Okay, so golf isn’t your game; maybe its tennis, cycling, dancing, or simply a zest to live life to its fullest. Regardless of age, ethnicity, profession, or financial status, quality of life cannot be obtained while experiencing pain and inflammation, pain that affects the life of the victim, family and friends.

The world of medicine is undergoing a radical upheaval in its understanding of the debilitating, and often life-threatening, diseases of inflammation, including: heart disease, stroke, rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, macular degeneration, Crohn’s, allergies, and much more.

Inflammation is the body’s way of telling us that something is terribly wrong—a basic defense triggered by bacteria, virus, parasites, injury, trauma, surgery, and chemicals (environmental or ingested). If the inflammation continues, pro-inflammatory cytokines are produced by macrophages, which are chemical messengers that attack and clean up cells in the affected area; eventually cytokine production rises, destroying more and more cells, leading to organ damage.

Structural Remodeling

Bone, a hard substance forming the framework around which the body is built, is the skeleton containing over 200 separate bones that support and shape to the body and protect its vital organs. The common misconception is that bone is “dead”; on the contrary, it’s a living substance and one of the most active tissues in the body, constantly being broken down and rebuilt by a process called remodeling. Therefore, in order for it to stay strong and healthy, it must have constant nourishment to:

Keep the bone cells healthy and active

Supply a variety for nutritional building blocks essential to form organic bone matrix

Supply complex minerals needed to make up the hardened component of bone known as hydroxyapartite crystals.

The misconception exists that most mineral supplements are utilized by the body in the same manner. Not so. In my professional experience and research, the supplementation most effective is that derived from goat-milk whey, naturally predigested. This type of whey has been used for decades to promote bone density as well as to relieve aching, painful joints. This highly concentrated food powder contains a broad array of naturally occurring minerals, including sodium, potassium and calcium, in ratios used by the body with ease of digestion and absorption.

As we age, our ability to absorb calcium and minerals declines, therefore, supplementation must be bioavailable, i.e. easily absorbable.

With proper full-spectrum nutrition, healthy bones last a lifetime.

Protecting Your Shock-absorbers

Joints are designed to allow for smooth movement between the bones and to absorb the shock of jarring and/or repetitive movement. Joints consist of:

Cartilage—The substance that forms a firm, slippery coating at the end of each bone, cushioning it to allow joints to move easily

Muscles—Responsible for facilitating the movement of joints and keeping bones stable

Ligaments—Tough, cord-like tissues connecting bones

Tendons—Fibrous cords connecting muscles to bones, working with muscles to create movement of the joints.

According to the University of Florida Division of Rheumatology, there are more than 100 types of arthritis. That said, arthritis and other rheumatic conditions alone affect an estimated 43 million Americans, and that number is expected to climb to 60 million by the year 2020.

What most Americans reach for to help with pain and inflammation (the external effects) of arthritis, fibromyalgia and other inflammatory disorders are NSAIDs, a class of drugs including aspirin, ibuprofen, Vioxx, and Celebrex. The public was led to believe this class of drug is generally safe to take long-term. We now know different; the death statistics show otherwise. According to The Wall Street Journal (Apr. 19, 1999), every year 20,000 Americans die from the use of these drugs—higher than the number who die from HIV. (12,000 to 16,000 a year). In addition, another 100,000 Americans end up hospitalized with liver toxicity, kidney damage, and intestinal hemorrhage from the overuse of these drugs.

Painful Reflections

Unfortunately, this doctor is speaking from experience, after developing leaky gut syndrome as a result of prescribed NSAID use after a life-threatening accident and the subsequent injuries. Yes, NSAIDs are valuable in the short term after an injury, trauma or surgery; however, long-term use sets up the patient for disorders that not only alter their entire life (multiple allergic response syndrome/environmental illness) but also potentially place them in a life-threatening situation far worse than what precipitated the original need for the medications.

Hopeful Tomorrows

While prescription drugs provide short-term relief, they do not deal with the underlying causes. It makes perfect sense to look into a safe, effective nutraceutical option that contains comprehensive, time-tested ingredients all in ONE BLEND, as those identified in a blend listed below:

Complete bone support formula with a broad array of naturally occurring minerals from goat milk whey to assist in maintaining chemical balance and to keep calcium in solution (fluid)—preventing it from depositing in joints

Naturally occurring food-based cartilage building compounds of glucosamine and chondroitin sulfates

Enzymes, such as protease, bromelain, papain, amylase, lipase and cellulase, known to reduce pain and inflammation

Botanicals used for centuries known for their strong anti-inflammatory, alkalizing and antioxidant effects; ginger, turmeric, acerola cherry, cherry juice, valerian, lemon powder, and white willow bark (natural aspirin)

Type II Chicken Collagen, a food-based source of collagen—the principle structure of protein in cartilage, possesses no known side-effects and provides maximum absorption for strength, flexibility and joint support. This collagen is derived from free-range chickens; free of growth hormones, antibiotics, pesticides and insecticides. Many other sources of glucosamine and chondroitin sulfates are from marine life (which has a much higher risk of contamination) or from sources that are not free-ranged—adding to the body’s toxic load

A natural blend of predigested, bioactivated greens to support joint and cartilage matrix

Naturally occurring minerals (including potassium, sodium and calcium) from both predigested and regular goat-milk whey to support joints and bone density

Bone-building ingredients, such as calcium phosphate, L-carnitine, oat juice (natural silica) and alfalfa juice (glutenfree)

Predigested beneficial microorganisms and active enzymes for gastrointestinal support.

The important components to achieving both short-term relief and long-term maintenance are to supplement with a natural, comprehensive, bone and joint health formula in order to provide the body what it needs to increase bone density while rebuilding healthy cartilage and connective tissue. Additionally, when it includes whole foods, herbs and enzymes for pain associated with inflammation, you are dealing with the causes of the pain, not merely masking it.

Alcohol: Depletes B vitamins and magnesium—needed by joint fluid and cartilage for proper function Refined Sugar: Depletes B vitamins and trace minerals necessary for healthy joint cartilage and synovial fluid Nightshade Foods: Inflame an inflammatory condition, and the symptoms can last as long as six weeks (tomatoes, potatoes, peppers—red, green, yellow, cayenne, and paprika, eggplant, blueberries, huckleberries, okra, and tobacco. For specific dietary information and nightshade-free recipes, refer to my book Pain/Inflammation MATTERS Antacids: Depletes and neutralizes stomach digestive acids, which prevents the body from digesting calcium, proteins, and minerals that are essential for bone and cartilage repair.

No product can possibly guarantee it will allow you to again feel as good as “the good old days” without stiff, achy joints, swollen hands, knees, and ankles. If golfing, gardening, climbing stairs, dancing, or simply bending or walking have become challenging, dietary comprehensive supplement blends are available containing natural ingredients—many of which have been used for decades and present safe and effective quick relief as well as long-term maintenance, naturally.