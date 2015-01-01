How many times have you heard —"I can't exercise today because I hurt my?" ( Take your pick of back, neck, knee, shoulder, hip.) These are all valid reasons because we certainly don't want to exercise and injure ourselves further, right? Well, yes and no. When an injury to a joint becomes chronic, often the body itself will limit the joint's motion even after the initial injury has healed.

For example, let's say you injured your lower back last year. Ever since then, you have been unable to bend down to tie your shoes without pain. It's gotten to the point that you'd rather wear slip-on shoes than lace-ups to avoid feeling the back pain. Your initial injury and inflammation is long-gone yet you continue to suffer the consequences.

Wouldn't it be wonderful to simply "re-boot" ourselves like we can our computers?

Well, essentially we can by re-training, not the joint itself, but the Central Nervous System (CNS).

The Active Therapeutic Movements2 (ATM2) is an innovative, non-invasive device that helps low back, neck, hip, knee, and shoulder pain. This protocol utilizes an upright table that is modified to allow pain free active movement.

A key factor in the ATM2's success rate is it produces a pain-free range of motion, which "re-boots" our CNS. A good analogy for explaining how the ATM2 is able to give lasting, significant pain relief so quickly is to compare the CNS to a computer. When a computer goes "haywire" a quick fix is to simply re-boot the system. The same is true with the CNS and a painful joint. This ATM2 device essentially "clears the slate" and the body starts functioning normally again.

How Does the ATM2 Work? By affecting the Central Nervous System (CNS), the ATM2 retrains the muscles to function normally. When there is pain, the CNS tries to protect the area by restricting motion and altering the neuromuscular activation strategy. Normally, the body has a built-in ability to perform good quality, low-energy/ high-efficient movements. This simply means that normally we are able to freely move our limbs through a full range of motion. We don't even have to think about it...we just do it. But in the case of pain, our body, which is governed by the CNS, will change its neuromuscular activation strategy to a highenergy/ low-efficient movement. This causes the body to impair its movements long after the initial injury that produced the pain. The ATM2 changes that by allowing the body to "re-boot" itself. Essentially, educating the CNS and therefore the body, to move normally again.

Will I Feel Any Pain While on the ATM2?

No, that's the beauty of this protocol. The ATM2 energizes our CNS and allows our muscles to move normally again. The body learns that it can move through the point of motion that previously provoked pain.

How Long is a Typical ATM2 Session?

The typical session only takes 5-10 minutes out of your day. An examination is performed prior to your first session to rule out underlying pathologies. The number of sessions required to provide lasting relief is determined at that time.

How Soon Can I Expect Pain Relief?

The majority of patients experience 50-100 percent pain relief plus increased range-of-motion during their first session. I Have Chronic Knee Pain; Can the ATM2 Help Me Avoid Surgery? No one wants to have surgery if it can be avoided. The ATM2 is a safe, effective alternative for many knee pain sufferers.

Can the ATM2 Help My Golf Game?

World Long Drive champion, Gerry James, experienced an immediate 25 degree increase in his rotational range-of-motion upon his first session on the ATM2. His response was, "Wow… this will definitely increase my drive distance." He added, "For a person that trains six days a week and is at the peak of his performance, this is truly amazing. Can you imagine how this will effect non-professional players?"

To learn more about the ATM2, visit http://www.atm2fl.com or call Lanzisera Center at 813.253.2333. Dr. Frank Lanzisera, the director of Lanzisera Center in Tampa, Florida, is a chiropractic physician who regularly appears on the nationally televised NBC Daytime show.