April 2015
We welcome Karen V. Unger, MSW, Ed.D to the pages of TotalHealth this month with her article “Nutrition And Mental Disorders.” Unger is the author of Brain Health for Life, Beyond Pills Politics and Popular Diets and will be contributing to Total Health in coming issues. Journalist Olga Chiruk in “BraTumIA: New Brain Imaging Technology,” brings readers up-to-date on new technology BraTumIA for individuals with brain tumors the “software performs tumor volumetry within five minutes, and most importantly always does it in a consistent manner, so chances for error decrease significantly,” say the developers in Bern, Switzerland. Interestingly this software Is available at no charge to researchers and clinicians. In "Russian Tarragon and Bitter Melon: Creatine’s Overlooked Sidekicks" Dallas Cloutare, PhD calls the attention of all body builders and offers Russian tarragon and bitter melon combination to heighten the benefits of creatine. Elson M. Haas, MD, presents “ADHA And Nutrition,” explaining the important role nutrition has in treating ADHD. Haas includes foods to avoid and the foods to use in coping with ADHD also there are suggestions of tests which can be administered to confirm its presence. Brad King’s, MS, MFS, in “Life Is Not Meant To Be Spent In The Gym,” shares information on an excerise plan called HIIT which is done in a short period of time with an intense routine. This may be the answer for all of us who want the benefits of going to the gym with out the gym taking over our lives. “Are North Americans Immortal?” Thanatologist Daniela Muggia’s final part in a three-part series on Death and Dying. We encourages our readers to read part one and two in the last two issues of Total Health if you missed them. Death is not something we as Americans spend time thinking about or preparing for—and she asks us why? “Step Into Health,” Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD speaking from experience discusses the benefits and some of the dance steps to help with increasing your exercising and having fun at the same time. “Whey Protein,” Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH) explains how it is made, why we should use it and how different segments of the population can enjoy the benefits. This month’s Pet Care column by Shawn Messonnier, DVM, is on chondroitin used by both men and women and their best friends. Media Review feature’s Kathleen Barnes new book Food is Medicine: 101 Prescriptions from the Garden as an avid gardener she shares her knowledge on how plants from the garden can be used as cures for a variety of ailments.
Thank you to all the authors contributing to the May issue. We also extend a thank you to our advertisers who make Total Health Online possible.
Best in health,
TWIP — The Wellness Imperative People
April 2015 Features
- Russian Tarragon and Bitter Melon: Creatine’s Overlooked Sidekicks
Dallas Clouatre, PhD
- ADHD And Nutrition
Elson M. Haas, MD
- Nutrition And Mental Disorders
Karen V. Unger, MSW, Ed.D
- Step Into Health
Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD
- BraTumIA: New Brain Imaging Technology
Olga Chiruk
- Are North Americans Immortal?
Daniela Muggia, Thanatologist
- Life Is Not Meant To Be Spent In The Gym
Brad King, MS, MFS
- Whey Protein
Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH)
- Media Review: Food Is Medicine
Kathleen Barnes
- Pet Care: CHONDROITIN
Shawn Messonnier, DVM
Click here to read the full April issue.