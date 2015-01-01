You don’t have to travel as much as I do for business to be caught off-guard by a virus from any environment, especially in spaces with re-circulated air (flights, trains, ships, theaters, hospitals, schools, etc.).

Weekly I receive calls from readers and clients asking what they can do to protect themselves and enhance their immunity while traveling or in crowded places. The following are procedures I have personally employed and recommended to those I consult with for over twenty years. . .very successfully, I might add!

Keep in mind the uniqueness of each individual and adjust solutions offered for your particular health condition.

Use an herbal supplement that contains at least the following, preferably in one complex: Echinacea, Goldenseal, Astragalus, Schizandra berries, L-Lysine and Andrographis. This combination has been used for centuries to help boost immune responses and protect from viruses and bacteria. I take two capsules three times a day.

Use extra strength vitamin C in a buffered form daily. The one I use and recommend is a powder of 4,350 mg in one tsp. and powdered form is best taken in warm water with a straw to avoid any damage to tooth enamel. You can also supplement with tablets or capsules but be sure you take in warm water for faster and better utilization.

Begin a high-potency probiotic to enhance immune responses by adding health-enhancing microorganisms into your intestinal system. I recommend at least 60 billion organisms in one capsule for proactive measures.

Every hour of being exposed in crowded places spray each nostril 5–6 times with a solution of silver hydrosol (not the same as ordinary colloidal silver). This is my “go to” natural antibiotic and this type solution has been used for centuries to kill bacteria, viruses and fungus. It comes in a nasal spray; spray bottle and larger sizes for refills. Hold one nostril tight with finger while inhaling and spraying the other (breathe deeply through open nostril). Immediately put your head back so the liquid runs down your throat—if you’re killing “something” it will burn for a few seconds; do the same for the other nostril. If at any time you feel a sore throat or other symptoms manifesting, open bottle and take 1–2 tsp. by swishing in your mouth for 1–2 minutes so it absorbs sublingually, then swallow. Do this once an hour for at least four hours and symptoms should subside, and the silver will enhance your immune responses without killing the health-enhancing intestinal bacteria. My first indication of being exposed to a virus is that I get a one-sided sore throat; that’s my clue to employ my “first response” remedy of silver. I’ve been using this procedure for over ten years and I have NOT become ill after a flight—except for the one time I forgot to do it! My pilot, business traveler and flight attendant clients won’t leave home without it!

Take the same herbal supplement as you did before the flight. Two capsules, three times daily for the duration of your entire trip.

Take extra vitamin C as soon as you can after, before you board or when entering a place with crowds and re-circulated air.

When using the restroom, wash your hands in soap and hot water, after drying use the same silver hydrosol in a spray bottle to disinfect your hands…it doesn’t hurt to gently spray the face and neck as well, it helps hydration.

Many people become constipated while traveling because hydration is less and your entire eating and sleeping patterns are altered. If this happens to you, consider packing an herbal stool softener that has no habit-forming ingredients like EliminAid©. Take 1–2 each evening with

plenty of water. I find it’s best to take one the morning of travel to avoid sluggish elimination.

Continue spraying your nose 3–4 times daily with silver hydrosol.

Continue extra vitamin C in easily tolerated doses or an over-the-counter product containing herbs and vitamin C.

At the very first sign of symptoms (headache, body aches, sore throat, dry cough, etc.) begin taking one teaspoon of the silver hydrosol each hour for at least four doses and, thereafter, 3–4 times daily until symptoms are gone.

At the first sign of digestive distress (food poisoning, diarrhea,etc.) take a probiotic of at least 100 billion on an empty stomach in easy-to-swallow capsules.

If you are prone to intestinal illnesses when you travel, you may want to consider a homeopathic made especially to conquer intestinal bacteria. It's easy to take: six drops under the tongue each 15 minutes for four doses at the first sign of symptoms (diarrhea, vomiting, cramping). This is a proprietary blend remedy and available only through The Health Matters Store, see below.

Repeat “during flight” procedure for return trip home.

Once You’re HOME. . .

You’d benefit from supplementing with a high-potency probiotic of at least 70–80 billion for at least 30 days; it adds those germ-fighting, health-enhancing microorganisms into your intestinal tract. We know scientifically that most of our immune responses are based in our gut; keeping your intestinal tract well-stocked with a good “army” provides great defenses. You should also continue taking patient-specific supplements after discussing your needs with your nutritionally-aware health professional. I wish you all healthy and safe travels, Naturally.

