Happy New Year! The beginning of the year is always a great time to focus on our health and look at (visualize) what we see for these coming months. Change is challenging and yet most of us know what we can do to live more healthfully and to have greater results in our health and vitality, as well as, our work, relationships and finances.

The following ten Resolutions are what I have put together for 2012. What are yours? Many of mine encompass whole areas of my life, while some are quite specific. We want actions that we can actually accomplish, and of course, we want to do our best to achieve staying healthy.