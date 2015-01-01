Details TotalHealth Editors

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the February 2017 issue of TotalHealth. February is National Heart Month, there are several articles on heart health in this issue.

In our Studies section this month we report Kyolic Aged Garlic’s Hypertension Benefits Confirmed.

Dallas Clouatre, PhD, in "Three Pillars Of GI-Tract Health" gives us a look inside at our GI tract. He describes the workings of the this body system, what can go wrong and how we can influence the GI-track to healthy working order. You'll be impressed with how complicated the whole operation is—even without much consideration from us.

Elson Haas, MD, presents "Self Care And Stress Reduction." Guiding us on a tour by looking at ways to protect our body and heart from the negative effects of stress and to create better health. Beginning with a self-inventory, included is an explanation of the three major areas of stress for most of us and goes on to describe seven types of stress. You'll find this educational and healthful.

In "Sugar Addiction and Fibromyalgia," Jacob Teitelbaum MD addresses the pitfalls of sugar and its influence on all of us, our heart health and hypertension. Included are suggestions on dealing with "sugar cravings."

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares her recipe for "Salsa Jovan—Nightshade Free." She suggests using it in place of salsa and salad dressing, using it with eggs, on burritos or to accompany chips and vegetables as a dip. It is a healthy and easy to make recipe. Gilbère includes all the health benefits of the ingredients for her natural health recipes.

Stephen T. Sinatra, MD, FAAC, presents "For A Healthier Heart, Try the Mother Earth Rx." In this article, it's explained—"a well-established, but little known scientific fact that the surface of the Earth contains a subtle, natural, negative electric charge. You may have felt it sometime when walking along the wet sand at the beach and noticed a bit of tingling or warmth in your feet. That's it. You were getting charged up by Mother Earth." Read on for the heart benefits it offers and become familiar with the Mother Earth Rx.

In "A Healthy Heart At Any Age," Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, tells there are over 250 risk factors for heart disease that have been identified. However, you'll be relieved to know that a large number of these factors—including many that are especially dangerous—can be lowered with lifestyle choices and changes. Covered are effects of smoking, obesity, diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle. Your daily choices have a significant influence on your health.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), in "Pros and Cons of Coffee and Caffeine" includes the sources of caffeine, how much is in each source and how it can effect various health issues. He also lists contraindications for caffeine intake and reminds those who are sensitive to caffeine to forego it.

Charles Bens, PhD, in "Lowering Blood Pressure Naturally," defines high blood pressure, lists the causes, includes prevention using nutrition, which foods to favor and which to avoid and suggestions on exercise.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents Part 2 of a four part series on cancer, many pet owners are seeking this information for their pets.

Best in health,

Click here to read the full February issue.

