Do you have times where it’s like a light switch goes off, and your friends know they have three minutes to feed you or you will kill them? Do you crave sugar? These are symptoms suggesting that your body’s adrenal gland stress handling system is getting exhausted. Here’s how you can support your adrenal “stress handler,” so you can feel better.

Symptoms of Adrenal Exhaustion

If your adrenal glands are underactive, what might you be experiencing? Low adrenal function can cause, among other symptoms:

Fatigue

Recurrent infections

Difficulty shaking off infections

Poor response and “crashing” during stress

Achiness

Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar with irritability when hungry)

Low blood pressure and dizziness upon first standing

Blood tests will not pick up adrenal exhaustion until it is so severe that it is life threatening.

Causes of Adrenal Insufficiency

Excess stress. Dr. Hans Selye, one of the first doctors to research stress reactions, found that if an animal becomes severely overstressed, its adrenal glands bleed and develop signs of adrenal destruction before the animal finally dies from the stress. I suspect many people suffer exhaustion of their adrenal glands, but without the adrenal gland destruction that Hans Selye saw in his experimental animals.

Excess caffeine. This has been shown to amplify your body’s reaction to low blood sugar.

Nutritional deficiencies. Especially vitamin C, chromium and pantothenic acid (vitamin B5).

Treating Adrenal Insufficiency



Cutting out sugar—except for chocolate. Small amounts of dark chocolate will give you an energy boost and also has a natural mood elevator. Ditch the “Energy Drinks” which are a loan shark for energy and worsen stress. For a real energy drink, use a vitamin powder and a special sugar called Ribose. (For more information on Ribose click here.) Cut down on caffeine. Switch to green tea, which has enough caffeine to give you a boost without crashing you. It also contains theanine, which helps calm you while leaving your mind clear. I tease that it is only a matter of time until the barista at your local coffee shop asks if you would like one pump of Theanine or two added to your coffee. Eat a high-protein low carbohydrate diet. The news media tries to get your attention by making believe that everything is a crisis. It is not! When you find yourself stressing, ask yourself a simple question: “Am I in imminent danger?” If you do not like what you’re seeing on the news, turn it off. If you think what you are watching on the news is an accurate and balanced reflection of what is happening in the world, there are many people who would like to sell you a bridge in Brooklyn!

Natural Adrenal Support

Below are several things that can be very helpful in supporting your adrenal glands to heal: