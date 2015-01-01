Details TotalHealth Editors

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the August 2016 issue of TotalHealth.

With schools starting soon Dallas Clouatre, PhD, gives parents homework with "Breakfast of Champions—Children Do Better With Than Without." He describes recent studies showing various "aspects of intelligence, emotional control and behavior in elementary school students and in teenagers respond positively to simple changes in diet and the use of vitamin and mineral supplements."

Sherrill Sellman, ND, discusses "MoisturePom—A Healthy And Safe Solution For Vaginal Dryness." As many as half of the women over forty have experienced this problem.

In the Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, article "Autonomic Dysfunction in CFS and Fibromyalgia: Treating POTS, NMH, Low Blood Pressure And Orthostatic Intolerance," normally, when standing the autonomic nervous system tells the legs to send the blood back up to your brain, where it is needed. This doesn't work very well in fibromyalgia. Teitelbaum provides a self quiz which is part of his Energy Analysis Program.

Elson Haas, MD, "Detoxification And The Detox Diet: An Important Healing Process." We are reminded of the importance of eating our fruits and vegetables and drinking plenty of water. He uses the acronym SNACCs to stand for Sugar, Nicotine, Alcohol, Caffeine and Chemicals. Primarily he gives us a Detox Diet, a three meals a day plan to use for 2–3 weeks to get us on the road to health.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, "Stomach Acid: The Forgotten Genie For Weight Loss And More." Educating us on the importance of HCI and its role in digestive health and weight loss brings new respect for a process often presented as the bane of our body.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), presents "The Amazing Benefits of Green Tea." Beginning with the differences of green, black and oolong tea, Bruno continues with the benefits in areas of antioxidant activity, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, cardiovascular, and weight loss properties.

Elly McGuinness continues the series on Choosing Organics with "Choosing Organic To Help Protect Against Cancer" Focusing on the phyonutrients particularly Salvestrols found in farming soils untreated by pesticides. Salvestrols may have anti-cancer benefits for humans.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares in "Healthy Recipes/Healthy Body," her recipe for "Nightshade-Free Guacamole." All recipes are created and tested in her institute kitchen to insure they are packed with nutrition and the ability to assist overall detoxification, which is what's important for wholistic rejuvenation. And Dr. Gloria includes a description of the health benefits of each of the ingredients.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents "Cranberry For Bladder And Kidney." He includes benefits for the reader as well.

Best in health,

TWIP The Wellness Imperative People

Click here to read the full August issue.

Click here to read the full August issue.