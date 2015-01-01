Details TotalHealth Editors

Staying Healthy with NEW Medicine is a great work for everyone wishing to maintain and improve their health, written by a leader in integrative, holistic medicine. Dr. Elson is 40 years in practice as a lifestyle and preventive medicine philosopher-physician. This book is an octave above his original book, Staying Healthy with the Seasons, encompassing the practical integration of Natural and Eastern approaches into the Western Medical system. This synthesis can help people focus on enhancing health as a key to Staying Healthy.

NEW Medicine offers an integrated and practical vision that guides and empowers you to take more responsibility for your health and create better outcomes with lower costs. Dr. Haas states, "We hear so much about integrative medicine nowadays, but what does this really mean? Right after medical school and internship, I began integrating important ancient and modern systems of health care into my practice. I now refer to this as NEW Medicine: N for Natural, E for Eastern, and W for Western. Each system has its value, its strengths and weaknesses. Together they make up a truly integrative approach to health and healing and to treating many conditions."

Patrick Hanaway, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Functional Medicine and Medical Director for Functional Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic endorses NEW Medicine; "This book is essential education for all medical students and physicians, as well as anyone who has ever been (or will become) ill. I first read 'Staying Healthy with the Seasons' during medical school and it has had a profound effect on my career. In 'NEW Medicine' the root causes of health creation and disease causation clearly arise from the practical wisdom and vast experience of this pioneer in health and healing. Doctor is derived from the Latin docere means to teach. Dr. Elson Haas is a great teacher and a true healer."

Elson Haas, MD has been an integrative family physician since 1973 and is founder/director of the Preventive Medical Center of Marin (pmcmarin.com) in San Rafael, CA. Dr. Haas is the author of 10 books on health, nutrition, and detoxification, including Staying Healthy with Nutrition, The Detox Diet, The False Fat Diet, and the classic, Staying Healthy with the Seasons. His most recent book is Ultimate Immunity (Rodale 2015). Learn more at ElsonHaasMD.com.

The key to improving our health lies much more in our own hands than we realize—and it is time to take action. BETTER HEALTH STARTS NOW!

Staying Healthy with NEW Medicine

Elson Haas, MD

282 pages

ISBN: 069687807

Available from AMAZON