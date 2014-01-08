August 2014 Features

Vitamins For My Child?

Brent Barlow, ND How Your Teeth Affect Your Digestive System

Flora Stay, DDS 10 Tips On Staying Healthy With Water

Elson M. Haas, MD Thyroid Disease And Digestive Problems

Drs. Frank and Lisa Lanzisera Conquer Digestive Issues

Brad King, MS, MFS Eye Health Is Connected To What?

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD Nutraceutical Relief For Inflammation

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG) The Inside Job: Healing The World By First Healing Ourselves

Jacqueline Lapa Sussman, MS. LPC Advice For Healthier Joints

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD Pet Care: Addison’s Disease

Shawn Messonnier, DVM

Click Here to read the full August issue.