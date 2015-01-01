Dallas Clouatre, PhD, in “Weight Loss — Timing Is (Almost) Everything,” discusses the seasons of the year and the twenry-four hour (circadian) cycle and the strong impact they have on diet — similar fluctuations in energy use and storage are so strong that they may be more important than the usual dietary suspects — the amounts of carbohydrate, fat and protein in the diet.

Elson M. Haas, MD, “Using the Energetics of Numerology To Craft Your Plans For The New Year,” offers his guidelines for incorporating numerology into your approach to planning for the New Year. A thoughtful way to expand your resolutions from the usual—diet, exercise and more patience—resolutions.

Sherrill Sellman, ND in “SilverSol® Tooth Gel: A Powerful Solution For Oral-Systemic Health” brings our attention to the growing awareness of the profound connection between the health of your mouth and the health of the rest of your body. This connection is known as the oral-systemic link. Attention to your dental health focuses on the toothpaste you select for you and your family with a description of what is in the common brands of toothpaste.

Brad King’s, MS, MFS, “Are You Mentally Ready For A New Year’s Resolution?,” stresses being realistic. Make your goals as specific as possible; instead of saying you are going to be healthy and skinny, say that you are going to drink at least eight glasses of clean filtered water a day and replace at least one meal with a high-quality protein smoothie (without any added sugar). The more specific about your goals you are, the easier it is to see and for your mind to accept.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, “New Year’s Resolution: Getting StressLess Sleep™.” Sharing her experience of conquering sleeplessness and discussing various herbs and nutraceuticals Gilbère directs us to the answers to overcome this problem that affect so many of us.

“L-Theanine: Nature’s Chill Pill,” Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG) reports the ramifications of chronic stress include increases in illness, including headaches, heart disease, immune deficiencies and digestive problems. L-Theanine is very helpful for all of us with excess stress.

This month’s Pet Care column by Shawn Messonnier, DVM, is on “White Willow Bark,” usually used only ºfor dogs with arthritis—because cats are sensitive to aspirin, white willow bark should only be used in cats with proper veterinary supervision.

Carmia Borek, PhD “Garlic and Aged Garlic Extract in Cancer Prevention” reports on the finding of several clinical studies on the value of garlic in cancer prevention.

Thank you to all the authors contributing to the January issue. We also extend a thank you to all of our advertisers who make Total Health Online possible to our readers this past year.

Best in health and Happy New Year,

TWIP — The Wellness Imperative People

January 2015 Features

