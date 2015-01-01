More Americans Living to 90-Plus
More Americans are living to 90 and beyond, and by 2050 their ranks could reach almost 9 million, finds the U.S. Census Bureau’s report titled “American Community Survey Reports: ACS-17, 90+ in the United States: 2006–2008.” Revealing that the number of nonagenarians has nearly tripled—from 720,000 in 1980 to 1.9 million in 2010, and by 2050 their ranks could reach almost 9 million.
This age group now the fastest-growing group in the older population. Noting that more older people are living alone, the report warns that they are not necessarily healthy or independent—many live in assisted living facilities or have other home services such as visiting nurses, or help from family. In fact, the report reveals that 85 percent of those 90 and older say they have one or more physical limitations, with about 66 percent have difficulty walking or climbing stairs.
