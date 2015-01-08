Beginning with Brad King's, MS, MFS, "Feed Your Eyesight" the focus is on our eyes and why they are so important and in need of proper care and nutrition. Millions of people around the world suffer from various eye disorders like cataracts (blurred vision, due to the eye lens becoming progressively opaque), and macular degeneration (a deterioration of the macula, the small central portion of the retina). Diet plays an important role in every cell in your body and eye cells are no different.

In "The Liver, A Key Digestive Organ" Dallas Clouatre, PhD, gives us a full review on the function of the liver. We often don't refer to the liver when planning our diets however, after considering what Clouatre has to say you are sure to give the liver and its functions the respect it deserves.

Originally published in April 2013 "Ten Tips for Good Digestion" by Elson M. Haas, MD, is a good reminder to maintain good eating practices with helpful tips for individuals with digestive problems.

In "Two Weeks Before School Starts" Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD, calls attention to the viruses and afflictions which our children are exposed to when the school days begin in August and September. Gilbère includes an updated formula for dealing with head lice, information to keep handy for an all too common and unpleasant affliction.

In "Promoting a Strong Immune Response Against Viruses" Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), stresses good nutrition and eating a healthy diet rich fruit and vegetables in protecting against viruses. He describes many of the viruses prevalent today and describes natural treatments, most are readily available.

In August Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, covers "SAMe for Pets". SAMe appears to be more useful when used for humans but more research is needed according to Total Health's resident vet.

Thank you to all the authors contributing to the July issue. We also extend a thank you to our advertisers who make Total Health Online possible.

Best in health,

TWIP—The Wellness Imperative People

August 2015 Features

