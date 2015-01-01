Dear Readers,

Welcome to the February 2018 issue of TotalHealth Magazine Online.

Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, "Weight Loss Supplements," is especially helpful for those with weight loss resolutions for the New Year and need motivation. Selecting the right approach with realistic expectations as to how much can be lost, and how quickly, will help prevent frustration and disappointment. Clouatre discusses some major categories and rationales for weight loss supplements.

Elson Haas, MD, in this month's article, "Flu Fighters and Prevention," explains background of the yearly flu that spreads in the winter months. How it spreads and what steps you can take for prevention. Haas' emphasis is on self-care and starts with his 5 Keys to Staying Healthy.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, in "The Stomach Acid Connection," not often discussed as a system of the workings of the human body—"food should pass from your stomach into your small intestine, accompanied by a steady flow of bile. If you are not secreting enough hydrochloric acid due to a lack of hydrochloric acid producing nutrients (think sodium, iodine and zinc) OR if you are under stress, the opening to the small intestine, known as the pylorus becomes spastic." Sounds simple? Read on.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), discuses "5-Methyltetrahydrofolate: A Better Folic Acid." Folate is a water-soluble B vitamin, Bruno describes its importance in the body, who is most susceptible to a shortage and how the shortage effects our body. He explains why supplementation with ordinary folic acid may not always address deficiency issues.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "Carrot Soup With A Twist." Another of her signature inflammation and nightshade free recipes. Includes the health benefits of all the ingredients.

"Silver Lozenges For Healing Your Mouth And Throat Naturally," by Sherrill Sellman, ND states sore throats can be more than a precursor to cold or flu. Some sore throats are caused by a bacterial infection and others are viral in origin. Sellman includes types of the ailment, how it spreads and what you can do if you find yourself with one this season.

Jonathan Glass, MAc, CAT in "Why We Cleanse," explains cleansing has always been the foundation of natural health systems, including Ayurveda and Chinese medicine. These systems honor the body's innate intelligence to heal itself. "Cleansing and healing is all about digestion on every level—digesting food, sensory input and experiences."

In "Survive Spring Allergies," Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, ND, PhD, describes her personal experience of having allergies treated in the emergency room and her reaction to the medication prescribed. Dr. G. thanks for sharing this with our readers.

"Making Personal Lubricants Safe," by Wendy Strgar CEO, Founder, Loveologist reports, "Lacking lubrication in intimacy is remarkably common, and happens for a myriad of reasons. Menopause, childbearing, nursing and even common medications like antihistamines and antidepressants often cause vaginal dryness and contribute to pain during sex and the associated low libido that develops."

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, consults this month on, "Colostrum/Lactoferrin Use For Pets." Reminding us to always consult with our veterinarian before supplementing our pets' diet.

Best in health,

TWIP The Wellness Imperative People

Click here to read the full February 2018 issue.

