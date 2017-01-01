Dear Readers,

In "Journaling to Lasting Success," Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, presents a way to focus entirely on yourself to progress to a healthier and happier you. The NEW Fat Flush Plan provides the help to do it.

Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, "Meditation, Stress and Aging," suggests real and tangible benefits from meditative practices. These benefits are backed by research and include stress reduction, a balancing of blood pressure and blood sugar and, perhaps, greater longevity.

Charles Bens, PhD, calls attention to a topic currently in the news, "Is Artificial Intelligence Going to Save Healthcare?" By all accounts its coming and here is one author's comments.

"Acid Blockers Are As Deadly As Cigarettes," by Jacob Teitelbaum, MD. Surprising statement from a doctor. He goes on to discuss stomach acid, how it works in our bodies and how dangerous long time use of the drugs being prescribed can be for us.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), in "Reduce Body Fat with CLA," describing what CLA is, how it is used by our body and that it may help you lose a little weight.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "Quinoa Burgers and Patties," a healthy alternative to our standard burgers. Gilbère provides a history of quinoa and includes with her recipes a complete description of the healthy benefits of all the ingredients.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM includes our pets with, "Zinc for Our Pets." Elson Haas, MD, "Is It Dental Pain Or Mental Pain?" Haas takes us on a trip to the dentist and provides us with an unconventional narrative on how he handles the pain and suggests a whole new approach for us to consider when we go in for our next checkup.

You'll be first introduced to telomeres in the second article in this issue when you read Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article in "Meditation, Stress and Aging." In the ending article, "Telomeres: The Tape Measure For Aging," by Charles Bens, PhD, you will find more history and explanation of how they work in the body plus an extensive personal evaluation to take so you can have a grasp of how you are doing from an aging prospectus.

