful cleansing, healing, and germ-fighting qualities of apple cider vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar makes a terrific pH-balancing bath and adds shine when used as a hair rinse.

When shopping for cider vinegar, look for brands that are certified organic, unfiltered, and unpasteurized. Read the label carefully because some companies sell apple cider "flavored" vinegar.

Organic Apple cider vinegar requires no additives or preservatives. And there's no need to worry about bacteria such as E. coli affecting ACV (the way it might affect apple juice) since E. coli can't survive in vinegar's acidic environment.

affecting ACV (the way it might affect apple juice) since can't survive in vinegar's acidic environment. Apple cider vinegar should be a rich brownish color with visible sediment. The cobweb-like strands floating in a bottle of natural ACV are edible protein substances that are referred to as the "mother." Having a mother in your bottle of cider vinegar is a good thing because it indicates that the vinegar is all natural.

Organic ACV has a pleasant, but pungent, odor and taste, sometimes causing you to pucker up.

Store your apple cider vinegar in a dark cupboard to protect the vital nutrients.

Fat Flush in Action

Make a thirst-quenching drink by mixing a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with a tall glass of water.

Before cooking, soak fish in apple cider vinegar and water for a tender, sweeter taste.

To create a fluffy meringue, beat three egg whites with a teaspoon of ACV.

To tenderize meat, marinate it overnight in apple cider vinegar and your favorite herbs and spices.

