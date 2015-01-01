Although there was some variation between the
studies, the team found consistent evidence of associations
between all four measures of physical capability and
mortality — people who performed less well in these tests had
a consistently higher risk of death. From 14 studies (including
53,476 participants) that dealt with grip strength, the death rate
among the weakest people was 1.67 times greater than among
the strongest people, after taking age, sex, and body size into
account. From five studies (including 14,692 participants) that
dealt with walking speed, the death rate among people who
were slowest was 2.87 times greater than among the people
who were fastest, after similar adjustments. Five studies
(including 28,036 people) that dealt with chair rising showed
that the death rate of people who were the slowest was almost
twice the rate of people who were fastest at this physical task.
Submitting that: “Objective measures of physical capability are
predictors of all cause mortality in older community dwelling
populations,” the researchers posit that: “Such measures may
therefore provide useful tools for identifying older people at
higher risk of death.”
The ability of a person to independently perform everyday tasks,
such as gripping, walking, rising from a chair and balancing on
one leg, may help to predict longevity. Researchers from the
MRC Unit for Lifelong Health and Ageing (United Kingdom)
reviewed 57 studies of physical capability assessments of
community-dwelling seniors and identified 28 that assessed
these traits in people of any age and recorded subsequent
mortality.
References:
Notice
[Rachel Cooper, Diana Kuh, Rebecca Hardy, Mortality Review Group.
“Objectively measured physical capability levels and mortality: systematic review
and meta-analysis.” BMJ 2010; 341:c4467, 9 Sept. 2010.]
