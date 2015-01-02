Dallas Clouatre, PhD, in “Caloric Restriction, Fasting And Nicotinamide Riboside” delves into methods used to extend the human lifespan, although caloric restriction (CR) has proven to be useful in extending life towards its upper threshold in life forms ranging from yeast to primates, it does not work in all species. Also he addresses fasting along with CR along with the benefits of supplementing with nicotinamide riboside.

Elson M. Haas, MD, “Ten Tips for Emotional Well-being And Heart Health” offers his guidelines for strengthening personal relationships and your heart health. Sharing his suggestions on supplements, which may help with the efforts.

Brad King’s, MS, MFS, in “How To Maintain An Ultimate Libido,” gives a healthy alternative to the commercials that blast the TV screens across America.

“Death And The Melting Pot: Is There A Universal Key To Caring For The Dying, Whatever Culture They Belong To?” is the first in a three part series written by Daniela Muggia. After more than 20 years of working with the terminally ill, she has developed the ECEL Method, Empathic Care at the End of Life; one of the most popular courses taught in hospitals, hospices and for Masters degree programs at universities in Italy and other countries. This is not a topic talked about much in America even though it touches us all.

Brent Barlow, ND “Keeping New Year’s Resolutions” gives ideas for those who may have trouble following through on the resolutions they made a short time ago.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, “Cardio Rejuvenation” compares our heart to our cars—if we reduce the mileage placed on our car, they last longer. If we learn to slow and rest our heart rate, this vital organ stays healthier longer—adding more years to those predicted two billion beats in a lifespan.

“A Natural Approach To Cholesterol Reduction And Heart Health” Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG) reports the current conventional medical treatment is cholesterollowering prescription drugs, along with low saturated fat diets. It makes sense to work with your doctor in trying one or more of the relatively risk-free dietary supplement approaches he describes as part of your total program for lowering cholesterol and reducing risk of cardiovascular disease.

This month’s Pet Care column by Shawn Messonnier, DVM, is on “Constipation,” more common in cats than dogs and veterinary supervision is recommended for treatment.

Thank you to all the authors contributing to the February issue. We also extend a thank you to our advertisers who make Total Health Online possible.

Happy Valentine’s Day to you all.

Best in health,

TWIP — The Wellness Imperative People

February 2015 Features

Click here to read the full February issue.