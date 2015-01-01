Before we begin to make New Year’s resolutions, it makes sense to first tune into where we are in our life — what’s transpired so far in our years on Earth and what we want to accomplish now. This allows us to tune into the next steps. Even with grand ideals, we still need the practical aspects of one step at a time. That’s the way we build a house, write a book, or humanifest whatever big dreams we have.

Usually, on the last day of the year, or on the day before my birthday, I write a list of what the past year was like—what happened, ups and downs, relationships and work, etc. Then on New Year’s Day and also on my birthday, I write what I wish to see happen in the upcoming year, and envision these things happening. And it’s based on expanding my current world, such as being on national TV shows this year to help get my healing message into the world.

What I wanted to share with you here are the topics I use and correlate with the numerology system that I studied initially in the 1970s, and which has fascinated me since. To me, numbers have always had meaning, and I tend to count everything, just like “The Count” on Sesame Street. On any given day I may count flocks of birds flying overhead, people in my spin class or people around a healing circle. If it can be counted, there’s a good chance I’ll be “crunching the numbers.”

In basic numerology, numbers break down into the basis of 9, as with the digits 4 and 5 summing to 9, and 3 and 4 making a 7. A 10 is also 1, and the numbers 11, 22, and 33 (and on) are considered “master numbers” and have a higher octave, more universal level of meaning. In numerology, our date of birth has significance for who we are and who we become in our life. For example, my date of birth, 8/14/47 is broken down into 8-1-4-1-9-4-7 using the entire year of 1947. Those numbers add up to 34, which is 7. Seven is the “mystic” or someone who appreciates the invisible or subtle energies and spiritual aspects of life. And I also have qualities of a 3 and a 4. There are many details of how this plays out and shifts every year. My long-time friend, Dan Millman, author of Way of the Peaceful Warrior, also wrote a book entitled, The Life You Were Born to Live, which goes into the topics of numerology and birthdates in great depth. Check it out. What’s your number? In looking at this, it’s much more complex than the basics I use for writing out my plans, and I suggest you also use the simple following guidelines for the numbered topics.

The simplest breakdown of the numbers is as follows:

1—Identity and connection to Spirit/God and is focused on alignment with the Divine with the main prayer for all of us, “Let Divine Love and Order reign in my life on Earth as it is in Heaven. Or Thy will be done.” I write about my reverence for life and the spirit in all things, and am thankful for any blessings.

2—Relationship in our life—with family, friends, coworkers, and others. I acknowledge where these are and what healing can come forth there, how can these relationships progress.

3—Creativity as the next level beyond relationship, bringing another force into action. Here I write about the projects I am working on and how they can move forward.

4—Home and the basic structure that supports us and allows us to do what we do. What’s needed at home to make it work best?

5—Travel and Teaching/Education as 5 is about moving about, a somewhat unsettled, yet active number. Here I explore where I might travel or classes to take or to teach. How do I move myself forward, as I sense we do better when we are “evolutionary beings?” In the conclusion of my first book, Staying Healthy with the Seasons, I stated clearly that I believed that change/evolution/growth is the essence of healing.

6—Business and here I write about my clinic practice. A 6 is energetically bringing energy down from above to Earth as its symbol starts above and circles down, whereas a 9 as bringing Earthly efforts up to consciousness— at least, that’s how I think of these numbers. With 6, I write about how I want my business and work efforts to progress.

7—Health and Spirituality, and here I focus on my health goals, which is often the key area people address with resolutions. I look at my diet, exercise program, sleep, weight and more to make sure I am addressing all aspects of health.

8—Finances and “as above, so below” as the 8 is a continuous loop (infinity symbol) I address how my divine mission aligns with my work and how that is remunerated from the world. And focus on the financial aspects.

9—Completions and what can I or do I wish to complete. It might be a relationship or turning a book manuscript in or anything else important to me.

10—Identity again and at the next level, as with completions and beginning another cycle. Remember, 10 is 1 also.

I encourage you to reflect deeply in this first month of the year, look at where you are and where you want to be. What can you work on and progress this year to make your life work better? Address these various important aspects of life.

Happy New Year!

Now, here’s my sense of simple resolutions to help get you started on your own. Make them personal and measurable.

For example, to say, “I am going to eat better,” is rather amorphous and less specific than saying, “I am going to consume 50 percent of my daily diet as vegetables or eat three full portions of vegetables or a fresh green salad every day.” And as I say this, this list is rather general, yet you can focus yours more deeply in the appropriate topics that are important for your improving health.

In this new year 2015, I resolve to: