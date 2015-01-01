Details A4M

Not only does lifting weights improve muscle power and promotes cardiovascular health, but doing so enhances quality of life as well. Researchers from the University of Tras-os-Montes e Alto Douro (Portugal) and the Federal University of Rio Grande del Sur (Brazil) report that 12 weeks of strength training is highly effective for improving functional capacity, as well as for enhancing quality of life. The researchers observed that such a four-month long regimen