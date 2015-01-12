Dear Readers,

In “The Eyes Versus The Computer, The TV And The Smart Phone,” Dallas Clouatre, PhD, educates us on the impact the light emitted from these devices have on eye health. Supported by studies he shares information on the importance of supplements for eye health through one’s life.

In “Tips To Stay On Track With Your Health And Fitness Over The Silly Season,” Elly McGuinness, B PhEd, reminds us with food as a common theme at Christmas: “We should all allow ourselves to break away from routine during this time, so that we feel refreshed and motivated in the New Year, but consider finding a balance between the good stuff and the not so good stuff…and you will thank yourself for it.” She shares tips to help keep your body in tip top shape over the festive season.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), presents “Vitamin A: More Than Just A Powerful Antioxidant.” In addition to explaining the two types of vitamin A, preformed and proformed he explains in further detail the three major functions: visual system, gene expression and immunity. Included is information on suggested dosage and timing; also toxicity.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD, focus is “Holiday Health Risks—“Over- Consumption Syndrome.” In the U.S., 50 percent more heart attacks occur in winter than in summer, mostly due to extraordinary stress, and high fat meals (comfort food). Dr. Gloria suggest adding Lecithin to our diets. Lecithin is an important phospholipid needed by all living cells. Lecithin is produced within our own bodies—found in major organs: the heart, liver, and kidneys. Though it is produced within our bodies, we do not always consume enough of the foods that provide the nutrition needed to produce adequate amounts.

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, in “Which Infection Causes CFS & Fibromyalgia?,” continues his theme on helping CFS/Fibromyalgia sufferers by sharing his solutions. “The good news? CFS and fibromyalgia are very treatable. You can recover!” This article explains the magnitude of Candida on the body and the cycle involved with eliminating the infection. Dr. T., also includes the importance of maintaining zinc levels.

December Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents “Tea Tree For Pets.” Tea tree was a popular treatment until it was replaced with the introduction of antibiotics, Dr. Shawn points out many areas of use. He reminds us tea tree is NOT to be used on cats.

In “Top Ten Tips On Staying Healthy in Winter,” Elson Haas, MD, calls our attention to healthy behaviors that will assist us in surviving the holidays, the winter months, and resulting in us leading a balanced, happy life.

December 2015 Features

