Details TotalHealth Editors

Welcome to Total Health's Health and Fitness Portal. As an innovator and educator in the online Wellness industry, we have the most advanced, comprehensive online health and fitness programs available. Our team of professionals includes Physicians, Nutritionists, Elite trainers, MLB Strength and Conditioning Coaches, and anatomy experts. Their expertise, along with the artistry of our graphics team and talented programmers, have created the first full service online health and fitness program, offering everything you need to reach your health, fitness and weight-loss goals. When you partner with Total Health it's like having a full staff of wellness professionals working just for you! All for the price of a Starbucks coffee, Big Mac or an Extra Large fry!

Visualize Your Transformation

For many of us, the hardest part of making lifestyle changes is in the very beginning. Trying to set goals and put an action plan into place to reach them can be challenging. A health and fitness plan is no different. It may be difficult to imagine what the changes may look and feel like, and figuring out what steps to take can be overwhelming. The Total Health 3D tool will jump start your fitness plan, and provide the constant motivation you need to be successful! Once you create your personal 3D replica, the Total Health tool will create multiple models that represent your body during various stages of your fitness plan. You have the opportunity to see the new you what you will look like during your journey to better health and fitness. Seeing the results before they happen is a great motivator!

Customized Meal Plans

Eating sensibly is the cornerstone of any successful health and fitness program, yet nutrition can be confusing! Let's face it: sticking to a strict meal plan, counting calories, and creating dishes that leave you unsatisfied makes dedication near impossible. If you aren't an expert, nutrition planning is a daunting task. Total Health is here to make your planning a breeze. Simply select the foods you most enjoy and will do the rest! We'll create dynamic meal plans suited to your individual tastes and fitness goals, even including your organized shopping lists and detailed preparation instructions. No need to worry about cooking every meal from scratch though, Total Health will also guide you to select the best options while dining out. In the click of a button, our easy-to-use mobile platform gives you the nutrition answers you need!

Customized Workouts

Exercise is the final element to ensure long-term health and fitness success. Finding an appropriate exercise routine for your skill level and abilities can be frustrating. Total Health offers unlimited options to ensure your motivation never wavers. You'll select your available times, current activity level and preferred work out location (home or gym), and Total Health programs provide you with detailed information on which exercise to perform, how many repetitions to do and which weights you should use. Don't be intimidated if you've never exercised, or consider yourself a beginner. Total Health has more than 3,000 short, instructional videos demonstrating every movement included in your personalized plans! You've totally got this!

Educational Tools

As a Total Health client, you have everything you need to turn your fitness goals into reality! In addition to your diet and exercise plans, we include hundreds of health and fitness articles, informative videos, and easy-to-use assessment calculators, all easily accessed from your member portal. Total Health is your one stop shop for health and fitness success!

Start your 14 day FREE trial Now!