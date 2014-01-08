Warning: strpos(): Empty needle in /home/jbarson/public_html/templates/ja_teline_v/html/layouts/joomla/content/item/default.php on line 62

August 2014 Features


  1. Vitamins For My Child?
    Brent Barlow, ND
  2. How Your Teeth Affect Your Digestive System
    Flora Stay, DDS
  3. 10 Tips On Staying Healthy With Water
    Elson M. Haas, MD
  4. Thyroid Disease And Digestive Problems
    Drs. Frank and Lisa Lanzisera
  5. Conquer Digestive Issues
    Brad King, MS, MFS
  6. Eye Health Is Connected To What?
    Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD
  7. Nutraceutical Relief For Inflammation
    Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG)
  8. The Inside Job: Healing The World By First Healing Ourselves
    Jacqueline Lapa Sussman, MS. LPC
  9. Advice For Healthier Joints
    Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD
  10. Pet Care: Addison’s Disease
    Shawn Messonnier, DVM

Click Here to read the full August issue.

TotalHealth editors

