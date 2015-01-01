Dr. David Bellamy, Biologist and Broadcaster, London, UK

Prof. Liebe Cavalieri, Mathematical Ecologist, Univ. Minnesota, USA

Dr. Thomas S. Cox, Geneticist, US Dept. of Agriculture (retired), India

Dr. Tewolde Egziabher, Spokesperson for African Region, Ethiopia

Dr. David Ehrenfeld, Biologist/Ecologist, Rutgers University, USA

Dr. Vladimir Zajac, Oncovirologist, Genetisist, Cancer Reseach Inst, Czech Republic

Dr. Brian Hursey, ex FAO Senior Officer for Vector Borne Diseases, UK

Prof. Ruth Hubbard, Geneticist, Harvard University, USA

Prof. Jonathan King, Molecular Biologist, MIT, Cambridge, USA

Prof. Gilles-Eric Seralini, Laboratoire de Biochimie & Moleculaire, Univ. Caen, France

Dr. David Suzuki, Geneticist, David Suzuki Foundation, Univ. British Columbia, Canada

Dr. Vandana Shiva, Theoretical Physicist and Ecologist, India

Dr. George Woodwell, Director, Woods Hole Research Center, USA

Prof. Oscar B. Zamora, Agronomist, U. Philippines, Los Banos, Philippines

Summary

We, the undersigned scientists, call for the immediate suspension of all environmental releases of GM crops and products, both commercially and in open field trials, for at least 5 years; for patents on living processes, organisms, seeds, cell lines and genes to be revoked and banned; and for a comprehensive public enquiry into the future of agriculture and food security for all.

1. Patents on life-forms and living processes should be banned because they threaten food security, sanction biopiracy of indigenous knowledge and genetic resources, violate basic human rights and dignity, compromise healthcare, impede medical and scientific research and are against the welfare of animals(1). Life-forms such as organisms, seeds, cell lines and genes are discoveries and hence not patentable. Current GM techniques which exploit living processes are unreliable, uncontrollable and unpredictable, and do not qualify as inventions. Furthermore, those techniques are inherently unsafe, as are many GM organisms and products.

2. It is becoming increasingly clear that current GM crops are neither needed nor beneficial. They are a dangerous diversion preventing the essential shift to sustainable agricultural practices that can provide food security and health around the world.

3. Two simple characteristics account for the nearly 40 million hectares of GM crops planted in 1999(2). The majority (71%) are tolerant to broad-spectrum herbicides, with companies engineering plants to be tolerant to their own brand of herbicide, while most of the rest are engineered with bt-toxins to kill insect pests. A university-based survey of 8200 field trials of the most widely grown GM crops, herbicide-tolerant soya beans – revealed that they yield 6.7% less and required two to five times more herbicides than non-GM varieties(3). This has been confirmed by a more recent study in the University of Nebraska(4). Yet other problems have been identified: erratic performance, disease susceptibility(5), fruit abortion(6) and poor economic returns to farmers(7).

4. According to the UN food programme, there is enough food to feed the world one and a half times over. While world population has grown 90% in the past 40 years, the amount of food per capita has increased by 25%, yet one billion are hungry(8). A new FAO report confirms that there will be enough or more than enough food to meet global demands without taking into account any yield improvementsthat might result from GM crops well into 2030 (9). It is on account of increasing corporate monopoly operating under the globalised economy that the poor are getting poorer and hungrier(10). Family farmers around the world have been driven to destitution and suicide, and for the same reasons. Between 1993 and 1997 the number of mid-sized farms in the US dropped by 74,440(11), and farmers are now receiving below the average cost of production for their produce(12). The farming population in France and Germany fell by 50% since 1978(13). In the UK, 20 000 farming jobs were lost in the past year alone, and the Prime Minister has announced a £200m aid package(14). Four corporations control 85% of the world trade in cereals at the end of 1999(15). Mergers and acquisitions are continuing.

5. The new patents on seeds intensify corporate monopoly by preventing farmers from saving and replanting seeds, which is what most farmers still do in the Third World. In order to protect their patents, corporations are continuing to develop terminator technologies that genetic engineer harvested seeds not to germinate, despite worldwide opposition from farmers and civil society at large(16).

6. Christian Aid, a major charity working with the Third World, concluded that GM crops will cause unemployment, exacerbate Third World debt, threaten sustainable farming systems and damage the environment. It predicts famine for the poorest countries(17). African Governments condemned Monsanto’s claim that GMOs are needed to feed the hungry of the world: “We..strongly object that the image of the poor and hungry from our countries is being used by giant multinational corporations to push a technology that is neither safe, environmentally friendly, nor economically beneficial to us… we believe it will destroy the diversity, the local knowledge and the sustainable agricultural systems that our farmers have developed for millennia and …undermine our capacity to feed ourselves.(18)” A message from the Peasant movement of the Philippines to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) of the industrialized countries stated, “The entry of GMOs will certainly intensify landlessness, hunger and injustice.(19)”

7. A coalition of family farming groups in the US have issued a comprehensive list of demands, including ban on ownership of all life-forms; suspension of sales, environmental releases and further approvals of all GM crops and products pending an independent, comprehensive assessment of the social, environmental, health and economic impacts; and for corporations to be made liable for all damages arising from GM crops and products to livestock, human beings and the environment(20). They also demand a moratorium on all corporate mergers and acquisitions, on farm closures, and an end to policies that serve big agribusiness interests at the expense of family farmers, taxpayers and the environment(21). They have mounted a lawsuit against Monsanto and nine other corporations for monopolistic practices and for foisting GM crops on farmers without adequate safety and environmental impact assessments(22).

8. Some of the hazards of GM crops are openly acknowledged by the UK and US Governments. UK Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAFF) has admitted that the transfer of GM crops and pollen beyond the planted fields is unavoidable(23), and this has already resulted in herbicide-tolerant weeds(24). An interim report on UK Government-sponsored field trials confirmed hybridisation between adjacent plots of different herbicide tolerant GM oilseed rape varieties, which gave rise to hybrids tolerant to multiple herbicides. In addition, GM oilseed rape and their hybrids were found as volunteers in subsequent wheat and barley crops, which had to be controlled by standard herbicides(25). Bt-resistant insect pests have evolved in response to the continuous presence of the toxins in GM plants throughout the growing season, and the US Environment Protection Agency is recommending farmers to plant up to 40% non-GM crops in order to create refugia for non-resistant insect pests(26).

9. The threats to biodiversity from major GM crops already commercialized are becoming increasingly clear. The broad-spectrum herbicides used with herbicide-tolerant GM crops decimate wild plant species indiscriminately, they are also toxic to animals. Glufosinate causes birth defects in mammals(27), and glyphosate is linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma(28). GM crops with bt-toxins kill beneficial insects such as bees(29) and lacewings(30), and pollen from bt-corn is found to be lethal to monarch butterflies(31) as well as swallowtails(32). Bt-toxin is exuded from roots of bt-plants in the rhizosphere, where it rapidly binds to soil particles and become protected from degradation. As the toxin is present in an activated, non-selective form, both target and non-target species in the soil will be affected(33), with knock on effects on species above ground.

10. Products resulting from genetically modified organisms can also be hazardous. For example, a batch of tryptophan produced by GM microorganisms was associated with at least 37 deaths and 1500 serious illnesses(34). Genetically modified Bovine Growth Hormone, injected into cows in order to increase milk yield, not only causes excessive suffering and illnesses for the cows but increases IGF-1 in the milk, which is linked to breast and prostate cancers in humans(35). It is vital for the public to be protected from all GM products, and not only those containing transgenic DNA or protein. That is because the process of genetic modification itself, at least in the form currently practised, is inherently unsafe.

11. Secret memoranda of US Food and Drug Administration revealed that it ignored the warnings of its own scientists that genetic engineering is a new departure and introduces new risks. Furthermore, the first GM crop to be commercialized – the Flavr Savr tomato – did not pass the required toxicological tests(36). Since then, no comprehensive scientific safety testing had been done until Dr. Arpad Pusztai and his collaborators in the UK raised serious concerns over the safety of the GM potatoes they were testing. They conclude that a significant part of the toxic effect may be due to the “[gene] construct or the genetic transformation (or both)” used in making the GM plants(37).

12. The safety of GM foods was openly disputed by Professor Bevan Moseley, molecular geneticist and current Chair of the Working Group on Novel Foods in the European Union’s Scientific Committee on Food(38). He drew attention to unforseen effects inherent to the technology, emphasizing that the next generation of GM foods – the so-called ‘neutraceuticals’ or ‘functional foods’, such as vitamin A ‘enriched’ rice – will pose even greater health risks because of the increased complexity of the gene constructs.

13. Genetic engineering introduces new genes and new combinations of genetic material constructed in the laboratory into crops, livestock and microorganisms(39). The artificial constructs are derived from the genetic material of pathogenic viruses and other genetic parasites, as well as bacteria and other organisms, and include genes coding for antibiotic resistance. The constructs are designed to break down species barriers and to overcome mechanisms that prevent foreign genetic material from inserting into genomes. Most of them have never existed in nature in the course of billions of years of evolution.

14. These constructs are introduced into cells by invasive methods that lead to random insertion of the foreign genes into the genomes (the totality of all the genetic material of a cell or organism). This gives rise to unpredictable, random effects, including gross abnormalities in animals and unexpected toxins and allergens in food crops.

15. One construct common to practically all GM crops already commercialized or undergoing field trials involves a gene-switch (promoter) from the cauliflower mosaic virus (CaMV) spliced next to the foreign gene (transgene) to make it over-express continuously(40). This CaMV promoter is active in all plants, in yeast, algae and E. coli. We recently discovered that it is even active in amphibian egg(41) and human cell extract(42). It has a modular structure, and is interchangeable, in part, or in whole with promoters of other viruses to give infectious viruses. It also has a ‘recombination hotspot’ where it is prone to break and join up with other genetic material(43).

16. For these and other reasons, transgenic DNA – the totality of artificial constructs transferred into the GMO – may be more unstable and prone to transfer again to unrelated species; potentially to all species interacting with the GMO(44).

17. The instability of transgenic DNA in GM plants is well-known(45). GM genes are often silenced, but loss of part or all of the transgenic DNA also occurs, even during later generations of propagation(46). We are aware of no published evidence for the long term stability of GM inserts in terms of structure or location in the plant genome in any of the GM lines already commercialized or undergoing field trials.

18. The potential hazards of horizontal transfer of GM genes include the spread of antibiotic resistance genes to pathogens, the generation of new viruses and bacteria that cause disease and mutations due to the random insertion of foreign DNA, some of which may lead to cancer in mammalian cells(47). The ability of the CaMV promoter to function in all species including human beings is particularly relevant to the potential hazards of horizontal gene transfer.

19. The possibility for naked or free DNA to be taken up by mammalian cells is explicitly mentioned in the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance to industry on antibiotic resistance marker genes(48). In commenting on the FDA’s document, the UK MAFF pointed out that transgenic DNA may be transferred not just by ingestion, but by contact with plant dust and air-borne pollen during farm work and food processing(49). This warning is all the more significant with the recent report from Jena University in Germany that field experiments indicated GM genes may have transferred via GM pollen to the bacteria and yeasts in the gut of bee larvae(50).

20. Plant DNA is not readily degraded during most commercial food processing(51). Procedures such as grinding and milling left grain DNA largely intact, as did heat-treatment at 90deg.C. Plants placed in silage showed little degradation of DNA, and a special UK MAFF report advises against using GM plants or plant waste in animal feed.

21. The human mouth contains bacteria that have been shown to take up and express naked DNA containing antibiotic resistance genes, and similar transformable bacteria are present in the respiratory tracts(52).

22. Antibiotic resistance marker genes from GM plants have been found to transfer horizontally to soil bacteria and fungi in the laboratory(53). Field monitoring revealed that GM sugar beet DNA persisted in the soil for up to two years after the GM crop was planted. And there is evidence suggesting that parts of the transgenic DNA have transferred horizontally to bacteria in the soil(54).

23. Recent research in gene therapy and nucleic acid (both DNA and RNA) vaccines leaves little doubt that naked/free nucleic acids can be taken up, and in some cases, incorporated into the genome of all mammalian cells including those of human beings. Adverse effects already observed include acute toxic shock, delayed immunological reactions and autoimmune reactions(55).

24. The British Medical Association, in their interim report (published May, 1999), called for an indefinite moratorium on the releases of GMOs pending further research on new allergies, the spread of antibiotic resistance genes and the effects of transgenic DNA.

25. In the Cartegena Biosafety Protocol successfully negotiated in Montreal in January, 2000, more than 130 governments have agreed to implement the precautionary principle, and to ensure that biosafety legislations at the national and international levels take precedence over trade and financial agreements at the WTO. Similarly, delegates to the Codex Alimentarius Commission Conference in Chiba Japan, March 2000, have agreed to prepare stringent regulatory procedures for GM foods that include pre-market evaluation, long-term monitoring for health impacts, tests for genetic stability, toxins, allergens and other unintended effects(56). The Cartegena Biosafety Protocol has now been signed by 68 Governments in Nairobi in May, 2000.

26. We urge all Governments to take proper account of the now substantial scientific evidence of actual and suspected hazards arising from GM technology and many of its products, and to impose an immediate moratorium on further environmental releases, including open field trials, in accordance with the precautionary principle as well as sound science.

27. Successive studies have documented the productivity and sustainability of family farming in the Third World as well as in the North(57). Evidence from both North and South indicates that small farms are more productive, more efficient and contribute more to economic development than large farms. Small farmers also tend to make better stewards of natural resources, conserving biodiversity and safeguarding the sustainability of agricultural production(58). Cuba responded to the economic crisis precipitated by the break up of the Soviet Bloc in 1989 by converting from conventional large scale, high input monoculture to small organic and semi-organic farming, thereby doubling food production with half the previous input(59).

28. Agroecological approaches hold great promise for sustainable agriculture in developing countries, in combining local farming knowledge and techniques adjusted to local conditions with contemporary western scientific knowledge(60). The yields have doubled and tripled and are still increasing. An estimated 12.5 million hectares worldwide are already successfully farmed in this way(61). It is environmentally sound and affordable for small farmers. It recovers farming land marginalized by conventional intensive agriculture. It offers the only practical way of restoring agricultural land degraded by conventional agronomic practices. Most of all, it empowers small family farmers to combat poverty and hunger.

29. We urge all Governments to reject GM crops on grounds that they are both hazardous and contrary to ecologically sustainable use of resources. Instead they should support research and development of sustainable agricultural methods that can truly benefit family farmers the world over.

signed by

1 Prof.em Calum Wright M.Phil i am a expert on the study of life none Afghanistan

2 Prof. Adolfo E. Boy Horticulture and Sustainable Agri. Univ. Moron Chair of Inst. of Sustainble Agriculture Argentina

3 Alfredo Galli Agronomist Groupo de Reflexion Rural Argentina

4 Dr. Jorge Kaczewer M.D MD complementary medicines cientific journalism author of the book in spanish language Transgenic Risks for Human Health ECOMEDICOS Argentina

5 Jorge Eduardo Roulli Ecologist Groupo de Reflexion Rural Argentina

6 Damien Beaumont B.Sc Postgraduate student at the University of New England Armidale Australia

7 Peter Belbin B.Sc Land Management Consultant Tafe Australia

8 Dr. Graeme E. Browne General Practitioner Melbourne PSRAST Australia

9 Dr. Judy A. Carman Epidemiologist Flanders University Adelaide Australia

10 Dr. Catherine Clinch-Jones General Practitioner Adelaide Australia

11 Mr Sid Cowling B.Sc Environmental Biology Consultant Australia

12 Dr. Philip A. Davies Geneticist Adelaide Australia

13 Rocco Di Vincenzo M.Sc Chief Dietitian Swinburne University Hospital Australia

14 Prof. Horst W. Doelle Micobiologist Univ. Queensland retired Chair of International Organisation for Biotechnology and Bioengineering Director MIRCEN-Biotechnology Brisbance and Pacific Regional Network Australia

15 Dr. Lynette J. Dumble Medical Scientist Women’s Health and Environment University of Melbourne Australia

16 Doug N Everingham Physician MB BS Univ Syd 1946 Ex MPs Association Australia

17 Angela Fehringer Anthropology Student Sydney Australia

18 Prof. Frank G.H.P. Fisher Graduate School of Environmental Science Clayton Australia

19 Kasia E. Gabrys Environmental Scientist Environmental Science National Trust of Australia Melbourne Australia

20 Prof. Adrian Gibbs Ph.D Virologist retired Australia

21 Dr. Dion Giles Ph.D Analytical chemistry organic chemistry chemical education Stop MAI (WA) Australia

22 Stephen Glanville PDC ECOS Design Australia

23 Dr. Veronica R. Griffin Consultant Nutrition and Environmental Medicine Cairns Australia

24 Vince Halpin B.Sc Acupuncturist Herbalist Pharmacist Australia

25 Dr. Richard Hindmarsh Environmental Social Scientist Univ. Queensland Australia

26 Margaret Jackson B.Sc. Genetics National Genetics Awareness Alliance Australia

27 Dr. Warren Kinne Ph.D Philosopher theologian Society of St Columban Australia

28 Steven Kiss B.Sc Biological/ Organic Farm Manager broad acre crops sheep cattle medicinal herbs Australia

29 Dr. Elmar Klucis Ph.D Biochenistry Biology Retired Australia

30 Keith Loveridge B.Sc Bachelor Environmental Soc Sci RMIT University Croydon Conservation Society Australia

31 Lisa McDonald Agronomist CRC for Sustainable Sugar Production James Cook University Australia

32 Michelle Mclaren Bach Nutrition and Dietetics Australia

33 Dr. Peter J. McMachon Plant Physiologist Genethics Australia Conservation Foundation Australia

34 Elham Monavari B.Sc Bsc Maj Biology Masters in Env. Managemment Student Cities for Climate Protection Project Officer Australia

35 Dr. Angela Morris Ph.D Root nodule development Research School of Biological Sciences ANU Australia

36 Dr. Paul Nelson CSIRO Land and Water PMB Australia

37 Tim Osborn Web Development Australia

38 Dr. Sharron L. Pfueller Biochemistry/Environmental Studies School of Geography and Environmental Sciene Monash University Melbourne Australia

39 Katrina E. Preski Environmental Science Monash University Melbourne Australia

40 Dr. Peter Renowden Strategic Planner Melbourne Australia

41 Sandra Russo Principal of College As a Homoeopath I lecture have a private clinic and mentor students of Homoeopathy Adelaide Training College of Complementary Medicin Australia

42 Frank Samson B.Sc R & D Project Manager (Physics) Sola International Holdings Australia

43 Glenn Sorensen B.Sc Natural Products Chemist/Phytochemist Jurlique Australia

44 Dr. Rosemary Stanton Ph.D Nutritionist Australia

45 Dr. Maarten Stapper Ph.D Farming Systems Agronomist Australia

46 Michelle Starr Ph.D student Natural Therapist none Australia

47 Dr Corinna-Britta Steeb Ph.D Pathophysiology Medical Sceinces Nutrition Klein Research Institute Australia

48 Dr. Ted Steele Molecular Immunologist U. Wollengong Australia

49 Dr. Philip Stowell M.D GP working in Nutritional and Environmental Medicine n a Australia

50 DI Gertrude Kaffenbock Ph.D student Ph.D. candidate Agricultural Economist St. Polton Austria

51 Thomas Klemm Psychologist Konrad Lorenz Institute Austria

52 Dr. Maria G. Neunteufel Economist Vienna Austria

53 Dr. SYED NAZMUL HUDA Ph.D IN NUTRITION AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT NUTRITION AND FOOD SCIENCE UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA Bangladesh

54 Muhammed Saiful Islam M.Sc Entomologist DAE Bangladesh

55 Golam Kibria M.Phil EcologyCultureBiodiversity UBINIG Bangladesh

56 Zakir Kibria M.Phil Ecology Biodiversity Culture BanglaPraxis Bangladesh

57 Dr Farhad Mazhar Ecologist New Agricultural Movement Bangladesh

58 Dhirendra Panda Ph.D student MOBILISATION AND ACTIVISM the collective Bangladesh

59 De Beer Daniel M.Sc Lawyer Lawyers Without Borders and Vrij university Brusse Belgium

60 Dr. Gaëtan du Bus Forest Engineer Univ. Catholique de Louvain INRA Belgium

61 Verstraeten Guy B.Eng have an engineering eductation in biochemistry education I have ethical objections to do work in most of the current industries and research Belgium

62 Pablo Servigne Ph.D agronomist engineer PhD in Biology ULB Belgium

63 Dr. Michel Somville Ph.D GMO s Health environmental risks GREENS EFA group in the European parliament Belgium

64 Els Torreele Ph.D student biotechnology Vrije Universiteit Brussels Belgium

65 Flavia Camargo De Oliveira Biologist UFPR Brazil

66 Prof. MOHAMED HABIB Ph.D 39 years of research experience Biological Control and Agro Ecolgy University of Campinas Brazil

67 Prof. Antonio Carlos Junqueira Do Val Filho B.Sc Engineer Agronomist CDA Brazil

68 Samuel MacDowell Ph.D Plant Molecular Biology IBAMA Brazil

69 Paulo Roberto Martins Research Institute of Technology Brazil

70 Dr. Leovegildo Matos Ph.D Animal nutritionist Research Embrapa Brazil

71 Renata Menasche Anthropologist Federal Un. of Rio Grande do Sul Brazil

72 Prof. Luís César Nunes B.Sc Education PCRJ Brazil

73 Ventura Eduardo Souza Barbeiro Engineer agronomist ABRAMA Brasilian association of Enviroment Brazil

74 Franco Werlagn M.Sc Business Administration GaiaVillage Project Brazil

75 Dr. Stefan Panaiotov Ph.D molecular microbiology National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseas Bulgaria

76 Dr Thomas R. Preston Un. of Tropical Agriculture Cambodia

77 Prof. Lonnie Aarssen Ph.D Ecologist Queen s University Canada

78 Prof. Paul Antze Ph.D medical anthropology Canada

79 Dr. Sandra Awang Ph.D Sociologist/Writer on biodiversity biodemocracy and food security Canada

80 Prof.em Henry Becker Ph.D 7 years in applied biology 35 years teaching research in chemical engineering currently writing book on nutrition health disease Queen s University Canada

81 Dr Warren Bell MD Canad. Assoc. of Physicians for the Environ. Canada

82 Prof. emeritus Alfred M. Braxton Anthropologist Univ. British Columbia Canada

83 John A Brown watchdog on growing power of corporacy in our world and the world s governments lack of will stop it Education Canada

84 Denis Cauchon M.Sc. Ph.D. candidate Toxicology Ecole HEC Montreal Canada

85 Dr. Samit Chakrabarty Ph.D Systems Neurophysiologist Canada

86 Yoon C. Chen B.Sc. DPM Podiatrist Foot Clinic Lethbridge Alberta Canada

87 Bert R. Christie Plant Breeding Research Scientist Agriculture and AgriFood Canada Charlotte Town Canada

88 Dr. E.Ann Clark Ph.D crop physiologist Plant Agriculture University of Guelph Canada

89 Una Coghlan nterested in securing a healthy food chain Voice of Women Canada

90 Prof. Alain Cuerrier Taxonomy/Botany Quebec Univ. of Montreal Canada

91 Prof. Joe Cummins Geneticist University of Western Ontario Canada

92 Prof. Edwin E. Daniel FRSC Health Science McMaster Univ. Ontario Canada

93 Justin Duncan B.Sc Environmental biology law and policy Queen’s University Canada

94 Prof. Chavez Eduardo R Ph.D Animal nutrition production and mangement agricultural production systems McGill University Canada

95 Virginia F. Flamarique AMD Consultant Agrologist Edmonton Canada

96 Glenn Fletcher M.Sc Masters degree research in toxicology occupational health McMaster University Canada

97 Dr. Josh Gallant Ph.D surgery general Canada

98 Dr. Imme Gerke Ph.D Cell biologist BIOTEPP Canada

99 Julie Guenette M.Phil Philosophical enquiry into our relationship to nature Ottawa University Canada

100 Tanya Handa M.Sc. Ecologist Univ. Toronto Toronto Canada

101 Virginia Jacobsen organic growers Canada

102 Aaron Jette Anthrolopogy student McGill Univ. Montreal Canada

103 Prof. Leonard Kasdan Ph.D Social Anthropology and Resource and environmental studies Dalhousie University (retired) Canada

104 Dr. Gavin A. Kemp ret. Researcher Vegetable Crop Breeding Lethbridge Canada

105 Zorica Knezevic M.Sc Senior Consultant Environment Stantec Consulting Ltd Canada

106 Prof. Ronald Labonte Population Health Research Director Ontario Canada

107 William J. Lewis Linguist Univ. of Victoria British Columbia Canada

108 Prof. Abby Lippman Epidemologist & Geneticist McGill Un. Canada

109 Jan Martel B.Sc Student in biology University of Sherbrooke Canada

110 Prof. Ralph C. Martin Plant Science Nova Scotia Agricultural College Truro Canada

111 Prof. Dennis R. McCalla Biochemist & Geneticist emeritus McMaster University Hamilton Canada

112 Laura Mitchell Earth Scientist APEGBG Canada

113 Mary Mitchell teacher Canada

114 Dr. Anne Morgan Waterloo Climate Change Entomolgist/ Univ. of (retired) Canada

115 Dr. M. Murphy Pediatrician NAMBLA Canada

116 Dr. James A. Nero D.C. General Practitioner neuromusculoskeletal medicine Coquitlam Canada

117 Anna D. Noikov B.A.B.Ed. B.A.B.Ed. Wholistic Practitioner Edmonton Canada

118 Lise Norgren Concerned Consumer Canada

119 Prof. Ann Oaks Botany (retired) Univ. Guelph Canada

120 Steve Robak Canadian Department of National Defence Canada

121 Leslirae Rotor Economist consultant Ottawa Canada

122 Dr. Bassam Ismaeil Sam Ph.D Information Systems Ismaeil Consulting Canada

123 Vere Scott ecologist Canada

124 Dr. John Scull Psychologist University of Victoria Victoria Canada

125 Dr. Carolyn A. Simmerman ND.DC Docotr. Whole Health Centre Edmonton Canada

126 Prof. David Suzuki David Suzuki Foundation Geneticist U.B.C. Canada

127 Prof. Stephen Talmage Philospher (retired) Carleton University Ottawa Canada

128 Dr. Wee Chong Tan Ph.D 5 years of reaserch and several papers on sustainable farming and the dangers of GM foods Canadian College for Chinese Studies Canada

129 Mark Thompson Ph.D student Molecular Evolutionary Genetics The University of Calgary Canada

130 Noemi Tousignant M.Sc history of science technology and medicine Canada

131 Caroll Tranchant Ph.D Enseignant chercheur Sciences et technologies des aliments Canada

132 Dr. Pierre Turcotte Ph.D Plant breeder Canada

133 John B. Van Loon M.Sc. Storage Entomologist retired Canadian Grain Commission Winnipeg PSRAST Canada

134 Dr. Susan Walsh Ph.D Phd cultural anthropology Executive Director of NGO focussed on food security in the South USC Canada Canada

135 Roland Wilhelm B.Sc One who choses to think and take on problems that effect the environment Guelph Canada

136 Prof. R.M. Wolfson Physicist Maharishi Vedic College Ottawa Canada

137 Prof. Howard Woodhouse Ph.D Philosopher of Education and Co Director of Saskatchewan Process Philosophy Research Unit University of Saskatchewan Canada

138 Dr. John C. Worketin Retired computer scientist Ontario Canada

139 Werner Zimmermann interested informed and concerned citizen Canada

140 Tea Garcia-Huidobro M.Sc Biochemistry (B.Sc) and Environmental Technology (M.Sc) Chile

141 Diana Medel Studies on Anthropol Soc Soc Psy Member Anthroposophic Society Volunteer for Children sRights Garden s Constr Inv Med Plants Food Environm Stud ONG to supervise Children s Rights Chile

142 JUAN DU B.Eng civil Engineering Warwick U K China

143 Dr. Alexander Jablanczy General Practitioner Doctor’s Building Saulte Ste. Marie China

144 Dr. Jesse LiLing M.D Bioinformation Tsinghua University China

145 William Bingbin Lui Ph.D student I strongly support such an effort I think both National and International legal regimes should accept this open letter Law School Fudan Universitry Shanghai China

146 Elias Gomez Ph. D. student Dept. of Geology University of Cornell Colombia

147 Dr. Jaime E García González Ph.D Pesticides Organic Agriculture Universidad Estatal a Distancia UNED Costa Rica

148 Damjan Bogdanovic Ph. D. student Un Zagreb Croatia

149 Prof. Marijan Jost Plant Geneticist Agricultural College Krizevci Croatia

150 Damir Magdic Food Scientist Osijek Un Croatia

151 Dr. Zora Matrovic MD MD MS Vice-President Croatia Natural Law Party Croatia

152 Vesna Samobor M.Sc. Agricultural College Krizevci Croatia

153 Prof. Drasko Seman Ecologist Univ. Zagreb Medical School Croatian Man and Biosphere Committee UNESCO South Eastern Mediterranean Sea Project UNESCO Comm. Ed. & Communication INCN European Committee on Environmental Ed. IUCN Croatia

154 Prof Anton Svajger Un Zagreb Medical School Croatia

155 Prof. Valerije Vrcek Ph.D organic chemistry University of Zagreb Croatia

156 Dr. Vladimir Zajac Ph.D oncovirology genetics microbiology Cancer Research Institute Czechoslovakia

157 Henrik Westergaard Odense University Hospital Odense Denmark

158 Alexandra Almeida biochemist Accion Ecologica Ecuador

159 Dr. Elizabeth Bravo biologist Accion Ecologica Ecuador

160 Ziad Abdel Razak Aly Ph.D student Radar and Optic remote sensing images analysis applied on soil Université de Sherbrooke Qc Canada Egypt

161 Ziad Aly Ph.D student Soil survey and classification Optic and Radar Images Analysis CARTEL Université de Sherbrooke Qc Canada Egypt

162 Dr. Bahaa Awwad M.Sc oncology hematology bmt landguardians Egypt

163 Mahrous Kandil Ph.D student soil microbiology and concerning with Genetics Univ. of Minnesota (USA) Egypt

164 Ahmed Said Mohamed Kamel sweet corn Egypt

165 Dr. Mohamed Salem Ph.D Molecular Plant Pathology Biological Control Genetic Engineeering and Biotechnology Research In Egypt

166 Prof. Fathy Mahmoud Salem Ph.D Professor of Nematology Faculty Of Agriculture Shibin El Kom Minufiya Univ Egypt

167 Dr. Ehab Zayed Ph.D student tissue culture Breeding ARC FCRI CRD Egypt

168 Dr. Gennadi Kobzar Senior Scientist Biomedicine Institute of Chemistry Tallinn Technical Univ. Estonia

169 Prof. Anne Luik Ph.D Entomology plant protection Estonian Agricultural University Estonia

170 Sue Edwards M.Sc botanist and scientific editor lover of all life forms Institute for Sustainable Development Ethiopia

171 Dr. Tewolde Egziabher Agronomist Min. of the Environment Spokesperson for African Region Ethiopia

172 Dr. Liisa Kuusipalo Ph.D cellbiologist North Carelian Central Hospital Finland

173 Dr. Mark Rawlings Ph.D Astrophysicst Finland

174 Sylvain Allombert M.Sc. Ph.D. Student Ecology Centre National de la Recherche Scientificque Monpellier PSRAST France

175 Dr. Thierry Baussant Biochemist Senior Scientist Pharmaceutical Industry Bellegard France

176 Dr. Jean-Pierre Berlan Directeur de Recherches INR/CTESI France

177 Dr. Luc G. Bulot Researcher ESA CNRS 6019- Centre de Sedimentologie- Paleontologie Marseille PSRAST France

178 Dr. Pierre Calinaud Ph.D organic chemistry France

179 Dr. George Capouthier Biologist Univ. Paris France

180 MORAND CEDRIC c LCR Faucheurs Volontaires France

181 Dr. Dominique Cellier Prof Statistics in Bioinformatics Laboratoire LMRS ABISS Université France

182 Dr. Marie Christine BRGM Environment & Procedes Unite Biotechnologie Orlean France

183 Nathalie Cialdella Ph.D student agronomist France

184 Olga Daric M.Phil linguistics France

185 Bertrand desClers M.Sc Scientific research/Aeronautics/Conservation/Environment IGF France

186 Dr. QUEIROS CONDE Diogo theoretical biology turbulence geometry of multi scale systems Ecole des mines de Paris France

187 Dr. Jean Estrangin MK General Practice Grenoble France

188 Alain Fardif Certificat of therapist Paris France

189 PRAT Frederic B.Sc Information about GMO Geyser France

190 Dr. Du Bus De Warnaffe Gaetan Ph.D Sustainable forest management INRA France

191 Prof. Pierre Henri Gouyon Ph.D Geneticist specialist of Evolutionary biology Population biology and Plant breeding Université de Paris Sud France

192 Jacques Hallard Plant breeding Plant pthology Genetics Independant France

193 BAZIN Jean Pierre B.Eng Medical Imaging INSERM France

194 Dr. Arthur MacKenzie Ph.D physical chemistry France

195 Etienne Maillet Logic Philosophy Mathematic Ethic Polititics Anthropology China France

196 Dr. Herve Le Meur Biomathematician Univ. Paris France

197 Cécilia Meynet Ph.D student géographe France

198 Ruby Michel B.Eng chicken breeder ATTAC France

199 Dr. Birgit Müller Ph.D Social Anthropologist LAIOS CNRS France

200 Dr. Vic Norris IFR Systems Integres Univ. Rouen France

201 Dr. Jean-Michel Panoff Microbiologist Univ. of Caen Caen France

202 Dr. J. Pelt Institut Europeen d’Ecologie France

203 Dr. Bernard PINTUREAU Ph.D Entomologist INRA France

204 Dr. Christian PRAT Soil Scientist Agronomist in Latin America Institut de Recherche pour le Développement France

205 Thierry Raffin Sociologue President de ‘Inf’OGM France

206 Prof. Gilles-Eric Seralini Laboratoire de Biochimie& Moleculaire Univ. Caen France

207 Dr. Jean Staune Ph.D Post Darwinian Evolutionist Interdisciplinary University Paris France

208 Dr. Christophe Vieren Ph.D Automatique Universit des Sciences et Techonlogies de Lille France

209 Anwar Abo Amer Ph.D student fluorine chemistry and organometallic chemistry Duisburg Essen University Germany

210 Hudson Angeyo Ph.D student Physics: Analytical atomic spectroscopy and nuclear techniques in analysis University of Duisburg Germany

211 Dr. Elisabeth B?cking Ph.D Biologist Germany

212 Dr. Jurgen Boxberger Ph.D Cell and tissue culture ProCellula Germany

213 Dr. Reinald Doebel Institute of Sociology Rural and Development Soc. Westfaelische Wilhelms Univ. Germany

214 Dr. Tarek Elsherif Molecular Biologist TU Munich Germany

215 Lotz Frank Wolfgang Expert in The Vedic Health System Bestselling Author Germany

216 Brian Gentry Ph.D student Soft matter physics biophysics Germany

217 Dr. Anita Idel Author and Zoologist Op’n Dorp 17 Barsbek Germany

218 Dr. Martha Martens Biologist Bund Naturschutz in Bayern e. V. Munich Germany

219 Ilaria Mazzini Ph.D paleontologist Germany

220 Dr. Werner Mittelstaedt President Future Research/Peace Studies Gelsenkir Germany

221 Dr. Jennifer Schmid Ph.D Plant Ecology; Plant Population Genetic OEko Institut e.V.; Institute for Applied Ecology Germany

222 Dr. Eckart Stein Physicist Univ. Regensburg Germany

223 Dr. Beatrix Tappeser Head of Dept. Risk analysis of genetic engineering Institute for Applied Ecology Freiburg Germany

224 Dr. Stefan Thiesen Ph.D Astronomer and Geographer author of several popular science books one on climate change one on the perils of Biotech German Genterror und Lebenspatente independent Germany

225 Dr. Rebecca C. Wade Molecular Biology Heidelberg Germany

226 Dr. Christine von Weisaeker Ecoropa Germany

227 Frank Wolfgang Research on Vedic Health Food and Bestselling Author Germany

228 EMMANUEL KWAW M.Sc FOOD SCIENCE STUDENT Ghana

229 Prince K.N Nkrumah B.Sc Biochemist Development and Advocacy Foundation Ghana

230 Dr. Maria Caparis Marine Biologist Greece

231 Yannis Coconis translation Greece

232 Prof. Nicholas Fanourakis Ph.D Vegetable geneticist Technological Education Institute of Crete Greece

233 Dr. Costas Giannakenas Consultant Nuclear Medicine Univ. Patras Medical School Rion-Patras Greece

234 Prof. Tasos Kourakis B.Sc Geneticist Dept. General Biology & Genetics Medical Faculty Aristotelian University Thessaloni Greece

235 Harry Papageorgiou M.Sc Agricultural Sciences Environmental Impact Assessment Greece

236 Anna Gigli statistical modelling for medicine and biology national research council Greenland

237 Dr Christiane Boecker MCommH MCommH Community Health Haiti

238 Kevin Li B.Sc. Hong Kong

239 Iren Karacsony B.Sc social medicine Hungary

240 Prof. Ervin Laszlo President The Club of Budapest Hungary

241 Prof. Dr Fenyvesi Peter Ph.D ONCOVIROLOGY MTOKKFI Hungary

242 Dr. Nikki Broglowskhini Ph.D I am well equipped with all things scientifical. The society for science Iceland

243 Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Azeez Ph.D Effect of acidification on the ecophysiology of freshwater fishes Fathima college of pharmacy kadayanallur 627759 India

244 Dr. Muhua Achary Environmentalist St. Joseph’s College Bangalore India

245 Dr. TANVEER ANSARI Ph.D Natural Product Chemistry DABUR GROUP India

246 Dr. Muthukumarasamy Arunachalam Ph.D fish biodiversity fish ecology conservation of ecosystems Manonmaniam Sundaranar university Alwarkurichi Tir India

247 Prof. Jayapaul Azariah Ecology Environmental Ethics Head of Dept.of Zoology and Director of School of Life Sciences Univ. Madras Chennai India

248 MOHAN BAJIKAR B.Sc Has introduced important first entry in India biotechnologies Was a Member of Task Force Mission Mode Program of the Dept of Biotechnology Govt of India Fetchus Consultancy Innovators Pvt Ltd India

249 Dr. Sarath Babu Balijepalli Ph.D Research Scientist withexperience in collection evaluation and conservation of agrobiodiversity and natural resources management for crop protection National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources India

250 Dr. CHANDRESH BORAD Ph.D Ecology Evolution and Conservation Biological Control Research Laboratory India

251 Dr. Tushar Borse Ph.D Biochemistry University of pune India

252 Dr. Gopal Yadav Boyina Ph.D In organic chemistry Sanmar speciality chemicals India

253 Dr. Gopal Yadav Boyina Ph.D In organic chemistry Sanmar speciality chemicals India

254 Dr. Sreenivas Burra Ph.D consultant in Natural Resource management Agronomist AMR APARD India

255 Dr. Amar Chouhan Ph.D master in enviroment analysis i i f t r India

256 candice coates M.Sc Lecturer in Biotechnology, Mumbai University. India

257 Dr. Thomas S. Cox Research Geneticist U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Manhattan KS (retired) – present address Hyderabad India

258 Dr. M I H Farooqi Ph.D Plant Chemist NBRI India

259 Prof.em Jahnavi Jahnavi M.Sc mol bio agri university India

260 Dr. Harry Jeyaprakash Ph.D IPM expert cotributed to farming communities 35 years in agricultural extention retired as joint director of agriculture India

261 Dr. Dr Dinesh Kacha M.D Obesity management Benmoon Pharma Research India

262 Dr. Sudhir Kaura Ph.D Organic Farming Molecular Genetics Natural Farming Network India

263 Dr. Nelson Kochappavu Ph.D Natural Health Rural health India

264 Prof Rayana Bhavan Kovutarapu M.Sc AgricultureNatural Resorces biotech agroeconomy and management withadministration (IAMMA) India

265 Dr. Dr Bellie Krishnan Ph.D Biological Control Sun Agro Biotech Research Center India

266 Prof.em Ranjeet Ku Sah B.Eng no study India

267 Dr. RAJEEW KUMAR Ph.D Crop growth modelling fertilizer reccommendation Barssica wheat NFCL Hyderabad India

268 Rajesh Kumar Ph.D student Vegetable Insect Pests of Lepidoptera Indian Agricultural Research Institute India

269 Dr. Joban Modha M.D ayurvedic onco heametologist nisargayurveda India

270 C. Nanjunda Murthy M.Sc. Plant Scientist Karnataka India

271 Dr. Divyesh Nagar Ph.D organic synthetic chemistry alembic ltd India

272 Dr. Dr Sankar Narayanan Ph.D Environmental Microbiologist KSR college of Arts Science India

273 Satheesh P M.Sc Grassroots work on food security and organic agriculture in dryland areas and gender Deccan Development Society India

274 Dr. DR GEEVEE PANDALA M.D virologost India

275 Dr. DR GEE VEE Pandala Ph.D INVENTIONAL SCIENTIST GVSRC India

276 Dr. Parvaiz Qazi Ph.D Recombinant DNA technology regional research laboratory canal road Jammu India

277 Dr. N. Raghauram Plant Molecular Biology Univ. Mumbai India

278 Dr. Atul Sahai Ph.D Remote Sensing GIS Specialist for Natural Resource Disaster Management HOPE Technologies India

279 Dr. Shreekant Sapatnekar M.D Community Medicine Haffkine Institute Mumbai India

280 Prof.em Thangavelu Saravanan M.Sc Scientist in organic Agriculture Agronomist NaturalResourcesProtectionAndDevelopmentSociety India

281 Dr. Sathan Sathan Ph.D Kill Sulthan India

282 Dr. Chaitanya Sathe Ph.D industrial water pollution and waste water treatment Hindustan Dorr oliver Ltd India

283 Dr. Bala Ravi Sekhara Pillai Ph.D Geneticist and Plant Breeder India

284 Sharad Shah Director of Ace natural foods Vadodara India

285 Devinder Sharma Geneticist Plant Breeder and Writer Forum for Biotechnology and Food Security New Delhi India

286 Dr. Vandana Shiva Research Institute for Science and Ecology India

287 Dr. Dr Shirish Shrivastava M.D Herbal and ethnobotany expert do not favour GM plmts since they disturb the local flowra SAPRC India

288 Prof. Arun Shrivastava Management Consultant SEDEM India

289 Priya Srinivas M.Phil Food Science Katra Phytochem Private Ltd India

290 Dr. Parshotam TANDON Ph.D Entomophagous Insect Behaviour Biological Control of Crop Pests Project Directorate of Biological Control India

291 Prof. Thomas Tharayil Ph.D tiuiruiuiuiuiruriy India

292 Dr. RAMA KRISHANA THOTA M.Sc I ve done project in aqua related to pro biotics and anti biotic in ecology vesper biotech india ltd India

293 Dr. R.P. Upadhyay Ph.D Lecturer in Physics India

294 Prof.em Durga Bhushaiah Vakkapatla M.Sc VIRAL RNA can be expressed in cytosol on HIV infected T cells university of hyderabd India

295 Dr. Sanjay Vasoya Ph.D organic synthetic chemistry alembic ltd India

296 Gustavo Vaz B.Sc Biotechnology India

297 Erwin Adriawan B.Sc Campaigner on Anti GMOs Biotani Foundation Indonesia

298 Dr. Ernawati Gender and Rural Development Institute of Rural Development Indonesia

299 TOTO HARA Senior Consultant Coordinator ICRD Indonesia Chamber of Resources Development Indonesia

300 Wasis Krisnadi forest product forest faculty GMU Indonesia

301 Dr. Sina Ahmadi Ph.D Bio technologits Iran

302 Arman Ardalan Ph.D student Molecular Evolution NIGEB Iran

303 Dr. Kamran Haeri M.Sc research scientist MPT Iran

304 Dr. Amir Jalali M.D TIM TCM Unani Ayurveda also I have created a new kind of workout called Jalali System Traditional Iranian Medicine TIM Iran

305 Dr. Saeid Malekzadeh M.Sc yekom Iran

306 Sajad Noor industrial ergineering economic asd Iran

307 Dr. Saeed Yadranji Aghdam M.Sc none university of tehran Iran

308 Prof. Sean McDonagh M.Sc I am a theologian and anthropologist I worked for over 20 years in the Philippines I have written extensively on ethics and genetic engineering catholic priest Ireland

309 Barry Jude McGuinness Student Of BSc Biomedical Sciences University College Cork Ireland

310 Iris Atzmon represent the public opinion we are not lab animals Israel

311 Prof. Rita Alicchio Plant Geneticist Univ. Bologna Italy

312 Dr. Andrea Amadei Molecular Biophysics Assistant professor Un. of Rome Tor Vergata Italy

313 Prof. Drago Antonino B.Sc History of Physics Bioethics Scientific Committe of Inter Univ. Center on Bioet Italy

314 Prof. Livia Armandi Ph.D Agronomist Italy

315 Dr. Ciro Aurigemma Ph.D psicologist member of csa CEU/IPV Italy

316 Dr. Giampiero Barbieri Ph.D Chemists GMO analysis laboratory Stazione Sperimentale Industrie Conserve Alimentar Italy

317 Dr. Giovanni G Bazzocchi Ph.D Entomologist Agroecologist Universita di Bologna Italy

318 Dr. Stefania Biondi M.Sc Plant Physiologist University of Bologna Dept. of Biology Italy

319 Dr. Ernesto Burgio pediatrician attac Italy

320 Dr. Tiziana Camorani psicologa private Italy

321 Paola Capozzi plant and soil ecology Italy

322 Dr. Ferdinando Cerbone psicologo Italy

323 Dr Giorgio Cingolani Agricultural Economist Italy

324 Dr. Alberto Clarizia M.Sc Physicist University of Naples Italy

325 Dr. Raffaella Comito B.Sc General Practitioner holistic medicine Italy

326 Dr. Immacolata Coraggio Ph.D Plant Molecular Biologist Counseil National Research Italy

327 Dr. Bruno D’Udine Behaviour Ecologist University of Udine Italy

328 Dr. Simone De Ph.D Mathematics Combinatorics National Council of Research Italy

329 Prof. Adriano Decarli Cancer Epidermiology INST Univ. Milan Italy

330 Prof. Stefano Dumontet M.Sc soil microbiologist Universit. Basilicata Italy

331 Dr. Enzo Ferrara M.Sc Metrology in Chemistry IEN EURACHEM Italy

332 Dr. Sergio Francardo B.Sc Anthroposofical medical doctor Gruppo Medico Antroposofico Italiano Italy

333 Dr. Alessandro Giuliani Ph.D Biophysics Multidimensional Statistics Istituto Superiore di Sanita Italy

334 Elena Del Grosso Geneticist Researcher Deptl Evolutionary & Exptl. Biology Univ. Bologna Bologna Italy

335 Dr. Nicolas Kropacek M.D Public Health Free Lance Researcher Italy

336 Dr. Agostino Letardi M.Sc ecotoxicologist E.N.E.A. Italy

337 Prof. Ignazio Licata Full Professor of Theoretical Physics Ist Cibernetica non lineare Italy

338 Dr. Marco Mamone Ph.D mathematician University of Perugia Italy

339 Prof. Marco Mamone Capria Ph.D mathematician historian of science epistemologist University of Perugia Italy

340 Dr. Paolo Manzelli M.Phil Research in Education on Biochemistry LRE EGO CreaNET University of Florence Italy Italy

341 Dr. Bussolati Mariella M.Sc science writer Italy

342 Dr. Carlo Maurizio Modonesi Animal and environmental biology Università di Parma Italy

343 Dr. Karin Munck B.Sc comunication & science Fondazione Medikinale International Parma Italy

344 Prof. Valeria NEGRI Ph.D geneticist teaches ‘Agricultural Genetic Resources’ University of Perugia Italy

345 Prof. Francesco Palmirotta Ph.D psycho somatic clinicssocial work AOP Italy

346 Prof. Mariuccia Papa M.Sc biologist high school teacher Italy

347 Dr. Pietro Perrino Ph.D Plant Genetic Resources expert in collection conservation characterisation evaluation and utilasation From time to time Prof in Botany and Ecology C N R Germplasm Institute Italy

348 Dr. Francesca Salvemini Ph.D Biologist Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche Italy

349 Prof. Steven N Shore Ph.D Physicist University of Pisa Italy

350 Prof. Leopoldo Silvestroni Endocrinologist Univ. of Rome Italy

351 Dr. Francesco Spinazzola M.D infectivologist Italy

352 Roberto Stefani Ph.D student Student of Political Science writing final thesis on GMOs Greenpeace Italia Italy

353 Prof. emeritus Shingo Shibata Hiroshima University; Environmental Sociology and Biosafety Tokyo Japan

354 Prof. Atuhiro Sibatani Molecular Biologist Osaka Japan

355 Dr Shiron Sugita Plant Geneticist Nagoya U. Japan

356 Dr Noboru Yagishita Plant Geneticist Jap. Assoc. Agro-Nature Tokyo Japan

357 Dr Machiko Yasukohchi PLAN – International Japan Public Relations Team Japan

358 Prof. Julian BAUER Ph.D Ecologist Forest Scientist working against any GE Tree development and or planting No GEO introductions without PIC of local people GE free zones a must ECOTERRA Intl var East African Universities Kenya

359 Wycliffe Wanzala Ph.D student Naturalist University of Nairobi Kenya

360 Dr. Georges Mailliet B.Sc Pulmonologist Luxembourg

361 Mohd Roshdi Hassan M.Sc Smart Material university Putra Malaysia Malaysia

362 Al Hanisham Mohd Khalid International Law Lawyer University Utara Malaysia Malaysia

363 Dr. Rosli Omar Ph.D Arificial Intelligence Universiti Malaya Malaysia

364 Prof. Elena Alvarez Buylla Ph.D Molecular Genetics of Plant Development and Evolution UNAM Mexico

365 Douglas Hinds Dir Gral Center for Community and Rural Development National Coordinator for Organic Production National Confederation of Rural Property Owners Dir of Sp CeDeCoR CNPR CSNI ISHS Mexico

366 Prof. Andres F Keiman Ph.D student Populations Ecology and Forest Conservation Universidad de la Ciudad de Mexico Mexico

367 Prof. Alberto R. Miranda Biologist Environmental Public Education Cuernavaca Mexico

368 Rodriguez Mitchell Nemesio Anthropologist PNUD INI Mexico

369 Dr. Ronald Nigh Ph.D anthropology specialty in agroecology biodiversity environment; member of SNI CIESAS Mexico

370 Dr. Enrique Vargas Ph.D Molecualr Immunology Universidad Veracruzana Grupo L dico Mexico

371 Dr. Ilya Trombitsky Ph.D BIOTICA Ecological Society Moldova

372 Prof. Si Bennasseur ALAOUI Ph.D Organic farming and alternative crops Institut Agronomique et Vétérinaire Hassan II Morocco

373 Prof. Lahcen Kenny Ph.D Oraganic Agriculture and Horticulture IAV Hassan II Morocco

374 Mukti Ram Chapagain Organic agriculture Nepal Organic Agriculture Ctr NOAC Pvt Ltd Nepal

375 M R Chapagain Organic Suistainable Agriculture and Rural Development Nepal Organic Agriculture Ctr Nepal

376 Maheswar Ghimire Organic Agriculture Promotion and Inspection Ecoscentre Nepal

377 Prof. Jiwan Rai M.Sc biochemist nepal organic association Nepal

378 Prof.em Bechan Raut M.Sc Medicinal Botanist Pokhara University Nepal

379 David Baillie B.Sc Deep Ecologist Naturopath NZ Forest Gardening Research Harmony Farmof Harmony Farm New Zealand

380 Dr. Robert Anderson Physicist Nuclear Medicine Technical Institute Hamilton New Zealand

381 Dr. Troy Baisden Ph.D Ecosystem Science (Soil Science/Ecology) Landcare Research New Zealand

382 Marie Buchler M.Sc Zoology masters editor and journalist and university tutor Bio Dynamic Farming and Gardening Association New Zealand

383 Dr. George Coghill Software Engineering University of Auckland New Zealand

384 Dr. Bernard Conlon B.Sc Rural GP New Zealand

385 Dr. Tim Ewer Physician Mapua Health Centre Nelson New Zealand

386 Dr. Michael Godfrey Environmental Toxicologist General Practitioner Taura New Zealand

387 Brendan Hoare M.Sc Organic systems sustaianble design integrated land managment UNITEC econation2020 Orgnaic Federation of NZ New Zealand

388 Sigrid D. Houlette B.Sc. B.Sc. Solid Waste Manager Environmental Engineering Local Government Lower Hutt New Zealand

389 Jessica Hutchings Ph.D student Maori environmentalist Maori science and resource management Lecturer Faculty of Science Victoria University New Zealand

390 Hussila Keshaw M.Sc Molecular Biology The University of Auckland New Zealand

391 Dr. Peter King Ph.D Sociologist Family Centre Social Policy Research Unit New Zealand

392 Dr. Nick Lambrechten Consultant Revegetation Ecologist Wellington New Zealand

393 Dr. Shona L. Lamoureaux Plant Ecology Christchurch New Zealand

394 Dr. Ruth Lawson Ph.D Parasite Epidemiologist and GE Campaigner New Zealand

395 Helmut Lubbers M.Sc ecologist ecology discovery foundation new zealand New Zealand

396 Dr Robert Mann Ecologist Auckland New Zealand

397 Dr. Ted Ninnes Ph.D Sociology and Psychology University of Waikato New Zealand

398 Robin W. Ord Molecular Geneticist Law Student Hamilton New Zealand

399 Tara Satyanand M.Sc Molecular genetics University of Auckland New Zealand

400 Dr. Sean Weaver Ph.D Environmental Policy Victoria University of Wellington New Zealand

401 Dr Colin Wells Director of Energy Management Dept of Physics University of Otago New Zealand

402 Katharine White I am an experienced artist and G E Free H B N Z campaigner I am and have been in the position to put my graphic expertise to use in the cause of the planet T L C Wellington and E I T Hawke s Bay New Zealand

403 Dr Peter R Wills Theoretical Biology Univ. Auckland New Zealand

404 Prof. Leong Yap Ph.D Ergonomist Industrial Designer Massey University New Zealand

405 Dr. Emmanuel AFOLABI Ph.D come and be healed physiotherapy and ecology Nigeria

406 Dr. Ralph Nwaokoro Ph.D ECOTOXICOLOGIST UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS Nigeria

407 Dr. Azeez Bolaji Odewenu M.Sc National association of science students Nigeria

408 Dr Ingrid Olesen Senior Research Scientist Institute of Aquaculture Res. Ltd Norway

409 Dr. Lars Rasmussen MD MD General Practitioner Univ. Oslo Mesnali Norway

410 Prof. Terje Traavik Virologist University of Tromso Norway

411 Dr. Hussain Ahmad M.Sc fermentation sold state fermentation koji university of veterinary and animal sciences lahor Pakistan

412 Dr. Obaid Ali M.Phil Bioavailabilitiy and Pharmacokinetic studies Govt of Pakistan Pakistan

413 Prof. Muhammad Bilal M.Sc research work on maize mmri yusafwala sahiwal pakistan Pakistan

414 Dr. Shakeel Farooqi Ph.D Genetics University of Karachi Pakistan

415 Muhammad Imran Imran Biochemist damask_786 Pakistan

416 Farhat Jabeen Jabeen B.Sc biotech biotech Pakistan

417 Prof. Omer Khayyam M.Sc food research programe food research Pakistan

418 Dr. Washdev Malhi Ph.D student whole soules and mind control jai ma jee Pakistan

419 Sajjad Naqvi M.Sc University of Karachi Pakistan

420 Dr. Mian Qaseem Ph.D Nuclier Magnetic Resonance Retired Educational Adviser Govt of Pakistan Pakistan

421 Dr. Tasneem Rizvi Ph.D Molecular Biophysics. PCSIR Laboratories Complex Lahore PAKISTAN. Pakistan

422 Madiha Saeed Rizvi B.Sc Deptt of Biotechnology Univerity of Karachi Pakistan

423 Dr. Naveed Yusuf M.Phil veterinarian university of veterinary and animal sciences lahor Pakistan

424 Prof.em Eric Jimenez Ph.D none Aquatic Panama

425 Ethel Japeth B.Sc none police Savings & Loan Papua New Guinea

426 Dr. Sergio Barrio Tarnawiecki Science Policy National Research Council of Lima Peru

427 Prof.em Pedro Angco Jr H2O limpyobaybay founder Philippines

428 GEONATHAN BARRO Coordinator Coordinates with NGOs POs and other Organizations on Anti GMO campaigns and other related issues and concerns KALITAWHAN WORKING GROUP ON BIODIVERSITY Philippines

429 Paterno Borlagdan M.Sc Agricultural Engineer Filipino Inventors Society Philippines

430 Javier M Claparols Agriculture Rice Sugar Aquaculture Milkfish Bangus shrimp Businessman Ecologist Ecological Society of the Philippines Philippines

431 Antonio M CLAPAROLS M.Sc Ecologist farmer marine and terrestial biodiversity economics Ecological Society of the Philippines Philippines

432 Johnny Danganan B.Sc lay out artist in publications Sustainable Agriculture advocate Philippines

433 Dr. Clint ESco Ph.D student Expert in psychology concerning students PICHES and PIDO Philippines

434 Dr. Pamela G. Fernadez Agronomist U. Philippines Los Banos Philippines

435 Delilah Galang B.Sc Natural Therapy Consultant Cancer Council Philippines

436 Dr. Richard Kharpungal Ph.D Agronomist U Philippines Philippines

437 Prof. Mark Erick Magbanua M.Sc metro manila Philippines

438 Ben Malayang University of Philippines Los Banos Laguna Philippines

439 FRANCIS MORALES M.Phil Advocacy Officer of MASIPAG Mindanao MASIPAG Philippines

440 Charles T. Olsen D.C. Chiropractic Clinic Davao Clinic PSRAST Philippines

441 Prof. Marlon Pareja Ph.D student Cell and Molecular Biology Wildlife Conservation Society of the Philippines Philippines

442 Nicanor Perlas B.Sc Agricultural Scientist and Ecologist Sustainable Agriculture Specialist Center for Alternative Development Initiatives Philippines

443 Dr. Romeo F. Quijano Pesticide Action Network Pharmacologist/Toxiologist Philippines

444 Dr. Dante Jr Simbulan Ph.D Neurophysiology De La Salle University Health Sciences Campus Philippines

445 Dr. Jaime A Sison Animal Nutrition and Feed Milling Aqua Ace Nutrition Inc Philippines

446 Dr. MARVIN UMALI M.D pediatrician doctors of the philippines Philippines

447 Prof. Oscar B. Zamora Agronomist U. Philippines Los Banos Philippines

448 Prof. Joel Mckevin Zamora Ph.D b s of s and t psu Philippines

449 Dr. Szymczyk Ryszard Ph.D methodology of cultivar testing wildlife conservation Poland

450 Prof. Vicinzineddu Itunculu M.D biochemistry portug univrsity Portugal

451 Rui Pereira M.D General Practice Portugal

452 Prof. Clara Queiroz Ph.D Geneticist Retired University of Lisboa Portugal

453 Teresa Silva Ph.D student Coconut Portugal

454 Dr. Margarida Silva Molecular Biologist Portuguese Catholic Univ. Portugal

455 Dr. Franciso J.C.M. Teixeira Researcher Geophysics Geological and Mining Institute Lisbon Portugal

456 Fatima C. Teixeira Researcher Marine Geology Lisbon Portugal

457 Carlos Altieri M.Sc Toxicity and pesticides in water Health Environmental Department Puerto Rico Puerto Rico

458 Nelson Alvarez JD Sociologist and Lawyer Agriculture and development consultant Puerto Rico

459 Dr. Clara Carrasco Ph.D Molecular Biology and Genetics Puerto Rico

460 Dr. Shridhar Devidas Ph.D Basically an Ecologist turned environmental management system specialist advocating sustainable resource use among the industires Bureau Veritas Qatar

461 Dr. Joseph Mezei M.D quantum medicine Medical Center Tongtian Romania

462 Prof. Vladimir Kuznetsov Ph.D Plant Physiology and Biochemistry Institute of Plant Physiology RAS Russia

463 Dr. Ali Mohammed Ph.D Chief executive officer Companies Saudi Arabia

464 Prof. WAIL SALAH B.Sc BIOTECH Saudi Arabia

465 Prof. Vladimir Ajdacic Ph.D nuclear physics carcinogenecity none retired Serbia

466 Peter Sevich Ph.D student Serbia

467 Glenn Ashton Director Ekogaia Foundation and Green Party South Africa

468 Dr. Brigitte N.B. Schwabe-Berg Medical Officer Groote Schuur Hospital Cape Town South Africa

469 Ben Van Der Walt Director in Nutritional Advisory Forum Agree on the concern of Genetically Manipulated Food GNLD South Africa

470 Nicole Venter The Southern Health Ecology Institute SHAE Institute South Africa

471 Dr. SangSoo Hur Ph.D Lecturer Sociology of Science and Technology Sungkonghoe University South Korea

472 Prof. Suk Hwan Kim Ph.D Sociology of Science and Technology Kookmin University South korea

473 Bingbin LU International Law Transnational Law and Business University TLBU South Korea

474 Dr Gregorio Alvar Biotechnologist. Computense U. Madrid Spain

475 Javier Blasco Aragonese Ctr for Rural European Information Spain

476 Prof. F. Pura Duart-Soler Sociology Univ. Valencia PSRAST Spain

477 Prof. Ernest Garcia Ph. D. Ph. D. Sociology Univ. Valencia Dept. Sociologia I Antropologia Social Valencia Spain

478 ANDRES MAGANA B.Eng electronic instrumentation escorial sostenible Spain

479 Andres Magana Garcia B.Sc world heritage freelance consultant escorial sostenible Spain

480 Dr. Pablo Malo Psychiatrist Consultant Mental Health Center Bilbao Spain

481 Jose Ramon Olarieta Ph.D Soil Science Agriculture Land use Universitat de Lleida Spain

482 Dr. Rosario Sierra De Grado Ph.D Forest geneticist University of Valladolid Spain

483 Dr. Jagath Perera B.Eng electrical engineering uom SriLanka Sri Lanka

484 Adil Hassan Ahmed Abdelmageed Ph.D student Breeding of vegetable crops Vegetable Physiologist and researcher and lecturer University of Khartoum Sudan Sudan

485 Dr. Kamal El Siddig Ph.D Tree eco physiologist Sudan

486 Dr. Isameldeen Khair Ph.D Education and training Sennar University Sudan

487 Dr. Balgis Osman Elasha Ph.D Environmentalist Higher Council for Environment Natural Resources Sudan

488 Dr. Bo Dahlin Education Science Karlsbad University Karlsbad Sweden

489 Folke G Nther Ph.D student Sustainability issues and Ecological Engineering Systems Ecology Sweden

490 Prof. Every N. Gummesson Management Stockholm Univ. PSRAST Sweden

491 Folke Gunther Ph.D student Sustainability issues and Ecological Engineering Systems Ecology Sweden

492 Said O. Holmin Lic. Technology Rector Computer Science College of Creative Computer Science Stockholm Sweden

493 Dr. Katarina Leppanen History of Ideas Gothenburg Uni Sweden

494 Dr. Jaan Suurkula Physician Physicians and Scientists for Responsible Assessment of Science and Technology Stockholm Sweden

495 Dr. Daniel Amman Cell Biologist Tech. Switzerland

496 Dr. Charles Beard M.D General Practitioner CNBPharma Switzerland

497 Dr. Ruth Goseth Dermatologist ISDE Switzerland

498 Florianne Koechlin Biologist World Wildlife Fund Switzerland

499 Dr. Nicole Maestracci Beard Ph.D Microbiologist Virologist Immunologist Serono International Switzerland

500 Yvan Maillard dipl. Sc. Nat. ETH Environementalist Ecology Fribourg PSRAST Switzerland

501 Yves Schatzle Agronomist and Economist Switzerland

502 Verena Soldati Biotechnologist Basler Appell Switzerland

503 Dr. KuoChi Yeh M.D Geriatric Publich Health and Hospital Administration medical legal Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch Taiwan

504 Arend De Haas M.Sc Conservation Ecologist African Conservation Foundation Tanzania

505 Mwanaidi Kafuye M.Sc HOLDER IN BIOCHEMISTRY NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR MEDICAL RESEARCH Tanzania

506 Dr. William Kisinza Ph.D Epidemiology Public Health Specialist National Institute for Medical Research Tanzania Tanzania

507 Danial Minja B.Sc PARASITOLOGY & MICROBIOLOGY NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR MEDICAL RESEARCH. Tanzania

508 Acleus Rutta M.Sc Immunologist National Institute For Medical Research Tanzania

509 Dr. Peter Burt Ph.D Water Quality Management Prince of Songkla university Thailand

510 Dr. Jidbhong Jayavasu Ph.D Medical Virologist Arogya Smasai Thailand

511 Prof. Omboom Luanratana Pharmacologist Univ. of Mahedol Bangkok Thailand

512 Piengporn Panutampon biology/medical biology Biothai (Thai Network on Community & Biodiversity) Thailand

513 Prof. Reungchai Tansakul Ph.D Biologist Prince of Songkla University Thailand

514 Lianchamroon Witoon Sustainable agriculture Biothai Thailand

515 Jaroen Compeerapap Environmental Law and Development Center The Netherlands

516 Jaap Hamers M.Sc Ecologist The Netherlands

517 Tedje Van Asseldonk M.Sc biology phytotherapy inst f ethnobotany zoopharmacognosy The Netherlands

518 Dr. Siirsel Tas Dizdar Ph.D Radiation Oncology Turkey

519 Prof. KANYANDAGO Peter Ph.D Expert and researcher in endogenous knowledge and African cultures Uganda Martyrs University Uganda

520 Dr. Michael L. Abrahams (retired) Aeronautics Bristol PSRAST UK

521 Maryam Al Alami Ph.D student Science in Society civic and stakeholder participation GM food law Manchester Metropolitan University UK

522 Michael Alexander M.Phil Theoretical Physics UK

523 Chris Anthony B.Sc Qualified amateur UK

524 Janey Antoniou M.Sc Molecular Biologist UK

525 Dr. Michael Antoniou Molecular Geneticist Guy’s Hospital UK

526 Paula F. Baillie-Hamilton Academic Researcher on Pesticides Perthshire UK

527 Dr. Susan Bardocz Geneticist Aberdeen UK

528 Dr. Jeremy Bartlett Plant Molecular Geneticist (formerly John Innes Institute) UK

529 Manoel Bascoi Geneticist PhD Candidate JII UK

530 Dr. David Beasley Genetic Algorithm University of Bath UK

531 Dr. David Bellamy Biologist and Broadcaster London UK

532 Lynda Birke Biologist Liverpool Uni. Veterinary School UK

533 Dr. David A.H. Birley General Medical Practitioner Swindon UK

534 Sarah Blenkinsop B.Sc Environmental Consultant/Campaigner/Organic grower Planet Services Environmental Consultancy UK

535 Gerard C. Bodeker Ed. D. Senior Clinical Lecturer in Public Health Univ. Oxford Medical School UK

536 Dr. Jeffrey Boss Cell Biologist Dept. of Physiology Bristol University UK

537 Sophie H. Bown Ph.D. Candidate Zoology Manchester Univ. UK

538 Paul Breslaw Computer Scientist Consultant Financial Research Forest Row UK

539 Dr. Allan Britton Ph.D Environmental Health and Safety UK

540 Prof. Roy Butterfield DSc.DIC CEng. MICE MIStruct.E. Civil Engineer Southampton UK

541 Dr. Alessandra Cavalletti Ph.D Research Associate Imperial College STM UK

542 Maureen Childs B.Sc Internet Developer British Computer Society UK

543 Emma Churchman B.Sc Social Scientist UK

544 Dr. Janet Cotter-Howells Environmental Geochemist Lecturer in Soil Science Aberdeen University UK

545 Dr. Stephen Cross Molecular Population Geneticist Birmingham University UK

546 Dr. Alan Currier Taxonomist IRBV UK

547 Gordon Daly Ph. D. student Gene Therapist Kennedy Inst. London UK

548 Stuart Daly Ph. D. student Transgenic group Charing Cross Hosp. UK

549 Dr. Yuliya Demydchuk Ph.D Molecular biology of producers of antibiotics Cambridge university UK

550 Dr. Mike Dodd Ecologist Open University UK

551 Prof. Jane Eberlynne M.Sc enviromental studdies conscerning health erzats peace co. UK

552 Tom Fox Amateur neurology biochemistry psychology sociology and philosophy enthusiast UK

553 Joseph A. Gari Marie Curie Research Fellow Political Ecology University of Oxford UK

554 Dr. Mike Gillman Ecologist Open University UK

555 Dr. Alassandro Gimona Research Scientist Ecology MLURI Aberdeen UK

556 Edward Goldsmith Editor The Ecologist London UK

557 Zac Goldsmith Editor The Ecologist London UK

558 Prof. Brian Goodwin Biologist Schumacher College UK

559 Lale Gurel Bec. Manager Nature – Macmillan Publishers London UK

560 Adrian Haffegee B.Eng B.Eng Electronic Engineer UK

561 Julian Haffegee M.phil Biophysicist Institute of Science in Society UK

562 Dr. Keith H. Halfacree Univ. Lecturer Geography Univ. of Wales Swansea UK

563 Dr. John E. Hammond Engineer Highfield UK

564 Dr. David J Heaf Biochemist Wales UK

565 Dr. Marion Hersch Assistive Electonic Technologies Dept. Electronics & Electrical Engineering Univ. Glasgow Glasgow Scotland UK

566 Dr. Mae-Wan Ho Geneticist and Biophysicist Open University UK

567 Dr. Caroline Hoffmann Ph.D Ecotoxicologist Centre for Human Ecology UK

568 Patrick Holden Director Soil Association UK

569 Dr. Vyvyan Howard Toxipathologist U. Liverpool UK

570 G. D. Humphreys M.Sc technologist aerodynamics UK

571 Gerald Humphreys B.Sc Aerodynamics Operational Research Information Technology Hemel hempstead GM action group UK

572 Dr. Brian Hursey ex FAO Senior Officer for Vector Borne Diseases Neath UK

573 Prof. Tim Ingold Anthropologist University of Aberdeen UK

574 Lorna Jackson M.Sc Ecology soil science HDRA the organic organisation UK

575 Magnus L. Johnson School of Science & Management U.C. Scarborough UK

576 Peter Preston Jones MSc Environomental Campaigner UK

577 Dani Kaye M.Sc. Scientists for Global Responsibility London UK

578 David Kaye M.Sc. Scientists for Global Responsibility London UK

579 Dr J. M. Kerr Bioethics Winchester College: Oxford U. UK

580 Dr. Philip Kilner Cardiac Imaging Specialist Royal Brompton Hospital UK

581 Prof. Richard Lacey Microbiologist Leeds UK

582 Dr. Jonathan R. Latham Molecular Virologist previously JII and Genetics Dept. Wisconsin-Madison Univ. Exeter UK

583 Dr. Colin L.A. Leakey Plant Geneticist Cambridge UK

584 Chris Lucas MIMIS Complexity Scientist CALResCo UK

585 Dr. Paul Marchant Ph.D Chartered Statistician UK

586 Jan Martinez social visionary holistic entrepreneur Just Rural Development Trust S W E N UK

587 Dr. Joan Mason Chemist Cambridge UK

588 Druvananda Mauree B.Sc graphic designer school of design UK

589 Dr. Alan Mayne Statistician Scientists for Global Responsibility London UK

590 Darl N. Middleton Ph. D. student Environ. Science Dept. Civil Engineering Univ. Manchester UK

591 Dr. Erik Millstone Science & Techology Policy Research Sussex Univ. Brighton UK

592 Patrick Mulvany C Biol Food Security Policy Adviser specialising in Agricultural Biodiversity Intermediate Technology Development Group (ITDG) UK

593 Dr. Harash Narang Pathologist BSE expert UK

594 Dr. Eva Novotny Astrophysicist Univ. Cambridge (retired) UK

595 Prof. Bob Orskov Ph.D Animal nutrition Rural development in developing countries macaulay research Institute UK

596 Dr. David Packham Material Scientist U. Bath UK

597 Nicholas Papadimitriou M.Sc conservation and eco philosophy Institute of science in society UK

598 Dr. Barnaby Peacocke Ph.D Agricultural Science International Development ITDG UK

599 Fatima Pelica Biochemist PhD Candidate JII UK

600 Marcus Petz B.Sc Biology/Geology Environmental Politics UK

601 George Pilkington M.Sc Countryside management UK

602 Dr. Michel Pimbert Agricultural Ecologist International Institute for Environment and Development London UK

603 Dr. Robert C. Poller Organic Chemist U. London UK

604 Michael Pooler A Level Biology Student human relations People Of The Earth UK

605 Dr. Malcolm Povey Ph.D Food Scientist Reader in Food Physics University of Leeds UK

606 Dr. Ronald Press Ph.D Chemical engineer UK

607 Bala Puspa UK

608 Prof. Arpad Pusztai Biochemist Formerly from Rowett Institute UK

609 Dr. Jerry Ravetz Philosopher of Science London UK

610 Dr. Irene Ridge Biologist Open University UK

611 Dr. Barry T. Rubin Physical/Electro Chemist Director Davis-Rubin Associates Ltd Northhants UK

612 Dr. Barry T Rubin Ph.D Physical Electro Chemistry Business Consultant CD DVD Replication for Business Davis Rubin Associates Ltd UK

613 Angela Ryan Molecular biologist Open Univ. UK

614 Dr. Jean A.D. Saunders BDS BDS LDS RCS Dental Surgeon (retired) Faringdon UK

615 Prof. Peter Saunders Biomathematician U. London UK

616 Dr. Wendy Seel Ph.D Plant Sciences University of Aberdeen UK

617 Martin Shaw Geneticist UK

618 Dr. Ellis Snitcher M.D Teaching and research in integrative medicine Middlesex University UK

619 Dr. Peter Sollich Theoretical Physics Dept. Mathematics King’s College London UK

620 Vanessa Spedding M.Phil science and science policy journalism None UK

621 Dr. Gesa Staats.de.Yanes Veterinarian Toxicologists U. Liverpool UK

622 Prof. Ian Stewart Biomathematics U. Warwick UK

623 Dr. Gene S. Thomas Agriculturist UK

624 Simone Turchetti Ph.D student History of Science Technology and Medicine CHSTM UK

625 Dr. Margaret J. Tyson Glossop PSRAST UK

626 Dr. Rob Verkerk Ph.D Sustainable agriculture and health UK

627 Dr Tom Wakeford Biologist U. of East London UK

628 Barry Weir B.Sc Physics Engineering OGL HMAF UK

629 Martyn Wells Astronomer UK Astronomy Technology Centre Edinburg UK

630 Barbara Wood-Kaczmar M.Sc. Science writer UK

631 Julian Wootton Conservationist London UK

632 Dr. Karen Wren University teacher Geography St. Andrews Univ. St. Andrews Fife UK

633 Linda Yeodal B.Sc MNIMH Medical Herbalist UK

634 Dr. JOHN ZARB Ph.D Small scale farming systems Senior Research Fellow Newcastle University NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY UK

635 Dr. Grygoriy Petjuch Ph.D Ecology genetics Institute of Agroecology and Biotechnology Ukraine

636 Dr. Maulud Betaieb Ph.D environmental microbiology managment United Arab Emierates

637 Nelson Alvarez JD Sociologist and Lawyer Agriculture and development consultant Uruguay

638 Dr. Rayane Abusabha Senior Research Associate Department of Nutrition College of Health and Human Development Penn State University USA

639 Prof. Miguel A. Altieri Environment Science Policy and Management Univ. Calif. Berkeley USA

640 Ruth Alviola Posadas M.Sc Aquaculturist State Food Safety Officer MS DMR USA

641 Biff Appia autism USA

642 Dr. Catherine Badley Biologist University of Michigan USA

643 Dr. Britt Bailey Senior Researcher CETOS Ca USA

644 Prof. Phil Bereano Council for Responsible Genetics U. Washington USA

645 Prof. Stephen Bialkowski Ph.D Analytical Environmental Chemistry Department of Chemistry Utah State University USA

646 Andrew Bigler Infrared Systems USA

647 Dr. Walter Bortz Physician Palo Alto USA

648 Dr. Douglas H Boucher Ecologist Hood College USA

649 Nancy Brokaw M.Sc Identifying and treating disease through organic whole food Nutrition Foundation for Nutritional Therapy and Application USA

650 Nancy Brokaw Gerchak M.Sc Dedicated to finding Causes rather than treating SYMPTOMS of disease researcher CRA Practitioner Holistic Healthcare Consultant Foundation for Nutritional Therapy and Application USA

651 Claire Cabeza M.Sc Envionmental Scientist W.A.T.E.R.S. for Salmon People USA

652 Dr. Neil J. Carman Clean Air Program Director Sierra Club Austin Texas USA

653 Ricardo Carvajal Ph.D student agricultural ecology University of Michigan USA

654 Liane Casten M.Phil M.Phil journalist and author on food pesticides public policy public health etc. Chair Chicago Media Watch USA

655 Prof. Liebe F. Cavalieri Mathematical Ecology Evolution and Behaviour Univ. Minnesota St. Paul USA

656 Claire Caveza M.Sc Project leader for Chum Salmon genetic sampling fisheries biologist for Native American tribe in the Pacific NorthWest W.A.T.E.R.S. for Salmon People USA

657 Vijaykumar V.C. Chalasani MS Consultant East Brunswick USA

658 Dr. Ignacio Chapela Microbiologist & Ecologist U.C. Berkeley USA

659 Dr. Frederick Cichocki Ph.D Ecologist Graves Museum of Natural History USA

660 Kristin Cobelius M.Sc. Student M.Sc. Student U. Michigan USA

661 Dr. Alan Connor Ph.D Ph D in Communty Planning Development Univ Of Mich Practiced in Zambia and the U S Taught at Univ of Mich and Headed program at Siena Heights College Friends Committee on Unity with Nature Democratic USA

662 BARBARA CRAWFORD SURVIVAL INDEPENDENT USA

663 Dr. Martha Crouch Biologist Indiana University USA

664 Jill Davies Stream Ecologist Organic Farmer Montana USA

665 Dr. Carolyn F.A. Dean MD ND MD ND Consultant Integrative Medicine Holeopathic Pharmakeia NY USA Board of Women for a Safe Future USA

666 Tricia Deane Certified Organic and nonGMO Food Supplier USA

667 Burgess Dillard Natural Scientist Self USA

668 Earth Duarte Trattner Ph.D student Social and Ecological Impacts of Biotechnology UC Berkeley USA

669 Dr. Chris Duffield Ph.D Visiting scientist Stanford University USA

670 Dr. David Ehrenfeld Biologist/Ecologist Rutgers University New Jersey USA

671 Mr Irucka Embry Studying civil and environmental engineering and Spanish University of Tennessee student USA

672 Andrew Epstein B.Sc Environmental Policy/planning sustainable development The Nature Conservancy USA

673 Dr. Samuel Epstein School of Public Health Univ. Illinois Chicago USA

674 Juiet S Erazo Ph. D. student PhD student U. of Michigan USA

675 Sanek Erem USA

676 Prof. John B. Fagan Maharishi University of Management Fairfield Iowa USA

677 Dr. Don Fitz Research Psychologist and Editor Synthesis/Regeneration: A Magazine of Green Social Thought USA

678 Dr. Ty Fitzmorris Ecologist Hampshire College USA

679 Dr Michael W Fox Veterinarian & Bioethicist Washington DC USA

680 Dr. Chris Francovich Ph.D Learning Through Participation Practice Lightfiled Inc USA

681 Cynthia A. Frye FS/MS Student Biology Univ. Texas Medical Branch USA

682 Prof. John Garderineer Biologist U. Michigan USA

683 Dr. Barbara K. Given Faculty Researcher George Mason Univ. Fairfax USA

684 Dr. Jay L. Glaser MK Medical Director Maharishi Ayurveda Medical Center Lancaster USA

685 Dr. Parameswaran Gopikrishnan Ph.D Financial Enginner Physicist USA

686 Panatey Great Company inc USA

687 Dr Herve Grenier Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change Univ. Washington USA

688 Dr. Don Hall Ph.D Intermolecular adiabatic bioag marine Bear Creek Research USA

689 Dr. Gayle Robin Hamilton Assoc. Prof. Centre for the Advancement of Public Health Fairfax VA USA

690 Rev. Dorothy A. Harper Biotethics Washington USA

691 Maria Harrington currently working on my Masters of Science in Nutrition at Bastyr University USA

692 Prof.em Kristi Harris B.Sc plant molecular biology murray state USA

693 Paul C. Helgeson BSME Senior Engineer Middleton WI USA

694 Gosha Hello Company inc USA

695 Prof. Martha Herbert Pediatric Neurologist Mass. Gen. Hosp. USA

696 Patrick Hickey Ph.D Resource renewability and quality of life Sedona Recycles USA

697 Daniel J. Highkin Internist Vancouver Washington USA

698 Dr. Joseph Hilou Clinical Nutrition Chiropractic USA

699 Dale Hoover Organic food eater USA

700 Heidi Horn interested in what i eat sebastian USA

701 Prof. emeritus John Hotchkiss Ph.D Ethnography of Indigenous Botanical Systems USA

702 Dr. Paul Houle Ph.D Theoretical Physics USA

703 Dr. Philip H Howard Ph.D Rural Sociology Rural Coalition Washington DC USA

704 Prof. Ruth Hubbard Biologist Harvard University USA

705 Andrew J. Hund Sociologist Arcata USA

706 Panatey I Like Your Site Company inc USA

707 Alex Jack Planetary Medicine Jushi Institute Becket Mass USA

708 Soraya Jacob student USA

709 Eric Jacobson Ph.D Medical anthropologist Dept. of Social Medicine Harvard Medical School USA

710 Dr. Michael Janson General Practitioner Nutrition Cambridge USA

711 Emile C Joel B.Sc Research Chemist Retired Smithsonian Institution USA

712 Robert W. Johnson Material Scientist DSM Desotech Elgin Illinois USA

713 Christine Johnston Ph.D student oncology USA

714 Dr. Gary P. Kaplan Assoc. Prof. Neurology North Shore Univ. Hosp. NYU School of Medicine Mass USA

715 Dr. Arlene M. Kellman D.O. Physician Tucson USA

716 Prof. Jonathan King Molecular Biology MIT Cambridge Council for Responsible Genetics USA

717 Rev Thomas Klein Orthodox Priest USA

718 Dr Jack Kloppenburg Un. Wisconsin Rural Sociologist USA

719 Heidei A. Kratsch R.D./Graduate Student Plant Physiology Univ. Wisconsin USA

720 Dr. Louis H. Krut MK CHB.:MD St. Louis Univ. Medical School Missouri USA

721 U.V. Kutzli Ph. D. student U of Michigan USA

722 Dr. Marc Lappe Geneticist and Director CETOS Ca USA

723 Dr. Chris Lawrence Ph.D Extensive work in science education outside the box USA

724 Prof. Mark X M Lei Plant genomics and breeder in rice and kenaf University of California Chinese Alumni Associatio USA

725 Prof. Xiaomao Lei Research and Education in agricultural sciences University of California Chinese Alumni Associatio USA

726 Dr. Herman Lerner M.D Nutritionally oriented physician USA

727 Dr. Barry Lia Ph.D sustainable agriculture USA

728 David Lindley USA

729 Sean Lyman Student Gettysbury College USA

730 A J Maimbourg Keen desire to see GM foods banned due to potential health problems USA

731 Dr. Timothy Mann Geographer Hampshire College USA

732 Hugh Mann non pharmaceutical health education organicMD org USA

733 Anne-Marie Mayer Ph. D. student Nutrition Cornell Univ. USA

734 Christine McCullum Ph. D. student Nutritional Sciences Cornell University USA

735 Lynn V. McIndoo Student Environmental Resources Engineering Humboldt State Univ. Arcata USA

736 Dr. Dwight McKee M.D Am Board of Int Med certified in Internal Medicine Medical Oncology and Hematology Strong background in clinical nutrition immunology and holistic med USA

737 Vuejuin McKersen M.Sc Natural Resource Manager U. Michigan USA

738 Dr. Joan P Mencher Ph.D Culturao Anthropologist work on issues of agriculture including sustainable agriculture primarily in India Involved in fights against GMOs and issuesof the co Lehman College of CUNY and CUNY graduate Center USA

739 Dr. Stephen L. Mikesell Anthropology and Political Ecology Univ. Wisconsin Madison USA

740 Dr. Bill Misner Ph.D Nutrition E CAPS Inc USA

741 Leuren Moret Ph.D student Independent Scientist expert in radiation and public health Past President Association for Women Geoscientist USA

742 Dr. Usha Mukhtyar M.D. Consultant Gynecology Obstetrics Bronx New York USA

743 Elaine Needham illustrator researcher writer speaker none USA

744 Prof.em JB Neilands Ph.D Professor of Biochemistry Univ Calif Berkeley USA

745 Prof. Stuart A. Newman Developmental Biology New York Medical College Valhalla New York USA

746 Lena S Nicolai Ph. D. student University of Michigan USA

747 Dr. Ingrid C. Northwood Biochemist Simon Fraser University USA

748 Dr. Ronald E. Openshaw Adjunct Faculty Geology Physics Maharishi University of Management Fairfield USA

749 Trina Paulus food issues sculpture writing Hope For the Flowers USA

750 Marial Peelle Biol./Anthropologist Undergrad. Swarthmors College USA

751 Dr. Ivette Perfecto Associate Professor, School of Natural Resources and Environment University of Michigan USA

752 Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri Ph.D author The Uterine Crisis 2003 independent scholar USA

753 Chris Picone M.Sc. Soil Microbiologist U. Michigan USA

754 John Pierne B.Sc Concerned Citizen USA

755 William Pizer Many years as an organic farmer Schoharie Certified Organic Hydroponic Greenhouses USA

756 Dr. Vasiliki Plerou Ph.D Physics USA

757 Dr. Gregory Pratt Ph.D Air pollution Minnesota Poll Contr Agncy Univ of Minnesota USA

758 Dr. James W Prescott Ph D Ph.D Developmental Neuropsychologist Cross Cultural Psychologist See www violence de Institute of Humanistic Science USA

759 Linda Prout M.Sc nutrition writer speaker consultant Lifehift USA

760 Dr. Caros R Ramirez Biologist St Lawrance University USA

761 Prof. Philip J. Regal Dept. Ecology Evolution and Behavior Univ. Minnesota St. Paul USA

762 Corinna Richards Ph.D student sociologist (health and biotechnology) AmbiguousMedia USA

763 Prof. R.H. Richardson Professor of Integrative Biology University of Texas Austin USA

764 Claudia Riumallo Mother concerned about her children future health Mother USA

765 John Robb permaculture USA

766 Dr. Susan L. Roberts MSRDLD Health and Nutrition Sue Roberts Health Concepts USA

767 Annika Rockwell Certified Nutritionist Consultant RockwellNutrition com USA

768 James Rose Ceptual Institute USA

769 Dr. Peter M. Rosset Ins. for Food and Development Policy USA

770 Prof. Philip B. Rudnick Emeritus Chemistry West Chester Univ. Pennsylvania PSRAST USA

771 Dr. Arthur Rybeck D.D.S. Dentistry and Organic Farmer Wheeling USA

772 Dr. Elizbet Sahtouris Biologist & Author USA

773 Dr. Elisabet Sahtouris Ph.D evolution biologist futurist Living Systems Design USA

774 Dr. Barnett Salzman M.D 30 yrs of medical research expertise public health board cert psychiatrist USA

775 Thomas J. Saunders Student Environmental Science Humboldt State Univ. Arcata USA

776 Dr. Stephen Scanlan Ph.D Global inequalities international development and food security University of Memphis Department of Sociology USA

777 Dr. Derek Scholes Ph.D Geneticist New York State Dept of Health USA

778 Dr. Nancy A Schult Entomologist U of Wisconsin-Madison USA

779 Dr. Brian Schultz Ecologist Hampshire College USA

780 Dr. Kathy Schwab Health Researcher MPH RD LD Center for Health Research Portland Oregon USA

781 Prof. David Schwartzman Geochemist Howard Uni. Washington DC USA

782 John Scibetta B.Sc Protein Chromatography Amersham Pharmacia Biotech USA

783 Dr. Linda Jean Sheperd Biochemist Gaia Blessings USA

784 Colleen Sheppard Wholistic Energy Therapist USA

785 Prof. Michael Sheridan Ph.D Environmental Anthropologist Middlebury College USA

786 Dr. Jacob Silver Ph.D Political Scientist Social Analyst Huron Mountain Research Services USA

787 Dr. Joseph Simcox Ph.D student Food Plant Diversity and Germplasm The Rare Vegetable Seed Consortium USA

788 Witold Skiba Ph.D Theoretical Physics MIT USA

789 Dr. Gerald Smith Zoologist U. Michigan USA

790 Kim Smith I consume only organic food and desire to see a ban put on GM as soon as possible USA

791 Kristina Smith Jacoba B.Sc agronomist USA

792 Dr. John Soluri Historian of Science Carnegie Mellon U USA

793 Doreen Stabinsky Geneticist International Environmental Politics and Policy California State University at Sacrament USA

794 Irl Stalcup Corporate Training LA County Dept of Parks and Recreation USA

795 Emma Steen Dietician (retired) Portland USA

796 Dr. Jesse Stewart concernment for the application of education and assuring the liberty freedom and unity in life F F H USA

797 Pamela Stimler B.Sc Board Certified Internist USA

798 Prof.em Budalur Thyagarajan Ph.D organic chemistry retired USA

799 Dr. Patricia Patterson Tursi Ph.D My Dissertation concerned Mind Body Interactions I have studied health for 40a years I am a master gardener and former organic farmer SW Missouri Organic Association USA

800 Prof. John Vandermeer Biologist Univ. Michigan Ann Arbor USA

801 Rosa Vazquez Student in Biology Ohio State University USA

802 Susan Vegors Psychologist Consultant Solutech Indianapolis USA

803 Prof. Robert Vernon Heimer Ph.D The study of brain chemistry during psychotic episodes none USA

804 Paul Von Hartmann B.Sc Ecologist biodynamic agriculturist Project P E A C E USA

805 Prof. Kenneth G. Walton Neurochemist Vedic Medicine Maharishi Univ. IA USA

806 Dr. Bruce West Ph.D DC Editor Health Alert Most renowned expert in the use of phytonutrients for cardiac patients with more patients than any living doctor Health Alert Newsletter USA

807 Ryan White Student St Lawrence University USA

808 Paul Whitson M.Sc healthcare administrator USA

809 Dr. George M. Woodwell Director The Woods Hole Research Center USA

810 Dr. Suzanne M. Wuerthele Toxicologist Toxicology & Risk Assessment federal regulatory agency Denver USA

811 Dr. John Zamarra M.D. Cardiology Fullerton USA

812 Dr. M Zamir Ph.D Research Scientist University USA

813 Prof. Miguel Angel Nunez M.Sc 14 years working and researching in Agroecological Scienes in the tropical areas of Latin America IPIAT Venezuela

814 Julio Eduardo Perez Genetics of Marine Organisms Universidad de Oriente Venezuela

815 Taurai Mutanda M.Sc Biotechnologist University of Zimbabwe Zimbabwe

Source And More Information http://www.i-sis.org.uk/list.php