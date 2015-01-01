Regular Teeth Cleaning Improves Cardiovascular Health
Seeing a dental hygienist at least once a year may help to reduce incidence of myocardial infarction, stroke, and total cardiovascular events. H-B. Leu, from Taipei Veterans General Hospital (Taiwan), and colleagues examined 10,887 subjects who had undergone tooth scaling, and 10,989 subjects who had not received tooth scaling.
During an average follow-up period of seven years, the group that had undergone tooth scaling had a lower incidence of myocardial infarction, stroke, and total cardiovascular events. Increasing frequency of tooth scaling correlated with a higher risk reduction. The study authors report that: “Tooth scaling was associated with a decreased risk for future cardiovascular events.”
