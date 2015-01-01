What You Need to Know about MANGOS
Why is a doctor of natural health writing about mangos? Because I work with clients who are among the most reactive to foods and the environment. Many of my clients were having strange reactions and it wasn’t until I researched what they had in common that we all realized it was mangos. My hope in sharing this information is to shed some light on what to watch for if you experience food responses and you’re searching for clues to the underlying causes.
You Should Know…
- Mangos are a tropical fruit tree of the Magifera genre and the family shared by the cashew—other similar nuts in this family include Brazil nuts and pistachios.
- The sap and peel of mangoes are highly TOXIC, although not specifically poisonous.
- Mangos can cause a dermatitis-type response very much like POISON IVY for those with skin conditions and/or poison ivy. Mango skin contains urushiol oil—the same substance in poison ivy that causes rashes.
- The peel can cause swelling or rash when in contact with the mouth and/or lips.
- Because of its toxicity, you should NEVER burn the wood of a mango tree.
- If you have an inflammatory condition, beware if your symptoms escalate after consuming a mango.
Health Benefits of Mangos…
- Mangoes are high in vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants and contain an enzyme with stomach-soothing properties similar to papain found in papayas—these enzymes act as digestive aids.
- Green and ripened mangoes are a great ingredient for tenderizing because of their high enzyme content, therefore a natural to include in marinades. In India they use a sour mango powder containing ground green mangos called Amchur, both for seasoning and tenderizing.
- An average size mango contains up to 40 percent of your daily fiber requirement. Research has shown sufficient daily fiber is a proactive measure against degenerative diseases such as heart health, cancer (especially of the colon), and helps lower blood cholesterol.
- Those physically active know the need for extra
- Potassium—mangos contain a daily dose of potassium, 3 1/2 ounces contains 156 mg.
- Excellent source of vitamins A (3,890 IU) and C (27 mg) and beta carotene.
- Low in calories (approx. 110 per average size), fat (1 gram).
Mango Ripening…
Store at room temperature for normal ripening. To accelerate ripening, place in paper bag along with an apple — this creates more natural ethylene gas and further decreases ripening time. Stored properly at about 55 degrees, the shelf life should be between 1–2 weeks.