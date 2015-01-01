Open Letter from World Scientists to All Governments Concerning Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
- The scientists are extremely concerned about the hazards of GMOs to biodiversity, food safety, human and animal health, and demand a moratorium on environmental releases in accordance with the precautionary principle.
- They are opposed to GM crops that will intensify corporate monopoly, exacerbate inequality and prevent the essential shift to sustainable agriculture that can provide food security and health around the world.
- They call for a ban on patents of life-forms and living processes which threaten food security, sanction biopiracy of indigenous knowledge and genetic resources and violate basic human rights and dignity.
- They want more support on research and development of non-corporate, sustainable agriculture that can benefit family farmers all over the world.
Signed by 815 scientists from 82 different countries, including:
Dr. David Bellamy, Biologist and Broadcaster, London, UK
Prof. Liebe Cavalieri, Mathematical Ecologist, Univ. Minnesota, USA
Dr. Thomas S. Cox, Geneticist, US Dept. of Agriculture (retired), India
Dr. Tewolde Egziabher, Spokesperson for African Region, Ethiopia
Dr. David Ehrenfeld, Biologist/Ecologist, Rutgers University, USA
Dr. Vladimir Zajac, Oncovirologist, Genetisist, Cancer Reseach Inst, Czech Republic
Dr. Brian Hursey, ex FAO Senior Officer for Vector Borne Diseases, UK
Prof. Ruth Hubbard, Geneticist, Harvard University, USA
Prof. Jonathan King, Molecular Biologist, MIT, Cambridge, USA
Prof. Gilles-Eric Seralini, Laboratoire de Biochimie & Moleculaire, Univ. Caen, France
Dr. David Suzuki, Geneticist, David Suzuki Foundation, Univ. British Columbia, Canada
Dr. Vandana Shiva, Theoretical Physicist and Ecologist, India
Dr. George Woodwell, Director, Woods Hole Research Center, USA
Prof. Oscar B. Zamora, Agronomist, U. Philippines, Los Banos, Philippines
Summary
We, the undersigned scientists, call for the immediate suspension of all environmental releases of GM crops and products, both commercially and in open field trials, for at least 5 years; for patents on living processes, organisms, seeds, cell lines and genes to be revoked and banned; and for a comprehensive public enquiry into the future of agriculture and food security for all.
Patents on life-forms and living processes should be banned because they threaten food security, sanction biopiracy of indigenous knowledge and genetic resources, violate basic human rights and dignity, compromise healthcare, impede medical and scientific research and are against the welfare of animals.
GM crops offer no benefits to farmers or consumers. Instead, many problems have been identified, including yield drag, increased herbicide use, erratic performance, and poor economic returns to farmers. GM crops also intensify corporate monopoly on food, which is driving family farmers to destitution, and preventing the essential shift to sustainable agriculture that can guarantee food security and health around the world
The hazards of GMOs to biodiversity and human and animal health are now acknowledged by sources within the UK and US Governments. Particularly serious consequences are associated with the potential for horizontal gene transfer. These include the spread of antibiotic resistance marker genes that would render infectious diseases untreatable, the generation of new viruses and bacteria that cause diseases, and harmful mutations which may lead to cancer.
In the Cartegena Biosafety Protocol negotiated in Montreal in January 2000, more than 130 governments have pledged to implement the precautionary principle and to ensure that biosafety legislations at the national and international levels take precedence over trade and financial agreements at the World Trade Organization.
Successive studies have documented the productivity and the social and environmental benefits of sustainable, low-input and organic farming in both North and South. They offer the only practical way of restoring agricultural land degraded by conventional agronomic practices, and empower small family farmers to combat poverty and hunger.
We urge the US Congress to reject GM crops as both hazardous and contrary to the interest of family farmers; and to support research and development of sustainable agricultural methods that can truly benefit family farmers all over the world.
We, the undersigned scientists, call for the immediate suspension of all environmental releases of GM crops and products, both commercially and in open field trials, for at least 5 years; for patents on living processes, organisms, seeds, cell lines and genes to be revoked and banned; and for a comprehensive public enquiry into the future of agriculture and food security for all.
1. Patents on life-forms and living processes should be banned because they threaten food security, sanction biopiracy of indigenous knowledge and genetic resources, violate basic human rights and dignity, compromise healthcare, impede medical and scientific research and are against the welfare of animals(1). Life-forms such as organisms, seeds, cell lines and genes are discoveries and hence not patentable. Current GM techniques which exploit living processes are unreliable, uncontrollable and unpredictable, and do not qualify as inventions. Furthermore, those techniques are inherently unsafe, as are many GM organisms and products.
2. It is becoming increasingly clear that current GM crops are neither needed nor beneficial. They are a dangerous diversion preventing the essential shift to sustainable agricultural practices that can provide food security and health around the world.
3. Two simple characteristics account for the nearly 40 million hectares of GM crops planted in 1999(2). The majority (71%) are tolerant to broad-spectrum herbicides, with companies engineering plants to be tolerant to their own brand of herbicide, while most of the rest are engineered with bt-toxins to kill insect pests. A university-based survey of 8200 field trials of the most widely grown GM crops, herbicide-tolerant soya beans – revealed that they yield 6.7% less and required two to five times more herbicides than non-GM varieties(3). This has been confirmed by a more recent study in the University of Nebraska(4). Yet other problems have been identified: erratic performance, disease susceptibility(5), fruit abortion(6) and poor economic returns to farmers(7).
4. According to the UN food programme, there is enough food to feed the world one and a half times over. While world population has grown 90% in the past 40 years, the amount of food per capita has increased by 25%, yet one billion are hungry(8). A new FAO report confirms that there will be enough or more than enough food to meet global demands without taking into account any yield improvementsthat might result from GM crops well into 2030 (9). It is on account of increasing corporate monopoly operating under the globalised economy that the poor are getting poorer and hungrier(10). Family farmers around the world have been driven to destitution and suicide, and for the same reasons. Between 1993 and 1997 the number of mid-sized farms in the US dropped by 74,440(11), and farmers are now receiving below the average cost of production for their produce(12). The farming population in France and Germany fell by 50% since 1978(13). In the UK, 20 000 farming jobs were lost in the past year alone, and the Prime Minister has announced a £200m aid package(14). Four corporations control 85% of the world trade in cereals at the end of 1999(15). Mergers and acquisitions are continuing.
5. The new patents on seeds intensify corporate monopoly by preventing farmers from saving and replanting seeds, which is what most farmers still do in the Third World. In order to protect their patents, corporations are continuing to develop terminator technologies that genetic engineer harvested seeds not to germinate, despite worldwide opposition from farmers and civil society at large(16).
6. Christian Aid, a major charity working with the Third World, concluded that GM crops will cause unemployment, exacerbate Third World debt, threaten sustainable farming systems and damage the environment. It predicts famine for the poorest countries(17). African Governments condemned Monsanto’s claim that GMOs are needed to feed the hungry of the world: “We..strongly object that the image of the poor and hungry from our countries is being used by giant multinational corporations to push a technology that is neither safe, environmentally friendly, nor economically beneficial to us… we believe it will destroy the diversity, the local knowledge and the sustainable agricultural systems that our farmers have developed for millennia and …undermine our capacity to feed ourselves.(18)” A message from the Peasant movement of the Philippines to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) of the industrialized countries stated, “The entry of GMOs will certainly intensify landlessness, hunger and injustice.(19)”
7. A coalition of family farming groups in the US have issued a comprehensive list of demands, including ban on ownership of all life-forms; suspension of sales, environmental releases and further approvals of all GM crops and products pending an independent, comprehensive assessment of the social, environmental, health and economic impacts; and for corporations to be made liable for all damages arising from GM crops and products to livestock, human beings and the environment(20). They also demand a moratorium on all corporate mergers and acquisitions, on farm closures, and an end to policies that serve big agribusiness interests at the expense of family farmers, taxpayers and the environment(21). They have mounted a lawsuit against Monsanto and nine other corporations for monopolistic practices and for foisting GM crops on farmers without adequate safety and environmental impact assessments(22).
8. Some of the hazards of GM crops are openly acknowledged by the UK and US Governments. UK Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAFF) has admitted that the transfer of GM crops and pollen beyond the planted fields is unavoidable(23), and this has already resulted in herbicide-tolerant weeds(24). An interim report on UK Government-sponsored field trials confirmed hybridisation between adjacent plots of different herbicide tolerant GM oilseed rape varieties, which gave rise to hybrids tolerant to multiple herbicides. In addition, GM oilseed rape and their hybrids were found as volunteers in subsequent wheat and barley crops, which had to be controlled by standard herbicides(25). Bt-resistant insect pests have evolved in response to the continuous presence of the toxins in GM plants throughout the growing season, and the US Environment Protection Agency is recommending farmers to plant up to 40% non-GM crops in order to create refugia for non-resistant insect pests(26).
9. The threats to biodiversity from major GM crops already commercialized are becoming increasingly clear. The broad-spectrum herbicides used with herbicide-tolerant GM crops decimate wild plant species indiscriminately, they are also toxic to animals. Glufosinate causes birth defects in mammals(27), and glyphosate is linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma(28). GM crops with bt-toxins kill beneficial insects such as bees(29) and lacewings(30), and pollen from bt-corn is found to be lethal to monarch butterflies(31) as well as swallowtails(32). Bt-toxin is exuded from roots of bt-plants in the rhizosphere, where it rapidly binds to soil particles and become protected from degradation. As the toxin is present in an activated, non-selective form, both target and non-target species in the soil will be affected(33), with knock on effects on species above ground.
10. Products resulting from genetically modified organisms can also be hazardous. For example, a batch of tryptophan produced by GM microorganisms was associated with at least 37 deaths and 1500 serious illnesses(34). Genetically modified Bovine Growth Hormone, injected into cows in order to increase milk yield, not only causes excessive suffering and illnesses for the cows but increases IGF-1 in the milk, which is linked to breast and prostate cancers in humans(35). It is vital for the public to be protected from all GM products, and not only those containing transgenic DNA or protein. That is because the process of genetic modification itself, at least in the form currently practised, is inherently unsafe.
11. Secret memoranda of US Food and Drug Administration revealed that it ignored the warnings of its own scientists that genetic engineering is a new departure and introduces new risks. Furthermore, the first GM crop to be commercialized – the Flavr Savr tomato – did not pass the required toxicological tests(36). Since then, no comprehensive scientific safety testing had been done until Dr. Arpad Pusztai and his collaborators in the UK raised serious concerns over the safety of the GM potatoes they were testing. They conclude that a significant part of the toxic effect may be due to the “[gene] construct or the genetic transformation (or both)” used in making the GM plants(37).
12. The safety of GM foods was openly disputed by Professor Bevan Moseley, molecular geneticist and current Chair of the Working Group on Novel Foods in the European Union’s Scientific Committee on Food(38). He drew attention to unforseen effects inherent to the technology, emphasizing that the next generation of GM foods – the so-called ‘neutraceuticals’ or ‘functional foods’, such as vitamin A ‘enriched’ rice – will pose even greater health risks because of the increased complexity of the gene constructs.
13. Genetic engineering introduces new genes and new combinations of genetic material constructed in the laboratory into crops, livestock and microorganisms(39). The artificial constructs are derived from the genetic material of pathogenic viruses and other genetic parasites, as well as bacteria and other organisms, and include genes coding for antibiotic resistance. The constructs are designed to break down species barriers and to overcome mechanisms that prevent foreign genetic material from inserting into genomes. Most of them have never existed in nature in the course of billions of years of evolution.
14. These constructs are introduced into cells by invasive methods that lead to random insertion of the foreign genes into the genomes (the totality of all the genetic material of a cell or organism). This gives rise to unpredictable, random effects, including gross abnormalities in animals and unexpected toxins and allergens in food crops.
15. One construct common to practically all GM crops already commercialized or undergoing field trials involves a gene-switch (promoter) from the cauliflower mosaic virus (CaMV) spliced next to the foreign gene (transgene) to make it over-express continuously(40). This CaMV promoter is active in all plants, in yeast, algae and E. coli. We recently discovered that it is even active in amphibian egg(41) and human cell extract(42). It has a modular structure, and is interchangeable, in part, or in whole with promoters of other viruses to give infectious viruses. It also has a ‘recombination hotspot’ where it is prone to break and join up with other genetic material(43).
16. For these and other reasons, transgenic DNA – the totality of artificial constructs transferred into the GMO – may be more unstable and prone to transfer again to unrelated species; potentially to all species interacting with the GMO(44).
17. The instability of transgenic DNA in GM plants is well-known(45). GM genes are often silenced, but loss of part or all of the transgenic DNA also occurs, even during later generations of propagation(46). We are aware of no published evidence for the long term stability of GM inserts in terms of structure or location in the plant genome in any of the GM lines already commercialized or undergoing field trials.
18. The potential hazards of horizontal transfer of GM genes include the spread of antibiotic resistance genes to pathogens, the generation of new viruses and bacteria that cause disease and mutations due to the random insertion of foreign DNA, some of which may lead to cancer in mammalian cells(47). The ability of the CaMV promoter to function in all species including human beings is particularly relevant to the potential hazards of horizontal gene transfer.
19. The possibility for naked or free DNA to be taken up by mammalian cells is explicitly mentioned in the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance to industry on antibiotic resistance marker genes(48). In commenting on the FDA’s document, the UK MAFF pointed out that transgenic DNA may be transferred not just by ingestion, but by contact with plant dust and air-borne pollen during farm work and food processing(49). This warning is all the more significant with the recent report from Jena University in Germany that field experiments indicated GM genes may have transferred via GM pollen to the bacteria and yeasts in the gut of bee larvae(50).
20. Plant DNA is not readily degraded during most commercial food processing(51). Procedures such as grinding and milling left grain DNA largely intact, as did heat-treatment at 90deg.C. Plants placed in silage showed little degradation of DNA, and a special UK MAFF report advises against using GM plants or plant waste in animal feed.
21. The human mouth contains bacteria that have been shown to take up and express naked DNA containing antibiotic resistance genes, and similar transformable bacteria are present in the respiratory tracts(52).
22. Antibiotic resistance marker genes from GM plants have been found to transfer horizontally to soil bacteria and fungi in the laboratory(53). Field monitoring revealed that GM sugar beet DNA persisted in the soil for up to two years after the GM crop was planted. And there is evidence suggesting that parts of the transgenic DNA have transferred horizontally to bacteria in the soil(54).
23. Recent research in gene therapy and nucleic acid (both DNA and RNA) vaccines leaves little doubt that naked/free nucleic acids can be taken up, and in some cases, incorporated into the genome of all mammalian cells including those of human beings. Adverse effects already observed include acute toxic shock, delayed immunological reactions and autoimmune reactions(55).
24. The British Medical Association, in their interim report (published May, 1999), called for an indefinite moratorium on the releases of GMOs pending further research on new allergies, the spread of antibiotic resistance genes and the effects of transgenic DNA.
25. In the Cartegena Biosafety Protocol successfully negotiated in Montreal in January, 2000, more than 130 governments have agreed to implement the precautionary principle, and to ensure that biosafety legislations at the national and international levels take precedence over trade and financial agreements at the WTO. Similarly, delegates to the Codex Alimentarius Commission Conference in Chiba Japan, March 2000, have agreed to prepare stringent regulatory procedures for GM foods that include pre-market evaluation, long-term monitoring for health impacts, tests for genetic stability, toxins, allergens and other unintended effects(56). The Cartegena Biosafety Protocol has now been signed by 68 Governments in Nairobi in May, 2000.
26. We urge all Governments to take proper account of the now substantial scientific evidence of actual and suspected hazards arising from GM technology and many of its products, and to impose an immediate moratorium on further environmental releases, including open field trials, in accordance with the precautionary principle as well as sound science.
27. Successive studies have documented the productivity and sustainability of family farming in the Third World as well as in the North(57). Evidence from both North and South indicates that small farms are more productive, more efficient and contribute more to economic development than large farms. Small farmers also tend to make better stewards of natural resources, conserving biodiversity and safeguarding the sustainability of agricultural production(58). Cuba responded to the economic crisis precipitated by the break up of the Soviet Bloc in 1989 by converting from conventional large scale, high input monoculture to small organic and semi-organic farming, thereby doubling food production with half the previous input(59).
28. Agroecological approaches hold great promise for sustainable agriculture in developing countries, in combining local farming knowledge and techniques adjusted to local conditions with contemporary western scientific knowledge(60). The yields have doubled and tripled and are still increasing. An estimated 12.5 million hectares worldwide are already successfully farmed in this way(61). It is environmentally sound and affordable for small farmers. It recovers farming land marginalized by conventional intensive agriculture. It offers the only practical way of restoring agricultural land degraded by conventional agronomic practices. Most of all, it empowers small family farmers to combat poverty and hunger.
29. We urge all Governments to reject GM crops on grounds that they are both hazardous and contrary to ecologically sustainable use of resources. Instead they should support research and development of sustainable agricultural methods that can truly benefit family farmers the world over.
signed by
1 Prof.em Calum Wright M.Phil i am a expert on the study of life none Afghanistan
2 Prof. Adolfo E. Boy Horticulture and Sustainable Agri. Univ. Moron Chair of Inst. of Sustainble Agriculture Argentina
3 Alfredo Galli Agronomist Groupo de Reflexion Rural Argentina
4 Dr. Jorge Kaczewer M.D MD complementary medicines cientific journalism author of the book in spanish language Transgenic Risks for Human Health ECOMEDICOS Argentina
5 Jorge Eduardo Roulli Ecologist Groupo de Reflexion Rural Argentina
6 Damien Beaumont B.Sc Postgraduate student at the University of New England Armidale Australia
7 Peter Belbin B.Sc Land Management Consultant Tafe Australia
8 Dr. Graeme E. Browne General Practitioner Melbourne PSRAST Australia
9 Dr. Judy A. Carman Epidemiologist Flanders University Adelaide Australia
10 Dr. Catherine Clinch-Jones General Practitioner Adelaide Australia
11 Mr Sid Cowling B.Sc Environmental Biology Consultant Australia
12 Dr. Philip A. Davies Geneticist Adelaide Australia
13 Rocco Di Vincenzo M.Sc Chief Dietitian Swinburne University Hospital Australia
14 Prof. Horst W. Doelle Micobiologist Univ. Queensland retired Chair of International Organisation for Biotechnology and Bioengineering Director MIRCEN-Biotechnology Brisbance and Pacific Regional Network Australia
15 Dr. Lynette J. Dumble Medical Scientist Women’s Health and Environment University of Melbourne Australia
16 Doug N Everingham Physician MB BS Univ Syd 1946 Ex MPs Association Australia
17 Angela Fehringer Anthropology Student Sydney Australia
18 Prof. Frank G.H.P. Fisher Graduate School of Environmental Science Clayton Australia
19 Kasia E. Gabrys Environmental Scientist Environmental Science National Trust of Australia Melbourne Australia
20 Prof. Adrian Gibbs Ph.D Virologist retired Australia
21 Dr. Dion Giles Ph.D Analytical chemistry organic chemistry chemical education Stop MAI (WA) Australia
22 Stephen Glanville PDC ECOS Design Australia
23 Dr. Veronica R. Griffin Consultant Nutrition and Environmental Medicine Cairns Australia
24 Vince Halpin B.Sc Acupuncturist Herbalist Pharmacist Australia
25 Dr. Richard Hindmarsh Environmental Social Scientist Univ. Queensland Australia
26 Margaret Jackson B.Sc. Genetics National Genetics Awareness Alliance Australia
27 Dr. Warren Kinne Ph.D Philosopher theologian Society of St Columban Australia
28 Steven Kiss B.Sc Biological/ Organic Farm Manager broad acre crops sheep cattle medicinal herbs Australia
29 Dr. Elmar Klucis Ph.D Biochenistry Biology Retired Australia
30 Keith Loveridge B.Sc Bachelor Environmental Soc Sci RMIT University Croydon Conservation Society Australia
31 Lisa McDonald Agronomist CRC for Sustainable Sugar Production James Cook University Australia
32 Michelle Mclaren Bach Nutrition and Dietetics Australia
33 Dr. Peter J. McMachon Plant Physiologist Genethics Australia Conservation Foundation Australia
34 Elham Monavari B.Sc Bsc Maj Biology Masters in Env. Managemment Student Cities for Climate Protection Project Officer Australia
35 Dr. Angela Morris Ph.D Root nodule development Research School of Biological Sciences ANU Australia
36 Dr. Paul Nelson CSIRO Land and Water PMB Australia
37 Tim Osborn Web Development Australia
38 Dr. Sharron L. Pfueller Biochemistry/Environmental Studies School of Geography and Environmental Sciene Monash University Melbourne Australia
39 Katrina E. Preski Environmental Science Monash University Melbourne Australia
40 Dr. Peter Renowden Strategic Planner Melbourne Australia
41 Sandra Russo Principal of College As a Homoeopath I lecture have a private clinic and mentor students of Homoeopathy Adelaide Training College of Complementary Medicin Australia
42 Frank Samson B.Sc R & D Project Manager (Physics) Sola International Holdings Australia
43 Glenn Sorensen B.Sc Natural Products Chemist/Phytochemist Jurlique Australia
44 Dr. Rosemary Stanton Ph.D Nutritionist Australia
45 Dr. Maarten Stapper Ph.D Farming Systems Agronomist Australia
46 Michelle Starr Ph.D student Natural Therapist none Australia
47 Dr Corinna-Britta Steeb Ph.D Pathophysiology Medical Sceinces Nutrition Klein Research Institute Australia
48 Dr. Ted Steele Molecular Immunologist U. Wollengong Australia
49 Dr. Philip Stowell M.D GP working in Nutritional and Environmental Medicine n a Australia
50 DI Gertrude Kaffenbock Ph.D student Ph.D. candidate Agricultural Economist St. Polton Austria
51 Thomas Klemm Psychologist Konrad Lorenz Institute Austria
52 Dr. Maria G. Neunteufel Economist Vienna Austria
53 Dr. SYED NAZMUL HUDA Ph.D IN NUTRITION AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT NUTRITION AND FOOD SCIENCE UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA Bangladesh
54 Muhammed Saiful Islam M.Sc Entomologist DAE Bangladesh
55 Golam Kibria M.Phil EcologyCultureBiodiversity UBINIG Bangladesh
56 Zakir Kibria M.Phil Ecology Biodiversity Culture BanglaPraxis Bangladesh
57 Dr Farhad Mazhar Ecologist New Agricultural Movement Bangladesh
58 Dhirendra Panda Ph.D student MOBILISATION AND ACTIVISM the collective Bangladesh
59 De Beer Daniel M.Sc Lawyer Lawyers Without Borders and Vrij university Brusse Belgium
60 Dr. Gaëtan du Bus Forest Engineer Univ. Catholique de Louvain INRA Belgium
61 Verstraeten Guy B.Eng have an engineering eductation in biochemistry education I have ethical objections to do work in most of the current industries and research Belgium
62 Pablo Servigne Ph.D agronomist engineer PhD in Biology ULB Belgium
63 Dr. Michel Somville Ph.D GMO s Health environmental risks GREENS EFA group in the European parliament Belgium
64 Els Torreele Ph.D student biotechnology Vrije Universiteit Brussels Belgium
65 Flavia Camargo De Oliveira Biologist UFPR Brazil
66 Prof. MOHAMED HABIB Ph.D 39 years of research experience Biological Control and Agro Ecolgy University of Campinas Brazil
67 Prof. Antonio Carlos Junqueira Do Val Filho B.Sc Engineer Agronomist CDA Brazil
68 Samuel MacDowell Ph.D Plant Molecular Biology IBAMA Brazil
69 Paulo Roberto Martins Research Institute of Technology Brazil
70 Dr. Leovegildo Matos Ph.D Animal nutritionist Research Embrapa Brazil
71 Renata Menasche Anthropologist Federal Un. of Rio Grande do Sul Brazil
72 Prof. Luís César Nunes B.Sc Education PCRJ Brazil
73 Ventura Eduardo Souza Barbeiro Engineer agronomist ABRAMA Brasilian association of Enviroment Brazil
74 Franco Werlagn M.Sc Business Administration GaiaVillage Project Brazil
75 Dr. Stefan Panaiotov Ph.D molecular microbiology National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseas Bulgaria
76 Dr Thomas R. Preston Un. of Tropical Agriculture Cambodia
77 Prof. Lonnie Aarssen Ph.D Ecologist Queen s University Canada
78 Prof. Paul Antze Ph.D medical anthropology Canada
79 Dr. Sandra Awang Ph.D Sociologist/Writer on biodiversity biodemocracy and food security Canada
80 Prof.em Henry Becker Ph.D 7 years in applied biology 35 years teaching research in chemical engineering currently writing book on nutrition health disease Queen s University Canada
81 Dr Warren Bell MD Canad. Assoc. of Physicians for the Environ. Canada
82 Prof. emeritus Alfred M. Braxton Anthropologist Univ. British Columbia Canada
83 John A Brown watchdog on growing power of corporacy in our world and the world s governments lack of will stop it Education Canada
84 Denis Cauchon M.Sc. Ph.D. candidate Toxicology Ecole HEC Montreal Canada
85 Dr. Samit Chakrabarty Ph.D Systems Neurophysiologist Canada
86 Yoon C. Chen B.Sc. DPM Podiatrist Foot Clinic Lethbridge Alberta Canada
87 Bert R. Christie Plant Breeding Research Scientist Agriculture and AgriFood Canada Charlotte Town Canada
88 Dr. E.Ann Clark Ph.D crop physiologist Plant Agriculture University of Guelph Canada
89 Una Coghlan nterested in securing a healthy food chain Voice of Women Canada
90 Prof. Alain Cuerrier Taxonomy/Botany Quebec Univ. of Montreal Canada
91 Prof. Joe Cummins Geneticist University of Western Ontario Canada
92 Prof. Edwin E. Daniel FRSC Health Science McMaster Univ. Ontario Canada
93 Justin Duncan B.Sc Environmental biology law and policy Queen’s University Canada
94 Prof. Chavez Eduardo R Ph.D Animal nutrition production and mangement agricultural production systems McGill University Canada
95 Virginia F. Flamarique AMD Consultant Agrologist Edmonton Canada
96 Glenn Fletcher M.Sc Masters degree research in toxicology occupational health McMaster University Canada
97 Dr. Josh Gallant Ph.D surgery general Canada
98 Dr. Imme Gerke Ph.D Cell biologist BIOTEPP Canada
99 Julie Guenette M.Phil Philosophical enquiry into our relationship to nature Ottawa University Canada
100 Tanya Handa M.Sc. Ecologist Univ. Toronto Toronto Canada
101 Virginia Jacobsen organic growers Canada
102 Aaron Jette Anthrolopogy student McGill Univ. Montreal Canada
103 Prof. Leonard Kasdan Ph.D Social Anthropology and Resource and environmental studies Dalhousie University (retired) Canada
104 Dr. Gavin A. Kemp ret. Researcher Vegetable Crop Breeding Lethbridge Canada
105 Zorica Knezevic M.Sc Senior Consultant Environment Stantec Consulting Ltd Canada
106 Prof. Ronald Labonte Population Health Research Director Ontario Canada
107 William J. Lewis Linguist Univ. of Victoria British Columbia Canada
108 Prof. Abby Lippman Epidemologist & Geneticist McGill Un. Canada
109 Jan Martel B.Sc Student in biology University of Sherbrooke Canada
110 Prof. Ralph C. Martin Plant Science Nova Scotia Agricultural College Truro Canada
111 Prof. Dennis R. McCalla Biochemist & Geneticist emeritus McMaster University Hamilton Canada
112 Laura Mitchell Earth Scientist APEGBG Canada
113 Mary Mitchell teacher Canada
114 Dr. Anne Morgan Waterloo Climate Change Entomolgist/ Univ. of (retired) Canada
115 Dr. M. Murphy Pediatrician NAMBLA Canada
116 Dr. James A. Nero D.C. General Practitioner neuromusculoskeletal medicine Coquitlam Canada
117 Anna D. Noikov B.A.B.Ed. B.A.B.Ed. Wholistic Practitioner Edmonton Canada
118 Lise Norgren Concerned Consumer Canada
119 Prof. Ann Oaks Botany (retired) Univ. Guelph Canada
120 Steve Robak Canadian Department of National Defence Canada
121 Leslirae Rotor Economist consultant Ottawa Canada
122 Dr. Bassam Ismaeil Sam Ph.D Information Systems Ismaeil Consulting Canada
123 Vere Scott ecologist Canada
124 Dr. John Scull Psychologist University of Victoria Victoria Canada
125 Dr. Carolyn A. Simmerman ND.DC Docotr. Whole Health Centre Edmonton Canada
126 Prof. David Suzuki David Suzuki Foundation Geneticist U.B.C. Canada
127 Prof. Stephen Talmage Philospher (retired) Carleton University Ottawa Canada
128 Dr. Wee Chong Tan Ph.D 5 years of reaserch and several papers on sustainable farming and the dangers of GM foods Canadian College for Chinese Studies Canada
129 Mark Thompson Ph.D student Molecular Evolutionary Genetics The University of Calgary Canada
130 Noemi Tousignant M.Sc history of science technology and medicine Canada
131 Caroll Tranchant Ph.D Enseignant chercheur Sciences et technologies des aliments Canada
132 Dr. Pierre Turcotte Ph.D Plant breeder Canada
133 John B. Van Loon M.Sc. Storage Entomologist retired Canadian Grain Commission Winnipeg PSRAST Canada
134 Dr. Susan Walsh Ph.D Phd cultural anthropology Executive Director of NGO focussed on food security in the South USC Canada Canada
135 Roland Wilhelm B.Sc One who choses to think and take on problems that effect the environment Guelph Canada
136 Prof. R.M. Wolfson Physicist Maharishi Vedic College Ottawa Canada
137 Prof. Howard Woodhouse Ph.D Philosopher of Education and Co Director of Saskatchewan Process Philosophy Research Unit University of Saskatchewan Canada
138 Dr. John C. Worketin Retired computer scientist Ontario Canada
139 Werner Zimmermann interested informed and concerned citizen Canada
140 Tea Garcia-Huidobro M.Sc Biochemistry (B.Sc) and Environmental Technology (M.Sc) Chile
141 Diana Medel Studies on Anthropol Soc Soc Psy Member Anthroposophic Society Volunteer for Children sRights Garden s Constr Inv Med Plants Food Environm Stud ONG to supervise Children s Rights Chile
142 JUAN DU B.Eng civil Engineering Warwick U K China
143 Dr. Alexander Jablanczy General Practitioner Doctor’s Building Saulte Ste. Marie China
144 Dr. Jesse LiLing M.D Bioinformation Tsinghua University China
145 William Bingbin Lui Ph.D student I strongly support such an effort I think both National and International legal regimes should accept this open letter Law School Fudan Universitry Shanghai China
146 Elias Gomez Ph. D. student Dept. of Geology University of Cornell Colombia
147 Dr. Jaime E García González Ph.D Pesticides Organic Agriculture Universidad Estatal a Distancia UNED Costa Rica
148 Damjan Bogdanovic Ph. D. student Un Zagreb Croatia
149 Prof. Marijan Jost Plant Geneticist Agricultural College Krizevci Croatia
150 Damir Magdic Food Scientist Osijek Un Croatia
151 Dr. Zora Matrovic MD MD MS Vice-President Croatia Natural Law Party Croatia
152 Vesna Samobor M.Sc. Agricultural College Krizevci Croatia
153 Prof. Drasko Seman Ecologist Univ. Zagreb Medical School Croatian Man and Biosphere Committee UNESCO South Eastern Mediterranean Sea Project UNESCO Comm. Ed. & Communication INCN European Committee on Environmental Ed. IUCN Croatia
154 Prof Anton Svajger Un Zagreb Medical School Croatia
155 Prof. Valerije Vrcek Ph.D organic chemistry University of Zagreb Croatia
156 Dr. Vladimir Zajac Ph.D oncovirology genetics microbiology Cancer Research Institute Czechoslovakia
157 Henrik Westergaard Odense University Hospital Odense Denmark
158 Alexandra Almeida biochemist Accion Ecologica Ecuador
159 Dr. Elizabeth Bravo biologist Accion Ecologica Ecuador
160 Ziad Abdel Razak Aly Ph.D student Radar and Optic remote sensing images analysis applied on soil Université de Sherbrooke Qc Canada Egypt
161 Ziad Aly Ph.D student Soil survey and classification Optic and Radar Images Analysis CARTEL Université de Sherbrooke Qc Canada Egypt
162 Dr. Bahaa Awwad M.Sc oncology hematology bmt landguardians Egypt
163 Mahrous Kandil Ph.D student soil microbiology and concerning with Genetics Univ. of Minnesota (USA) Egypt
164 Ahmed Said Mohamed Kamel sweet corn Egypt
165 Dr. Mohamed Salem Ph.D Molecular Plant Pathology Biological Control Genetic Engineeering and Biotechnology Research In Egypt
166 Prof. Fathy Mahmoud Salem Ph.D Professor of Nematology Faculty Of Agriculture Shibin El Kom Minufiya Univ Egypt
167 Dr. Ehab Zayed Ph.D student tissue culture Breeding ARC FCRI CRD Egypt
168 Dr. Gennadi Kobzar Senior Scientist Biomedicine Institute of Chemistry Tallinn Technical Univ. Estonia
169 Prof. Anne Luik Ph.D Entomology plant protection Estonian Agricultural University Estonia
170 Sue Edwards M.Sc botanist and scientific editor lover of all life forms Institute for Sustainable Development Ethiopia
171 Dr. Tewolde Egziabher Agronomist Min. of the Environment Spokesperson for African Region Ethiopia
172 Dr. Liisa Kuusipalo Ph.D cellbiologist North Carelian Central Hospital Finland
173 Dr. Mark Rawlings Ph.D Astrophysicst Finland
174 Sylvain Allombert M.Sc. Ph.D. Student Ecology Centre National de la Recherche Scientificque Monpellier PSRAST France
175 Dr. Thierry Baussant Biochemist Senior Scientist Pharmaceutical Industry Bellegard France
176 Dr. Jean-Pierre Berlan Directeur de Recherches INR/CTESI France
177 Dr. Luc G. Bulot Researcher ESA CNRS 6019- Centre de Sedimentologie- Paleontologie Marseille PSRAST France
178 Dr. Pierre Calinaud Ph.D organic chemistry France
179 Dr. George Capouthier Biologist Univ. Paris France
180 MORAND CEDRIC c LCR Faucheurs Volontaires France
181 Dr. Dominique Cellier Prof Statistics in Bioinformatics Laboratoire LMRS ABISS Université France
182 Dr. Marie Christine BRGM Environment & Procedes Unite Biotechnologie Orlean France
183 Nathalie Cialdella Ph.D student agronomist France
184 Olga Daric M.Phil linguistics France
185 Bertrand desClers M.Sc Scientific research/Aeronautics/Conservation/Environment IGF France
186 Dr. QUEIROS CONDE Diogo theoretical biology turbulence geometry of multi scale systems Ecole des mines de Paris France
187 Dr. Jean Estrangin MK General Practice Grenoble France
188 Alain Fardif Certificat of therapist Paris France
189 PRAT Frederic B.Sc Information about GMO Geyser France
190 Dr. Du Bus De Warnaffe Gaetan Ph.D Sustainable forest management INRA France
191 Prof. Pierre Henri Gouyon Ph.D Geneticist specialist of Evolutionary biology Population biology and Plant breeding Université de Paris Sud France
192 Jacques Hallard Plant breeding Plant pthology Genetics Independant France
193 BAZIN Jean Pierre B.Eng Medical Imaging INSERM France
194 Dr. Arthur MacKenzie Ph.D physical chemistry France
195 Etienne Maillet Logic Philosophy Mathematic Ethic Polititics Anthropology China France
196 Dr. Herve Le Meur Biomathematician Univ. Paris France
197 Cécilia Meynet Ph.D student géographe France
198 Ruby Michel B.Eng chicken breeder ATTAC France
199 Dr. Birgit Müller Ph.D Social Anthropologist LAIOS CNRS France
200 Dr. Vic Norris IFR Systems Integres Univ. Rouen France
201 Dr. Jean-Michel Panoff Microbiologist Univ. of Caen Caen France
202 Dr. J. Pelt Institut Europeen d’Ecologie France
203 Dr. Bernard PINTUREAU Ph.D Entomologist INRA France
204 Dr. Christian PRAT Soil Scientist Agronomist in Latin America Institut de Recherche pour le Développement France
205 Thierry Raffin Sociologue President de ‘Inf’OGM France
206 Prof. Gilles-Eric Seralini Laboratoire de Biochimie& Moleculaire Univ. Caen France
207 Dr. Jean Staune Ph.D Post Darwinian Evolutionist Interdisciplinary University Paris France
208 Dr. Christophe Vieren Ph.D Automatique Universit des Sciences et Techonlogies de Lille France
209 Anwar Abo Amer Ph.D student fluorine chemistry and organometallic chemistry Duisburg Essen University Germany
210 Hudson Angeyo Ph.D student Physics: Analytical atomic spectroscopy and nuclear techniques in analysis University of Duisburg Germany
211 Dr. Elisabeth B?cking Ph.D Biologist Germany
212 Dr. Jurgen Boxberger Ph.D Cell and tissue culture ProCellula Germany
213 Dr. Reinald Doebel Institute of Sociology Rural and Development Soc. Westfaelische Wilhelms Univ. Germany
214 Dr. Tarek Elsherif Molecular Biologist TU Munich Germany
215 Lotz Frank Wolfgang Expert in The Vedic Health System Bestselling Author Germany
216 Brian Gentry Ph.D student Soft matter physics biophysics Germany
217 Dr. Anita Idel Author and Zoologist Op’n Dorp 17 Barsbek Germany
218 Dr. Martha Martens Biologist Bund Naturschutz in Bayern e. V. Munich Germany
219 Ilaria Mazzini Ph.D paleontologist Germany
220 Dr. Werner Mittelstaedt President Future Research/Peace Studies Gelsenkir Germany
221 Dr. Jennifer Schmid Ph.D Plant Ecology; Plant Population Genetic OEko Institut e.V.; Institute for Applied Ecology Germany
222 Dr. Eckart Stein Physicist Univ. Regensburg Germany
223 Dr. Beatrix Tappeser Head of Dept. Risk analysis of genetic engineering Institute for Applied Ecology Freiburg Germany
224 Dr. Stefan Thiesen Ph.D Astronomer and Geographer author of several popular science books one on climate change one on the perils of Biotech German Genterror und Lebenspatente independent Germany
225 Dr. Rebecca C. Wade Molecular Biology Heidelberg Germany
226 Dr. Christine von Weisaeker Ecoropa Germany
227 Frank Wolfgang Research on Vedic Health Food and Bestselling Author Germany
228 EMMANUEL KWAW M.Sc FOOD SCIENCE STUDENT Ghana
229 Prince K.N Nkrumah B.Sc Biochemist Development and Advocacy Foundation Ghana
230 Dr. Maria Caparis Marine Biologist Greece
231 Yannis Coconis translation Greece
232 Prof. Nicholas Fanourakis Ph.D Vegetable geneticist Technological Education Institute of Crete Greece
233 Dr. Costas Giannakenas Consultant Nuclear Medicine Univ. Patras Medical School Rion-Patras Greece
234 Prof. Tasos Kourakis B.Sc Geneticist Dept. General Biology & Genetics Medical Faculty Aristotelian University Thessaloni Greece
235 Harry Papageorgiou M.Sc Agricultural Sciences Environmental Impact Assessment Greece
236 Anna Gigli statistical modelling for medicine and biology national research council Greenland
237 Dr Christiane Boecker MCommH MCommH Community Health Haiti
238 Kevin Li B.Sc. Hong Kong
239 Iren Karacsony B.Sc social medicine Hungary
240 Prof. Ervin Laszlo President The Club of Budapest Hungary
241 Prof. Dr Fenyvesi Peter Ph.D ONCOVIROLOGY MTOKKFI Hungary
242 Dr. Nikki Broglowskhini Ph.D I am well equipped with all things scientifical. The society for science Iceland
243 Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Azeez Ph.D Effect of acidification on the ecophysiology of freshwater fishes Fathima college of pharmacy kadayanallur 627759 India
244 Dr. Muhua Achary Environmentalist St. Joseph’s College Bangalore India
245 Dr. TANVEER ANSARI Ph.D Natural Product Chemistry DABUR GROUP India
246 Dr. Muthukumarasamy Arunachalam Ph.D fish biodiversity fish ecology conservation of ecosystems Manonmaniam Sundaranar university Alwarkurichi Tir India
247 Prof. Jayapaul Azariah Ecology Environmental Ethics Head of Dept.of Zoology and Director of School of Life Sciences Univ. Madras Chennai India
248 MOHAN BAJIKAR B.Sc Has introduced important first entry in India biotechnologies Was a Member of Task Force Mission Mode Program of the Dept of Biotechnology Govt of India Fetchus Consultancy Innovators Pvt Ltd India
249 Dr. Sarath Babu Balijepalli Ph.D Research Scientist withexperience in collection evaluation and conservation of agrobiodiversity and natural resources management for crop protection National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources India
250 Dr. CHANDRESH BORAD Ph.D Ecology Evolution and Conservation Biological Control Research Laboratory India
251 Dr. Tushar Borse Ph.D Biochemistry University of pune India
252 Dr. Gopal Yadav Boyina Ph.D In organic chemistry Sanmar speciality chemicals India
253 Dr. Gopal Yadav Boyina Ph.D In organic chemistry Sanmar speciality chemicals India
254 Dr. Sreenivas Burra Ph.D consultant in Natural Resource management Agronomist AMR APARD India
255 Dr. Amar Chouhan Ph.D master in enviroment analysis i i f t r India
256 candice coates M.Sc Lecturer in Biotechnology, Mumbai University. India
257 Dr. Thomas S. Cox Research Geneticist U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Manhattan KS (retired) – present address Hyderabad India
258 Dr. M I H Farooqi Ph.D Plant Chemist NBRI India
259 Prof.em Jahnavi Jahnavi M.Sc mol bio agri university India
260 Dr. Harry Jeyaprakash Ph.D IPM expert cotributed to farming communities 35 years in agricultural extention retired as joint director of agriculture India
261 Dr. Dr Dinesh Kacha M.D Obesity management Benmoon Pharma Research India
262 Dr. Sudhir Kaura Ph.D Organic Farming Molecular Genetics Natural Farming Network India
263 Dr. Nelson Kochappavu Ph.D Natural Health Rural health India
264 Prof Rayana Bhavan Kovutarapu M.Sc AgricultureNatural Resorces biotech agroeconomy and management withadministration (IAMMA) India
265 Dr. Dr Bellie Krishnan Ph.D Biological Control Sun Agro Biotech Research Center India
266 Prof.em Ranjeet Ku Sah B.Eng no study India
267 Dr. RAJEEW KUMAR Ph.D Crop growth modelling fertilizer reccommendation Barssica wheat NFCL Hyderabad India
268 Rajesh Kumar Ph.D student Vegetable Insect Pests of Lepidoptera Indian Agricultural Research Institute India
269 Dr. Joban Modha M.D ayurvedic onco heametologist nisargayurveda India
270 C. Nanjunda Murthy M.Sc. Plant Scientist Karnataka India
271 Dr. Divyesh Nagar Ph.D organic synthetic chemistry alembic ltd India
272 Dr. Dr Sankar Narayanan Ph.D Environmental Microbiologist KSR college of Arts Science India
273 Satheesh P M.Sc Grassroots work on food security and organic agriculture in dryland areas and gender Deccan Development Society India
274 Dr. DR GEEVEE PANDALA M.D virologost India
275 Dr. DR GEE VEE Pandala Ph.D INVENTIONAL SCIENTIST GVSRC India
276 Dr. Parvaiz Qazi Ph.D Recombinant DNA technology regional research laboratory canal road Jammu India
277 Dr. N. Raghauram Plant Molecular Biology Univ. Mumbai India
278 Dr. Atul Sahai Ph.D Remote Sensing GIS Specialist for Natural Resource Disaster Management HOPE Technologies India
279 Dr. Shreekant Sapatnekar M.D Community Medicine Haffkine Institute Mumbai India
280 Prof.em Thangavelu Saravanan M.Sc Scientist in organic Agriculture Agronomist NaturalResourcesProtectionAndDevelopmentSociety India
281 Dr. Sathan Sathan Ph.D Kill Sulthan India
282 Dr. Chaitanya Sathe Ph.D industrial water pollution and waste water treatment Hindustan Dorr oliver Ltd India
283 Dr. Bala Ravi Sekhara Pillai Ph.D Geneticist and Plant Breeder India
284 Sharad Shah Director of Ace natural foods Vadodara India
285 Devinder Sharma Geneticist Plant Breeder and Writer Forum for Biotechnology and Food Security New Delhi India
286 Dr. Vandana Shiva Research Institute for Science and Ecology India
287 Dr. Dr Shirish Shrivastava M.D Herbal and ethnobotany expert do not favour GM plmts since they disturb the local flowra SAPRC India
288 Prof. Arun Shrivastava Management Consultant SEDEM India
289 Priya Srinivas M.Phil Food Science Katra Phytochem Private Ltd India
290 Dr. Parshotam TANDON Ph.D Entomophagous Insect Behaviour Biological Control of Crop Pests Project Directorate of Biological Control India
291 Prof. Thomas Tharayil Ph.D tiuiruiuiuiuiruriy India
292 Dr. RAMA KRISHANA THOTA M.Sc I ve done project in aqua related to pro biotics and anti biotic in ecology vesper biotech india ltd India
293 Dr. R.P. Upadhyay Ph.D Lecturer in Physics India
294 Prof.em Durga Bhushaiah Vakkapatla M.Sc VIRAL RNA can be expressed in cytosol on HIV infected T cells university of hyderabd India
295 Dr. Sanjay Vasoya Ph.D organic synthetic chemistry alembic ltd India
296 Gustavo Vaz B.Sc Biotechnology India
297 Erwin Adriawan B.Sc Campaigner on Anti GMOs Biotani Foundation Indonesia
298 Dr. Ernawati Gender and Rural Development Institute of Rural Development Indonesia
299 TOTO HARA Senior Consultant Coordinator ICRD Indonesia Chamber of Resources Development Indonesia
300 Wasis Krisnadi forest product forest faculty GMU Indonesia
301 Dr. Sina Ahmadi Ph.D Bio technologits Iran
302 Arman Ardalan Ph.D student Molecular Evolution NIGEB Iran
303 Dr. Kamran Haeri M.Sc research scientist MPT Iran
304 Dr. Amir Jalali M.D TIM TCM Unani Ayurveda also I have created a new kind of workout called Jalali System Traditional Iranian Medicine TIM Iran
305 Dr. Saeid Malekzadeh M.Sc yekom Iran
306 Sajad Noor industrial ergineering economic asd Iran
307 Dr. Saeed Yadranji Aghdam M.Sc none university of tehran Iran
308 Prof. Sean McDonagh M.Sc I am a theologian and anthropologist I worked for over 20 years in the Philippines I have written extensively on ethics and genetic engineering catholic priest Ireland
309 Barry Jude McGuinness Student Of BSc Biomedical Sciences University College Cork Ireland
310 Iris Atzmon represent the public opinion we are not lab animals Israel
311 Prof. Rita Alicchio Plant Geneticist Univ. Bologna Italy
312 Dr. Andrea Amadei Molecular Biophysics Assistant professor Un. of Rome Tor Vergata Italy
313 Prof. Drago Antonino B.Sc History of Physics Bioethics Scientific Committe of Inter Univ. Center on Bioet Italy
314 Prof. Livia Armandi Ph.D Agronomist Italy
315 Dr. Ciro Aurigemma Ph.D psicologist member of csa CEU/IPV Italy
316 Dr. Giampiero Barbieri Ph.D Chemists GMO analysis laboratory Stazione Sperimentale Industrie Conserve Alimentar Italy
317 Dr. Giovanni G Bazzocchi Ph.D Entomologist Agroecologist Universita di Bologna Italy
318 Dr. Stefania Biondi M.Sc Plant Physiologist University of Bologna Dept. of Biology Italy
319 Dr. Ernesto Burgio pediatrician attac Italy
320 Dr. Tiziana Camorani psicologa private Italy
321 Paola Capozzi plant and soil ecology Italy
322 Dr. Ferdinando Cerbone psicologo Italy
323 Dr Giorgio Cingolani Agricultural Economist Italy
324 Dr. Alberto Clarizia M.Sc Physicist University of Naples Italy
325 Dr. Raffaella Comito B.Sc General Practitioner holistic medicine Italy
326 Dr. Immacolata Coraggio Ph.D Plant Molecular Biologist Counseil National Research Italy
327 Dr. Bruno D’Udine Behaviour Ecologist University of Udine Italy
328 Dr. Simone De Ph.D Mathematics Combinatorics National Council of Research Italy
329 Prof. Adriano Decarli Cancer Epidermiology INST Univ. Milan Italy
330 Prof. Stefano Dumontet M.Sc soil microbiologist Universit. Basilicata Italy
331 Dr. Enzo Ferrara M.Sc Metrology in Chemistry IEN EURACHEM Italy
332 Dr. Sergio Francardo B.Sc Anthroposofical medical doctor Gruppo Medico Antroposofico Italiano Italy
333 Dr. Alessandro Giuliani Ph.D Biophysics Multidimensional Statistics Istituto Superiore di Sanita Italy
334 Elena Del Grosso Geneticist Researcher Deptl Evolutionary & Exptl. Biology Univ. Bologna Bologna Italy
335 Dr. Nicolas Kropacek M.D Public Health Free Lance Researcher Italy
336 Dr. Agostino Letardi M.Sc ecotoxicologist E.N.E.A. Italy
337 Prof. Ignazio Licata Full Professor of Theoretical Physics Ist Cibernetica non lineare Italy
338 Dr. Marco Mamone Ph.D mathematician University of Perugia Italy
339 Prof. Marco Mamone Capria Ph.D mathematician historian of science epistemologist University of Perugia Italy
340 Dr. Paolo Manzelli M.Phil Research in Education on Biochemistry LRE EGO CreaNET University of Florence Italy Italy
341 Dr. Bussolati Mariella M.Sc science writer Italy
342 Dr. Carlo Maurizio Modonesi Animal and environmental biology Università di Parma Italy
343 Dr. Karin Munck B.Sc comunication & science Fondazione Medikinale International Parma Italy
344 Prof. Valeria NEGRI Ph.D geneticist teaches ‘Agricultural Genetic Resources’ University of Perugia Italy
345 Prof. Francesco Palmirotta Ph.D psycho somatic clinicssocial work AOP Italy
346 Prof. Mariuccia Papa M.Sc biologist high school teacher Italy
347 Dr. Pietro Perrino Ph.D Plant Genetic Resources expert in collection conservation characterisation evaluation and utilasation From time to time Prof in Botany and Ecology C N R Germplasm Institute Italy
348 Dr. Francesca Salvemini Ph.D Biologist Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche Italy
349 Prof. Steven N Shore Ph.D Physicist University of Pisa Italy
350 Prof. Leopoldo Silvestroni Endocrinologist Univ. of Rome Italy
351 Dr. Francesco Spinazzola M.D infectivologist Italy
352 Roberto Stefani Ph.D student Student of Political Science writing final thesis on GMOs Greenpeace Italia Italy
353 Prof. emeritus Shingo Shibata Hiroshima University; Environmental Sociology and Biosafety Tokyo Japan
354 Prof. Atuhiro Sibatani Molecular Biologist Osaka Japan
355 Dr Shiron Sugita Plant Geneticist Nagoya U. Japan
356 Dr Noboru Yagishita Plant Geneticist Jap. Assoc. Agro-Nature Tokyo Japan
357 Dr Machiko Yasukohchi PLAN – International Japan Public Relations Team Japan
358 Prof. Julian BAUER Ph.D Ecologist Forest Scientist working against any GE Tree development and or planting No GEO introductions without PIC of local people GE free zones a must ECOTERRA Intl var East African Universities Kenya
359 Wycliffe Wanzala Ph.D student Naturalist University of Nairobi Kenya
360 Dr. Georges Mailliet B.Sc Pulmonologist Luxembourg
361 Mohd Roshdi Hassan M.Sc Smart Material university Putra Malaysia Malaysia
362 Al Hanisham Mohd Khalid International Law Lawyer University Utara Malaysia Malaysia
363 Dr. Rosli Omar Ph.D Arificial Intelligence Universiti Malaya Malaysia
364 Prof. Elena Alvarez Buylla Ph.D Molecular Genetics of Plant Development and Evolution UNAM Mexico
365 Douglas Hinds Dir Gral Center for Community and Rural Development National Coordinator for Organic Production National Confederation of Rural Property Owners Dir of Sp CeDeCoR CNPR CSNI ISHS Mexico
366 Prof. Andres F Keiman Ph.D student Populations Ecology and Forest Conservation Universidad de la Ciudad de Mexico Mexico
367 Prof. Alberto R. Miranda Biologist Environmental Public Education Cuernavaca Mexico
368 Rodriguez Mitchell Nemesio Anthropologist PNUD INI Mexico
369 Dr. Ronald Nigh Ph.D anthropology specialty in agroecology biodiversity environment; member of SNI CIESAS Mexico
370 Dr. Enrique Vargas Ph.D Molecualr Immunology Universidad Veracruzana Grupo L dico Mexico
371 Dr. Ilya Trombitsky Ph.D BIOTICA Ecological Society Moldova
372 Prof. Si Bennasseur ALAOUI Ph.D Organic farming and alternative crops Institut Agronomique et Vétérinaire Hassan II Morocco
373 Prof. Lahcen Kenny Ph.D Oraganic Agriculture and Horticulture IAV Hassan II Morocco
374 Mukti Ram Chapagain Organic agriculture Nepal Organic Agriculture Ctr NOAC Pvt Ltd Nepal
375 M R Chapagain Organic Suistainable Agriculture and Rural Development Nepal Organic Agriculture Ctr Nepal
376 Maheswar Ghimire Organic Agriculture Promotion and Inspection Ecoscentre Nepal
377 Prof. Jiwan Rai M.Sc biochemist nepal organic association Nepal
378 Prof.em Bechan Raut M.Sc Medicinal Botanist Pokhara University Nepal
379 David Baillie B.Sc Deep Ecologist Naturopath NZ Forest Gardening Research Harmony Farmof Harmony Farm New Zealand
380 Dr. Robert Anderson Physicist Nuclear Medicine Technical Institute Hamilton New Zealand
381 Dr. Troy Baisden Ph.D Ecosystem Science (Soil Science/Ecology) Landcare Research New Zealand
382 Marie Buchler M.Sc Zoology masters editor and journalist and university tutor Bio Dynamic Farming and Gardening Association New Zealand
383 Dr. George Coghill Software Engineering University of Auckland New Zealand
384 Dr. Bernard Conlon B.Sc Rural GP New Zealand
385 Dr. Tim Ewer Physician Mapua Health Centre Nelson New Zealand
386 Dr. Michael Godfrey Environmental Toxicologist General Practitioner Taura New Zealand
387 Brendan Hoare M.Sc Organic systems sustaianble design integrated land managment UNITEC econation2020 Orgnaic Federation of NZ New Zealand
388 Sigrid D. Houlette B.Sc. B.Sc. Solid Waste Manager Environmental Engineering Local Government Lower Hutt New Zealand
389 Jessica Hutchings Ph.D student Maori environmentalist Maori science and resource management Lecturer Faculty of Science Victoria University New Zealand
390 Hussila Keshaw M.Sc Molecular Biology The University of Auckland New Zealand
391 Dr. Peter King Ph.D Sociologist Family Centre Social Policy Research Unit New Zealand
392 Dr. Nick Lambrechten Consultant Revegetation Ecologist Wellington New Zealand
393 Dr. Shona L. Lamoureaux Plant Ecology Christchurch New Zealand
394 Dr. Ruth Lawson Ph.D Parasite Epidemiologist and GE Campaigner New Zealand
395 Helmut Lubbers M.Sc ecologist ecology discovery foundation new zealand New Zealand
396 Dr Robert Mann Ecologist Auckland New Zealand
397 Dr. Ted Ninnes Ph.D Sociology and Psychology University of Waikato New Zealand
398 Robin W. Ord Molecular Geneticist Law Student Hamilton New Zealand
399 Tara Satyanand M.Sc Molecular genetics University of Auckland New Zealand
400 Dr. Sean Weaver Ph.D Environmental Policy Victoria University of Wellington New Zealand
401 Dr Colin Wells Director of Energy Management Dept of Physics University of Otago New Zealand
402 Katharine White I am an experienced artist and G E Free H B N Z campaigner I am and have been in the position to put my graphic expertise to use in the cause of the planet T L C Wellington and E I T Hawke s Bay New Zealand
403 Dr Peter R Wills Theoretical Biology Univ. Auckland New Zealand
404 Prof. Leong Yap Ph.D Ergonomist Industrial Designer Massey University New Zealand
405 Dr. Emmanuel AFOLABI Ph.D come and be healed physiotherapy and ecology Nigeria
406 Dr. Ralph Nwaokoro Ph.D ECOTOXICOLOGIST UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS Nigeria
407 Dr. Azeez Bolaji Odewenu M.Sc National association of science students Nigeria
408 Dr Ingrid Olesen Senior Research Scientist Institute of Aquaculture Res. Ltd Norway
409 Dr. Lars Rasmussen MD MD General Practitioner Univ. Oslo Mesnali Norway
410 Prof. Terje Traavik Virologist University of Tromso Norway
411 Dr. Hussain Ahmad M.Sc fermentation sold state fermentation koji university of veterinary and animal sciences lahor Pakistan
412 Dr. Obaid Ali M.Phil Bioavailabilitiy and Pharmacokinetic studies Govt of Pakistan Pakistan
413 Prof. Muhammad Bilal M.Sc research work on maize mmri yusafwala sahiwal pakistan Pakistan
414 Dr. Shakeel Farooqi Ph.D Genetics University of Karachi Pakistan
415 Muhammad Imran Imran Biochemist damask_786 Pakistan
416 Farhat Jabeen Jabeen B.Sc biotech biotech Pakistan
417 Prof. Omer Khayyam M.Sc food research programe food research Pakistan
418 Dr. Washdev Malhi Ph.D student whole soules and mind control jai ma jee Pakistan
419 Sajjad Naqvi M.Sc University of Karachi Pakistan
420 Dr. Mian Qaseem Ph.D Nuclier Magnetic Resonance Retired Educational Adviser Govt of Pakistan Pakistan
421 Dr. Tasneem Rizvi Ph.D Molecular Biophysics. PCSIR Laboratories Complex Lahore PAKISTAN. Pakistan
422 Madiha Saeed Rizvi B.Sc Deptt of Biotechnology Univerity of Karachi Pakistan
423 Dr. Naveed Yusuf M.Phil veterinarian university of veterinary and animal sciences lahor Pakistan
424 Prof.em Eric Jimenez Ph.D none Aquatic Panama
425 Ethel Japeth B.Sc none police Savings & Loan Papua New Guinea
426 Dr. Sergio Barrio Tarnawiecki Science Policy National Research Council of Lima Peru
427 Prof.em Pedro Angco Jr H2O limpyobaybay founder Philippines
428 GEONATHAN BARRO Coordinator Coordinates with NGOs POs and other Organizations on Anti GMO campaigns and other related issues and concerns KALITAWHAN WORKING GROUP ON BIODIVERSITY Philippines
429 Paterno Borlagdan M.Sc Agricultural Engineer Filipino Inventors Society Philippines
430 Javier M Claparols Agriculture Rice Sugar Aquaculture Milkfish Bangus shrimp Businessman Ecologist Ecological Society of the Philippines Philippines
431 Antonio M CLAPAROLS M.Sc Ecologist farmer marine and terrestial biodiversity economics Ecological Society of the Philippines Philippines
432 Johnny Danganan B.Sc lay out artist in publications Sustainable Agriculture advocate Philippines
433 Dr. Clint ESco Ph.D student Expert in psychology concerning students PICHES and PIDO Philippines
434 Dr. Pamela G. Fernadez Agronomist U. Philippines Los Banos Philippines
435 Delilah Galang B.Sc Natural Therapy Consultant Cancer Council Philippines
436 Dr. Richard Kharpungal Ph.D Agronomist U Philippines Philippines
437 Prof. Mark Erick Magbanua M.Sc metro manila Philippines
438 Ben Malayang University of Philippines Los Banos Laguna Philippines
439 FRANCIS MORALES M.Phil Advocacy Officer of MASIPAG Mindanao MASIPAG Philippines
440 Charles T. Olsen D.C. Chiropractic Clinic Davao Clinic PSRAST Philippines
441 Prof. Marlon Pareja Ph.D student Cell and Molecular Biology Wildlife Conservation Society of the Philippines Philippines
442 Nicanor Perlas B.Sc Agricultural Scientist and Ecologist Sustainable Agriculture Specialist Center for Alternative Development Initiatives Philippines
443 Dr. Romeo F. Quijano Pesticide Action Network Pharmacologist/Toxiologist Philippines
444 Dr. Dante Jr Simbulan Ph.D Neurophysiology De La Salle University Health Sciences Campus Philippines
445 Dr. Jaime A Sison Animal Nutrition and Feed Milling Aqua Ace Nutrition Inc Philippines
446 Dr. MARVIN UMALI M.D pediatrician doctors of the philippines Philippines
447 Prof. Oscar B. Zamora Agronomist U. Philippines Los Banos Philippines
448 Prof. Joel Mckevin Zamora Ph.D b s of s and t psu Philippines
449 Dr. Szymczyk Ryszard Ph.D methodology of cultivar testing wildlife conservation Poland
450 Prof. Vicinzineddu Itunculu M.D biochemistry portug univrsity Portugal
451 Rui Pereira M.D General Practice Portugal
452 Prof. Clara Queiroz Ph.D Geneticist Retired University of Lisboa Portugal
453 Teresa Silva Ph.D student Coconut Portugal
454 Dr. Margarida Silva Molecular Biologist Portuguese Catholic Univ. Portugal
455 Dr. Franciso J.C.M. Teixeira Researcher Geophysics Geological and Mining Institute Lisbon Portugal
456 Fatima C. Teixeira Researcher Marine Geology Lisbon Portugal
457 Carlos Altieri M.Sc Toxicity and pesticides in water Health Environmental Department Puerto Rico Puerto Rico
458 Nelson Alvarez JD Sociologist and Lawyer Agriculture and development consultant Puerto Rico
459 Dr. Clara Carrasco Ph.D Molecular Biology and Genetics Puerto Rico
460 Dr. Shridhar Devidas Ph.D Basically an Ecologist turned environmental management system specialist advocating sustainable resource use among the industires Bureau Veritas Qatar
461 Dr. Joseph Mezei M.D quantum medicine Medical Center Tongtian Romania
462 Prof. Vladimir Kuznetsov Ph.D Plant Physiology and Biochemistry Institute of Plant Physiology RAS Russia
463 Dr. Ali Mohammed Ph.D Chief executive officer Companies Saudi Arabia
464 Prof. WAIL SALAH B.Sc BIOTECH Saudi Arabia
465 Prof. Vladimir Ajdacic Ph.D nuclear physics carcinogenecity none retired Serbia
466 Peter Sevich Ph.D student Serbia
467 Glenn Ashton Director Ekogaia Foundation and Green Party South Africa
468 Dr. Brigitte N.B. Schwabe-Berg Medical Officer Groote Schuur Hospital Cape Town South Africa
469 Ben Van Der Walt Director in Nutritional Advisory Forum Agree on the concern of Genetically Manipulated Food GNLD South Africa
470 Nicole Venter The Southern Health Ecology Institute SHAE Institute South Africa
471 Dr. SangSoo Hur Ph.D Lecturer Sociology of Science and Technology Sungkonghoe University South Korea
472 Prof. Suk Hwan Kim Ph.D Sociology of Science and Technology Kookmin University South korea
473 Bingbin LU International Law Transnational Law and Business University TLBU South Korea
474 Dr Gregorio Alvar Biotechnologist. Computense U. Madrid Spain
475 Javier Blasco Aragonese Ctr for Rural European Information Spain
476 Prof. F. Pura Duart-Soler Sociology Univ. Valencia PSRAST Spain
477 Prof. Ernest Garcia Ph. D. Ph. D. Sociology Univ. Valencia Dept. Sociologia I Antropologia Social Valencia Spain
478 ANDRES MAGANA B.Eng electronic instrumentation escorial sostenible Spain
479 Andres Magana Garcia B.Sc world heritage freelance consultant escorial sostenible Spain
480 Dr. Pablo Malo Psychiatrist Consultant Mental Health Center Bilbao Spain
481 Jose Ramon Olarieta Ph.D Soil Science Agriculture Land use Universitat de Lleida Spain
482 Dr. Rosario Sierra De Grado Ph.D Forest geneticist University of Valladolid Spain
483 Dr. Jagath Perera B.Eng electrical engineering uom SriLanka Sri Lanka
484 Adil Hassan Ahmed Abdelmageed Ph.D student Breeding of vegetable crops Vegetable Physiologist and researcher and lecturer University of Khartoum Sudan Sudan
485 Dr. Kamal El Siddig Ph.D Tree eco physiologist Sudan
486 Dr. Isameldeen Khair Ph.D Education and training Sennar University Sudan
487 Dr. Balgis Osman Elasha Ph.D Environmentalist Higher Council for Environment Natural Resources Sudan
488 Dr. Bo Dahlin Education Science Karlsbad University Karlsbad Sweden
489 Folke G Nther Ph.D student Sustainability issues and Ecological Engineering Systems Ecology Sweden
490 Prof. Every N. Gummesson Management Stockholm Univ. PSRAST Sweden
491 Folke Gunther Ph.D student Sustainability issues and Ecological Engineering Systems Ecology Sweden
492 Said O. Holmin Lic. Technology Rector Computer Science College of Creative Computer Science Stockholm Sweden
493 Dr. Katarina Leppanen History of Ideas Gothenburg Uni Sweden
494 Dr. Jaan Suurkula Physician Physicians and Scientists for Responsible Assessment of Science and Technology Stockholm Sweden
495 Dr. Daniel Amman Cell Biologist Tech. Switzerland
496 Dr. Charles Beard M.D General Practitioner CNBPharma Switzerland
497 Dr. Ruth Goseth Dermatologist ISDE Switzerland
498 Florianne Koechlin Biologist World Wildlife Fund Switzerland
499 Dr. Nicole Maestracci Beard Ph.D Microbiologist Virologist Immunologist Serono International Switzerland
500 Yvan Maillard dipl. Sc. Nat. ETH Environementalist Ecology Fribourg PSRAST Switzerland
501 Yves Schatzle Agronomist and Economist Switzerland
502 Verena Soldati Biotechnologist Basler Appell Switzerland
503 Dr. KuoChi Yeh M.D Geriatric Publich Health and Hospital Administration medical legal Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch Taiwan
504 Arend De Haas M.Sc Conservation Ecologist African Conservation Foundation Tanzania
505 Mwanaidi Kafuye M.Sc HOLDER IN BIOCHEMISTRY NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR MEDICAL RESEARCH Tanzania
506 Dr. William Kisinza Ph.D Epidemiology Public Health Specialist National Institute for Medical Research Tanzania Tanzania
507 Danial Minja B.Sc PARASITOLOGY & MICROBIOLOGY NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR MEDICAL RESEARCH. Tanzania
508 Acleus Rutta M.Sc Immunologist National Institute For Medical Research Tanzania
509 Dr. Peter Burt Ph.D Water Quality Management Prince of Songkla university Thailand
510 Dr. Jidbhong Jayavasu Ph.D Medical Virologist Arogya Smasai Thailand
511 Prof. Omboom Luanratana Pharmacologist Univ. of Mahedol Bangkok Thailand
512 Piengporn Panutampon biology/medical biology Biothai (Thai Network on Community & Biodiversity) Thailand
513 Prof. Reungchai Tansakul Ph.D Biologist Prince of Songkla University Thailand
514 Lianchamroon Witoon Sustainable agriculture Biothai Thailand
515 Jaroen Compeerapap Environmental Law and Development Center The Netherlands
516 Jaap Hamers M.Sc Ecologist The Netherlands
517 Tedje Van Asseldonk M.Sc biology phytotherapy inst f ethnobotany zoopharmacognosy The Netherlands
518 Dr. Siirsel Tas Dizdar Ph.D Radiation Oncology Turkey
519 Prof. KANYANDAGO Peter Ph.D Expert and researcher in endogenous knowledge and African cultures Uganda Martyrs University Uganda
520 Dr. Michael L. Abrahams (retired) Aeronautics Bristol PSRAST UK
521 Maryam Al Alami Ph.D student Science in Society civic and stakeholder participation GM food law Manchester Metropolitan University UK
522 Michael Alexander M.Phil Theoretical Physics UK
523 Chris Anthony B.Sc Qualified amateur UK
524 Janey Antoniou M.Sc Molecular Biologist UK
525 Dr. Michael Antoniou Molecular Geneticist Guy’s Hospital UK
526 Paula F. Baillie-Hamilton Academic Researcher on Pesticides Perthshire UK
527 Dr. Susan Bardocz Geneticist Aberdeen UK
528 Dr. Jeremy Bartlett Plant Molecular Geneticist (formerly John Innes Institute) UK
529 Manoel Bascoi Geneticist PhD Candidate JII UK
530 Dr. David Beasley Genetic Algorithm University of Bath UK
531 Dr. David Bellamy Biologist and Broadcaster London UK
532 Lynda Birke Biologist Liverpool Uni. Veterinary School UK
533 Dr. David A.H. Birley General Medical Practitioner Swindon UK
534 Sarah Blenkinsop B.Sc Environmental Consultant/Campaigner/Organic grower Planet Services Environmental Consultancy UK
535 Gerard C. Bodeker Ed. D. Senior Clinical Lecturer in Public Health Univ. Oxford Medical School UK
536 Dr. Jeffrey Boss Cell Biologist Dept. of Physiology Bristol University UK
537 Sophie H. Bown Ph.D. Candidate Zoology Manchester Univ. UK
538 Paul Breslaw Computer Scientist Consultant Financial Research Forest Row UK
539 Dr. Allan Britton Ph.D Environmental Health and Safety UK
540 Prof. Roy Butterfield DSc.DIC CEng. MICE MIStruct.E. Civil Engineer Southampton UK
541 Dr. Alessandra Cavalletti Ph.D Research Associate Imperial College STM UK
542 Maureen Childs B.Sc Internet Developer British Computer Society UK
543 Emma Churchman B.Sc Social Scientist UK
544 Dr. Janet Cotter-Howells Environmental Geochemist Lecturer in Soil Science Aberdeen University UK
545 Dr. Stephen Cross Molecular Population Geneticist Birmingham University UK
546 Dr. Alan Currier Taxonomist IRBV UK
547 Gordon Daly Ph. D. student Gene Therapist Kennedy Inst. London UK
548 Stuart Daly Ph. D. student Transgenic group Charing Cross Hosp. UK
549 Dr. Yuliya Demydchuk Ph.D Molecular biology of producers of antibiotics Cambridge university UK
550 Dr. Mike Dodd Ecologist Open University UK
551 Prof. Jane Eberlynne M.Sc enviromental studdies conscerning health erzats peace co. UK
552 Tom Fox Amateur neurology biochemistry psychology sociology and philosophy enthusiast UK
553 Joseph A. Gari Marie Curie Research Fellow Political Ecology University of Oxford UK
554 Dr. Mike Gillman Ecologist Open University UK
555 Dr. Alassandro Gimona Research Scientist Ecology MLURI Aberdeen UK
556 Edward Goldsmith Editor The Ecologist London UK
557 Zac Goldsmith Editor The Ecologist London UK
558 Prof. Brian Goodwin Biologist Schumacher College UK
559 Lale Gurel Bec. Manager Nature – Macmillan Publishers London UK
560 Adrian Haffegee B.Eng B.Eng Electronic Engineer UK
561 Julian Haffegee M.phil Biophysicist Institute of Science in Society UK
562 Dr. Keith H. Halfacree Univ. Lecturer Geography Univ. of Wales Swansea UK
563 Dr. John E. Hammond Engineer Highfield UK
564 Dr. David J Heaf Biochemist Wales UK
565 Dr. Marion Hersch Assistive Electonic Technologies Dept. Electronics & Electrical Engineering Univ. Glasgow Glasgow Scotland UK
566 Dr. Mae-Wan Ho Geneticist and Biophysicist Open University UK
567 Dr. Caroline Hoffmann Ph.D Ecotoxicologist Centre for Human Ecology UK
568 Patrick Holden Director Soil Association UK
569 Dr. Vyvyan Howard Toxipathologist U. Liverpool UK
570 G. D. Humphreys M.Sc technologist aerodynamics UK
571 Gerald Humphreys B.Sc Aerodynamics Operational Research Information Technology Hemel hempstead GM action group UK
572 Dr. Brian Hursey ex FAO Senior Officer for Vector Borne Diseases Neath UK
573 Prof. Tim Ingold Anthropologist University of Aberdeen UK
574 Lorna Jackson M.Sc Ecology soil science HDRA the organic organisation UK
575 Magnus L. Johnson School of Science & Management U.C. Scarborough UK
576 Peter Preston Jones MSc Environomental Campaigner UK
577 Dani Kaye M.Sc. Scientists for Global Responsibility London UK
578 David Kaye M.Sc. Scientists for Global Responsibility London UK
579 Dr J. M. Kerr Bioethics Winchester College: Oxford U. UK
580 Dr. Philip Kilner Cardiac Imaging Specialist Royal Brompton Hospital UK
581 Prof. Richard Lacey Microbiologist Leeds UK
582 Dr. Jonathan R. Latham Molecular Virologist previously JII and Genetics Dept. Wisconsin-Madison Univ. Exeter UK
583 Dr. Colin L.A. Leakey Plant Geneticist Cambridge UK
584 Chris Lucas MIMIS Complexity Scientist CALResCo UK
585 Dr. Paul Marchant Ph.D Chartered Statistician UK
586 Jan Martinez social visionary holistic entrepreneur Just Rural Development Trust S W E N UK
587 Dr. Joan Mason Chemist Cambridge UK
588 Druvananda Mauree B.Sc graphic designer school of design UK
589 Dr. Alan Mayne Statistician Scientists for Global Responsibility London UK
590 Darl N. Middleton Ph. D. student Environ. Science Dept. Civil Engineering Univ. Manchester UK
591 Dr. Erik Millstone Science & Techology Policy Research Sussex Univ. Brighton UK
592 Patrick Mulvany C Biol Food Security Policy Adviser specialising in Agricultural Biodiversity Intermediate Technology Development Group (ITDG) UK
593 Dr. Harash Narang Pathologist BSE expert UK
594 Dr. Eva Novotny Astrophysicist Univ. Cambridge (retired) UK
595 Prof. Bob Orskov Ph.D Animal nutrition Rural development in developing countries macaulay research Institute UK
596 Dr. David Packham Material Scientist U. Bath UK
597 Nicholas Papadimitriou M.Sc conservation and eco philosophy Institute of science in society UK
598 Dr. Barnaby Peacocke Ph.D Agricultural Science International Development ITDG UK
599 Fatima Pelica Biochemist PhD Candidate JII UK
600 Marcus Petz B.Sc Biology/Geology Environmental Politics UK
601 George Pilkington M.Sc Countryside management UK
602 Dr. Michel Pimbert Agricultural Ecologist International Institute for Environment and Development London UK
603 Dr. Robert C. Poller Organic Chemist U. London UK
604 Michael Pooler A Level Biology Student human relations People Of The Earth UK
605 Dr. Malcolm Povey Ph.D Food Scientist Reader in Food Physics University of Leeds UK
606 Dr. Ronald Press Ph.D Chemical engineer UK
607 Bala Puspa UK
608 Prof. Arpad Pusztai Biochemist Formerly from Rowett Institute UK
609 Dr. Jerry Ravetz Philosopher of Science London UK
610 Dr. Irene Ridge Biologist Open University UK
611 Dr. Barry T. Rubin Physical/Electro Chemist Director Davis-Rubin Associates Ltd Northhants UK
612 Dr. Barry T Rubin Ph.D Physical Electro Chemistry Business Consultant CD DVD Replication for Business Davis Rubin Associates Ltd UK
613 Angela Ryan Molecular biologist Open Univ. UK
614 Dr. Jean A.D. Saunders BDS BDS LDS RCS Dental Surgeon (retired) Faringdon UK
615 Prof. Peter Saunders Biomathematician U. London UK
616 Dr. Wendy Seel Ph.D Plant Sciences University of Aberdeen UK
617 Martin Shaw Geneticist UK
618 Dr. Ellis Snitcher M.D Teaching and research in integrative medicine Middlesex University UK
619 Dr. Peter Sollich Theoretical Physics Dept. Mathematics King’s College London UK
620 Vanessa Spedding M.Phil science and science policy journalism None UK
621 Dr. Gesa Staats.de.Yanes Veterinarian Toxicologists U. Liverpool UK
622 Prof. Ian Stewart Biomathematics U. Warwick UK
623 Dr. Gene S. Thomas Agriculturist UK
624 Simone Turchetti Ph.D student History of Science Technology and Medicine CHSTM UK
625 Dr. Margaret J. Tyson Glossop PSRAST UK
626 Dr. Rob Verkerk Ph.D Sustainable agriculture and health UK
627 Dr Tom Wakeford Biologist U. of East London UK
628 Barry Weir B.Sc Physics Engineering OGL HMAF UK
629 Martyn Wells Astronomer UK Astronomy Technology Centre Edinburg UK
630 Barbara Wood-Kaczmar M.Sc. Science writer UK
631 Julian Wootton Conservationist London UK
632 Dr. Karen Wren University teacher Geography St. Andrews Univ. St. Andrews Fife UK
633 Linda Yeodal B.Sc MNIMH Medical Herbalist UK
634 Dr. JOHN ZARB Ph.D Small scale farming systems Senior Research Fellow Newcastle University NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY UK
635 Dr. Grygoriy Petjuch Ph.D Ecology genetics Institute of Agroecology and Biotechnology Ukraine
636 Dr. Maulud Betaieb Ph.D environmental microbiology managment United Arab Emierates
637 Nelson Alvarez JD Sociologist and Lawyer Agriculture and development consultant Uruguay
638 Dr. Rayane Abusabha Senior Research Associate Department of Nutrition College of Health and Human Development Penn State University USA
639 Prof. Miguel A. Altieri Environment Science Policy and Management Univ. Calif. Berkeley USA
640 Ruth Alviola Posadas M.Sc Aquaculturist State Food Safety Officer MS DMR USA
641 Biff Appia autism USA
642 Dr. Catherine Badley Biologist University of Michigan USA
643 Dr. Britt Bailey Senior Researcher CETOS Ca USA
644 Prof. Phil Bereano Council for Responsible Genetics U. Washington USA
645 Prof. Stephen Bialkowski Ph.D Analytical Environmental Chemistry Department of Chemistry Utah State University USA
646 Andrew Bigler Infrared Systems USA
647 Dr. Walter Bortz Physician Palo Alto USA
648 Dr. Douglas H Boucher Ecologist Hood College USA
649 Nancy Brokaw M.Sc Identifying and treating disease through organic whole food Nutrition Foundation for Nutritional Therapy and Application USA
650 Nancy Brokaw Gerchak M.Sc Dedicated to finding Causes rather than treating SYMPTOMS of disease researcher CRA Practitioner Holistic Healthcare Consultant Foundation for Nutritional Therapy and Application USA
651 Claire Cabeza M.Sc Envionmental Scientist W.A.T.E.R.S. for Salmon People USA
652 Dr. Neil J. Carman Clean Air Program Director Sierra Club Austin Texas USA
653 Ricardo Carvajal Ph.D student agricultural ecology University of Michigan USA
654 Liane Casten M.Phil M.Phil journalist and author on food pesticides public policy public health etc. Chair Chicago Media Watch USA
655 Prof. Liebe F. Cavalieri Mathematical Ecology Evolution and Behaviour Univ. Minnesota St. Paul USA
656 Claire Caveza M.Sc Project leader for Chum Salmon genetic sampling fisheries biologist for Native American tribe in the Pacific NorthWest W.A.T.E.R.S. for Salmon People USA
657 Vijaykumar V.C. Chalasani MS Consultant East Brunswick USA
658 Dr. Ignacio Chapela Microbiologist & Ecologist U.C. Berkeley USA
659 Dr. Frederick Cichocki Ph.D Ecologist Graves Museum of Natural History USA
660 Kristin Cobelius M.Sc. Student M.Sc. Student U. Michigan USA
661 Dr. Alan Connor Ph.D Ph D in Communty Planning Development Univ Of Mich Practiced in Zambia and the U S Taught at Univ of Mich and Headed program at Siena Heights College Friends Committee on Unity with Nature Democratic USA
662 BARBARA CRAWFORD SURVIVAL INDEPENDENT USA
663 Dr. Martha Crouch Biologist Indiana University USA
664 Jill Davies Stream Ecologist Organic Farmer Montana USA
665 Dr. Carolyn F.A. Dean MD ND MD ND Consultant Integrative Medicine Holeopathic Pharmakeia NY USA Board of Women for a Safe Future USA
666 Tricia Deane Certified Organic and nonGMO Food Supplier USA
667 Burgess Dillard Natural Scientist Self USA
668 Earth Duarte Trattner Ph.D student Social and Ecological Impacts of Biotechnology UC Berkeley USA
669 Dr. Chris Duffield Ph.D Visiting scientist Stanford University USA
670 Dr. David Ehrenfeld Biologist/Ecologist Rutgers University New Jersey USA
671 Mr Irucka Embry Studying civil and environmental engineering and Spanish University of Tennessee student USA
672 Andrew Epstein B.Sc Environmental Policy/planning sustainable development The Nature Conservancy USA
673 Dr. Samuel Epstein School of Public Health Univ. Illinois Chicago USA
674 Juiet S Erazo Ph. D. student PhD student U. of Michigan USA
675 Sanek Erem USA
676 Prof. John B. Fagan Maharishi University of Management Fairfield Iowa USA
677 Dr. Don Fitz Research Psychologist and Editor Synthesis/Regeneration: A Magazine of Green Social Thought USA
678 Dr. Ty Fitzmorris Ecologist Hampshire College USA
679 Dr Michael W Fox Veterinarian & Bioethicist Washington DC USA
680 Dr. Chris Francovich Ph.D Learning Through Participation Practice Lightfiled Inc USA
681 Cynthia A. Frye FS/MS Student Biology Univ. Texas Medical Branch USA
682 Prof. John Garderineer Biologist U. Michigan USA
683 Dr. Barbara K. Given Faculty Researcher George Mason Univ. Fairfax USA
684 Dr. Jay L. Glaser MK Medical Director Maharishi Ayurveda Medical Center Lancaster USA
685 Dr. Parameswaran Gopikrishnan Ph.D Financial Enginner Physicist USA
686 Panatey Great Company inc USA
687 Dr Herve Grenier Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change Univ. Washington USA
688 Dr. Don Hall Ph.D Intermolecular adiabatic bioag marine Bear Creek Research USA
689 Dr. Gayle Robin Hamilton Assoc. Prof. Centre for the Advancement of Public Health Fairfax VA USA
690 Rev. Dorothy A. Harper Biotethics Washington USA
691 Maria Harrington currently working on my Masters of Science in Nutrition at Bastyr University USA
692 Prof.em Kristi Harris B.Sc plant molecular biology murray state USA
693 Paul C. Helgeson BSME Senior Engineer Middleton WI USA
694 Gosha Hello Company inc USA
695 Prof. Martha Herbert Pediatric Neurologist Mass. Gen. Hosp. USA
696 Patrick Hickey Ph.D Resource renewability and quality of life Sedona Recycles USA
697 Daniel J. Highkin Internist Vancouver Washington USA
698 Dr. Joseph Hilou Clinical Nutrition Chiropractic USA
699 Dale Hoover Organic food eater USA
700 Heidi Horn interested in what i eat sebastian USA
701 Prof. emeritus John Hotchkiss Ph.D Ethnography of Indigenous Botanical Systems USA
702 Dr. Paul Houle Ph.D Theoretical Physics USA
703 Dr. Philip H Howard Ph.D Rural Sociology Rural Coalition Washington DC USA
704 Prof. Ruth Hubbard Biologist Harvard University USA
705 Andrew J. Hund Sociologist Arcata USA
706 Panatey I Like Your Site Company inc USA
707 Alex Jack Planetary Medicine Jushi Institute Becket Mass USA
708 Soraya Jacob student USA
709 Eric Jacobson Ph.D Medical anthropologist Dept. of Social Medicine Harvard Medical School USA
710 Dr. Michael Janson General Practitioner Nutrition Cambridge USA
711 Emile C Joel B.Sc Research Chemist Retired Smithsonian Institution USA
712 Robert W. Johnson Material Scientist DSM Desotech Elgin Illinois USA
713 Christine Johnston Ph.D student oncology USA
714 Dr. Gary P. Kaplan Assoc. Prof. Neurology North Shore Univ. Hosp. NYU School of Medicine Mass USA
715 Dr. Arlene M. Kellman D.O. Physician Tucson USA
716 Prof. Jonathan King Molecular Biology MIT Cambridge Council for Responsible Genetics USA
717 Rev Thomas Klein Orthodox Priest USA
718 Dr Jack Kloppenburg Un. Wisconsin Rural Sociologist USA
719 Heidei A. Kratsch R.D./Graduate Student Plant Physiology Univ. Wisconsin USA
720 Dr. Louis H. Krut MK CHB.:MD St. Louis Univ. Medical School Missouri USA
721 U.V. Kutzli Ph. D. student U of Michigan USA
722 Dr. Marc Lappe Geneticist and Director CETOS Ca USA
723 Dr. Chris Lawrence Ph.D Extensive work in science education outside the box USA
724 Prof. Mark X M Lei Plant genomics and breeder in rice and kenaf University of California Chinese Alumni Associatio USA
725 Prof. Xiaomao Lei Research and Education in agricultural sciences University of California Chinese Alumni Associatio USA
726 Dr. Herman Lerner M.D Nutritionally oriented physician USA
727 Dr. Barry Lia Ph.D sustainable agriculture USA
728 David Lindley USA
729 Sean Lyman Student Gettysbury College USA
730 A J Maimbourg Keen desire to see GM foods banned due to potential health problems USA
731 Dr. Timothy Mann Geographer Hampshire College USA
732 Hugh Mann non pharmaceutical health education organicMD org USA
733 Anne-Marie Mayer Ph. D. student Nutrition Cornell Univ. USA
734 Christine McCullum Ph. D. student Nutritional Sciences Cornell University USA
735 Lynn V. McIndoo Student Environmental Resources Engineering Humboldt State Univ. Arcata USA
736 Dr. Dwight McKee M.D Am Board of Int Med certified in Internal Medicine Medical Oncology and Hematology Strong background in clinical nutrition immunology and holistic med USA
737 Vuejuin McKersen M.Sc Natural Resource Manager U. Michigan USA
738 Dr. Joan P Mencher Ph.D Culturao Anthropologist work on issues of agriculture including sustainable agriculture primarily in India Involved in fights against GMOs and issuesof the co Lehman College of CUNY and CUNY graduate Center USA
739 Dr. Stephen L. Mikesell Anthropology and Political Ecology Univ. Wisconsin Madison USA
740 Dr. Bill Misner Ph.D Nutrition E CAPS Inc USA
741 Leuren Moret Ph.D student Independent Scientist expert in radiation and public health Past President Association for Women Geoscientist USA
742 Dr. Usha Mukhtyar M.D. Consultant Gynecology Obstetrics Bronx New York USA
743 Elaine Needham illustrator researcher writer speaker none USA
744 Prof.em JB Neilands Ph.D Professor of Biochemistry Univ Calif Berkeley USA
745 Prof. Stuart A. Newman Developmental Biology New York Medical College Valhalla New York USA
746 Lena S Nicolai Ph. D. student University of Michigan USA
747 Dr. Ingrid C. Northwood Biochemist Simon Fraser University USA
748 Dr. Ronald E. Openshaw Adjunct Faculty Geology Physics Maharishi University of Management Fairfield USA
749 Trina Paulus food issues sculpture writing Hope For the Flowers USA
750 Marial Peelle Biol./Anthropologist Undergrad. Swarthmors College USA
751 Dr. Ivette Perfecto Associate Professor, School of Natural Resources and Environment University of Michigan USA
752 Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri Ph.D author The Uterine Crisis 2003 independent scholar USA
753 Chris Picone M.Sc. Soil Microbiologist U. Michigan USA
754 John Pierne B.Sc Concerned Citizen USA
755 William Pizer Many years as an organic farmer Schoharie Certified Organic Hydroponic Greenhouses USA
756 Dr. Vasiliki Plerou Ph.D Physics USA
757 Dr. Gregory Pratt Ph.D Air pollution Minnesota Poll Contr Agncy Univ of Minnesota USA
758 Dr. James W Prescott Ph D Ph.D Developmental Neuropsychologist Cross Cultural Psychologist See www violence de Institute of Humanistic Science USA
759 Linda Prout M.Sc nutrition writer speaker consultant Lifehift USA
760 Dr. Caros R Ramirez Biologist St Lawrance University USA
761 Prof. Philip J. Regal Dept. Ecology Evolution and Behavior Univ. Minnesota St. Paul USA
762 Corinna Richards Ph.D student sociologist (health and biotechnology) AmbiguousMedia USA
763 Prof. R.H. Richardson Professor of Integrative Biology University of Texas Austin USA
764 Claudia Riumallo Mother concerned about her children future health Mother USA
765 John Robb permaculture USA
766 Dr. Susan L. Roberts MSRDLD Health and Nutrition Sue Roberts Health Concepts USA
767 Annika Rockwell Certified Nutritionist Consultant RockwellNutrition com USA
768 James Rose Ceptual Institute USA
769 Dr. Peter M. Rosset Ins. for Food and Development Policy USA
770 Prof. Philip B. Rudnick Emeritus Chemistry West Chester Univ. Pennsylvania PSRAST USA
771 Dr. Arthur Rybeck D.D.S. Dentistry and Organic Farmer Wheeling USA
772 Dr. Elizbet Sahtouris Biologist & Author USA
773 Dr. Elisabet Sahtouris Ph.D evolution biologist futurist Living Systems Design USA
774 Dr. Barnett Salzman M.D 30 yrs of medical research expertise public health board cert psychiatrist USA
775 Thomas J. Saunders Student Environmental Science Humboldt State Univ. Arcata USA
776 Dr. Stephen Scanlan Ph.D Global inequalities international development and food security University of Memphis Department of Sociology USA
777 Dr. Derek Scholes Ph.D Geneticist New York State Dept of Health USA
778 Dr. Nancy A Schult Entomologist U of Wisconsin-Madison USA
779 Dr. Brian Schultz Ecologist Hampshire College USA
780 Dr. Kathy Schwab Health Researcher MPH RD LD Center for Health Research Portland Oregon USA
781 Prof. David Schwartzman Geochemist Howard Uni. Washington DC USA
782 John Scibetta B.Sc Protein Chromatography Amersham Pharmacia Biotech USA
783 Dr. Linda Jean Sheperd Biochemist Gaia Blessings USA
784 Colleen Sheppard Wholistic Energy Therapist USA
785 Prof. Michael Sheridan Ph.D Environmental Anthropologist Middlebury College USA
786 Dr. Jacob Silver Ph.D Political Scientist Social Analyst Huron Mountain Research Services USA
787 Dr. Joseph Simcox Ph.D student Food Plant Diversity and Germplasm The Rare Vegetable Seed Consortium USA
788 Witold Skiba Ph.D Theoretical Physics MIT USA
789 Dr. Gerald Smith Zoologist U. Michigan USA
790 Kim Smith I consume only organic food and desire to see a ban put on GM as soon as possible USA
791 Kristina Smith Jacoba B.Sc agronomist USA
792 Dr. John Soluri Historian of Science Carnegie Mellon U USA
793 Doreen Stabinsky Geneticist International Environmental Politics and Policy California State University at Sacrament USA
794 Irl Stalcup Corporate Training LA County Dept of Parks and Recreation USA
795 Emma Steen Dietician (retired) Portland USA
796 Dr. Jesse Stewart concernment for the application of education and assuring the liberty freedom and unity in life F F H USA
797 Pamela Stimler B.Sc Board Certified Internist USA
798 Prof.em Budalur Thyagarajan Ph.D organic chemistry retired USA
799 Dr. Patricia Patterson Tursi Ph.D My Dissertation concerned Mind Body Interactions I have studied health for 40a years I am a master gardener and former organic farmer SW Missouri Organic Association USA
800 Prof. John Vandermeer Biologist Univ. Michigan Ann Arbor USA
801 Rosa Vazquez Student in Biology Ohio State University USA
802 Susan Vegors Psychologist Consultant Solutech Indianapolis USA
803 Prof. Robert Vernon Heimer Ph.D The study of brain chemistry during psychotic episodes none USA
804 Paul Von Hartmann B.Sc Ecologist biodynamic agriculturist Project P E A C E USA
805 Prof. Kenneth G. Walton Neurochemist Vedic Medicine Maharishi Univ. IA USA
806 Dr. Bruce West Ph.D DC Editor Health Alert Most renowned expert in the use of phytonutrients for cardiac patients with more patients than any living doctor Health Alert Newsletter USA
807 Ryan White Student St Lawrence University USA
808 Paul Whitson M.Sc healthcare administrator USA
809 Dr. George M. Woodwell Director The Woods Hole Research Center USA
810 Dr. Suzanne M. Wuerthele Toxicologist Toxicology & Risk Assessment federal regulatory agency Denver USA
811 Dr. John Zamarra M.D. Cardiology Fullerton USA
812 Dr. M Zamir Ph.D Research Scientist University USA
813 Prof. Miguel Angel Nunez M.Sc 14 years working and researching in Agroecological Scienes in the tropical areas of Latin America IPIAT Venezuela
814 Julio Eduardo Perez Genetics of Marine Organisms Universidad de Oriente Venezuela
815 Taurai Mutanda M.Sc Biotechnologist University of Zimbabwe Zimbabwe
Source And More Information http://www.i-sis.org.uk/list.php