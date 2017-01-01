Nutraceutical Relief for Inflammation

  • Aged Garlic Extract [300 mg] (per tablet/capsule).
  • KYOLIC® Aged Garlic Extract begins with 100% organically† grown garlic bulbs. They are then aged to perfection in a unique extraction process to eliminate odor and create beneficial compounds found only in Kyolic.
  • This formula supports and strengthens your cardiovascular system by reducing the major risk factors and promoting overall heart health.*
  • Take the best-KYOLIC® Aged Garlic Extract, the most scientifically researched, highest quality and best-selling odorless Sociable Garlic®.
SUGGESTED USE: Take two tablets/capsules with a meal twice daily.

Supplement Facts
Serving Size 2 tablets/capsules
Amount per serving % Daily Value
Aged Garlic Extract†† Powder (bulb) 600 mg **
**Daily Value not established
††Special Garlic Preparation

OTHER TABLET INGREDIENTS:
Whey (dairy), Alginic Acid (seaweed), Silica, Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate (vegetable source).

OTHER CAPSULE INGREDIENTS:
Gelatin, Whey (dairy) and Magnesium Stearate (vegetable source).

Whey derived from milk.
FREE OF: Sodium, Yeast, Preservatives, Sugar, Gluten, Artificial Colors or Flavors.
Store in a cool, dry place with cap tight. Keep out of reach of children.
(in compliance with the California Certified Organic Farmers).

