It is one thing to make New Year’s resolutions, another thing to start working on them. . . and yet another thing altogether to successfully achieve your New Year’s resolutions. In this article we will focus on the top five tips to successfully follow through with and achieve your New Year’s resolutions.

1. Write and Re-write Your Goals on Paper

Having your goals on paper is one of the most important strategies for successfully following through. It is easy to forget things that are not written down, especially when you are busy. Don’t be afraid to re-write or alter your goals as time goes on. Your resolutions may evolve as the year goes on and re-writing them when you see fit can be integral in their achievement.

2. Look at Your Resolutions Daily

It is important to take time each day to think about what you want to achieve. One of the best ways to achieve your goals is to review them daily. When your goals are out of site they are often also out of mind. Place a copy of your goals on your fridge, bathroom mirror, or computer so you can see them daily.

3. Take Care of Your Overall Health

It can be easy to become overly focused on your resolutions and forget about other important aspects of your life. Be sure to incorporate your goals within your life and not as a separate entity that pushes other important things away. The healthier you are overall the better you will be at pursuing and achieving success.

4. Be Patient

Many New Year’s resolutions cannot be achieved in a day or a week. In fact, most take long periods of time to be successfully completed. Practice patience along your journey. Don’t be too hard on yourself if things are taking longer than you expected or if there are some setbacks. Most goals take more time to achieve than originally planned and involve some adversity.

5. Celebrate the Milestones

It is often easy to forget how well we are actually doing. When we take time to celebrate milestones or achievements along the way we can gain momentum. Don’t wait until the final completion of the goal to celebrate. Be sure to remind yourself regularly how well you are really doing.