Seeing a dental hygienist at least once a year may help to reduce incidence of myocardial infarction, stroke, and total cardiovascular events. H-B. Leu, from Taipei Veterans General Hospital (Taiwan), and colleagues examined 10,887 subjects who had undergone tooth scaling, and 10,989 subjects who had not received tooth scaling.

During an average follow-up period of seven years, the group that had undergone tooth scaling had a lower incidence of myocardial infarction, stroke, and total cardiovascular events. Increasing frequency of tooth scaling correlated with a higher risk reduction. The study authors report that: “Tooth scaling was associated with a decreased risk for future cardiovascular events.”

