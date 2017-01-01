Aged Garlic Extract ™ [300 mg] (per tablet/capsule).

KYOLIC ® Aged Garlic Extract ™ begins with 100% organically† grown garlic bulbs. They are then aged to perfection in a unique extraction process to eliminate odor and create beneficial compounds found only in Kyolic.

begins with 100% organically† grown garlic bulbs. They are then aged to perfection in a unique extraction process to eliminate odor and create beneficial compounds found only in Kyolic. This formula supports and strengthens your cardiovascular system by reducing the major risk factors and promoting overall heart health.*

Supplement Facts Serving Size 2 tablets/capsules Amount per serving % Daily Value Aged Garlic Extract™†† Powder (bulb) 600 mg ** **Daily Value not established

††Special Garlic Preparation

OTHER TABLET INGREDIENTS:

Whey (dairy), Alginic Acid (seaweed), Silica, Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate (vegetable source).

OTHER CAPSULE INGREDIENTS:

Gelatin, Whey (dairy) and Magnesium Stearate (vegetable source).

Whey derived from milk.

FREE OF: Sodium, Yeast, Preservatives, Sugar, Gluten, Artificial Colors or Flavors.

Store in a cool, dry place with cap tight. Keep out of reach of children.

(†in compliance with the California Certified Organic Farmers).