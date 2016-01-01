Dear Readers,

January 2016 issue of Total Health Online. Happy New Year!

In “Five Health Resolutions For 2016,” Dallas Clouatre, PhD, offers a different approach to resolutions, suggesting a change in our habits from eating breakfast everyday, morning exercise and sunshine, choose dietary fats wisely, eating more vegetables and old fashioned over fast and prepared foods.

In “Goal Setting For The Year Ahead,” Elly McGuinness, B PhEd, presents goals to be approached from a psychological versus the physiological point of view.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), presents “Using Fiber And Protein To Control Your Appetite.” Explaining the two—fiber and protein—or more specifically, a certain type of fiber and protein. This helps us all in our efforts to control appetite and achieve satiety.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD, focus is “Begin The New Year With A Full-Tank Of Wellness.” The health benefits of water and the problems that may arise with dehydration. Gilbère has suggestions on how to give your body the water that it needs, when our reaction is “I can’t drink that much water.”

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, in “Simplifying Nutritional Support In CFS And Fibromyalgia,” continues his theme on helping CFS/Fibromyalgia sufferers by sharing his solutions. He suggests beginning with the diet, making sure the intake of salt and water are sufficient and lists vitamins and supplements which are found to be beneficial for CFS and fibromyalgia patients.

“How You Can Re-Time Your Body Clock To New Time Zones And Travel Without Jet Lag,” by Leon Lack, presents an invention which is a solution to jet lag.

BEETing Down Cholesterol Levels is our January Study Review which appeared in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

In “Give Your Skin a New Lease on Life” Sherrill Sellman, ND, introduces a new skincare product to help both wpmen and men maintain youthful healthy skin.

In “Choose Healthy Foods to Prevent Disease” Karen V. Unger, MSW, EdD, states our choices are critical. Unger gives us insight into the The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Plate. She recommends eating consciously, and choosing food with your long-term health in mind because it has the potential to prevent disease and extend your lifespan.

Alessandra Felice, ND Dip CNM, believes in “Food As Medicine.” The type of cooking method is very significant to avoid nutrients losses. Steaming for short amounts of time, blanching, quick sautéing in nonstick-pans are the most beneficial while frying, grilling, boiling for long periods, baking at very high temperature promotes dietary depletion and development of toxins harmful for the human body.

Carmia Borek, PhD, reports “Aged Garlic Extract (AGE KyolicTM) Helps Protect Against Overweight, Metabolic Syndrome and Heart Disease” includes many of the health benefits of AGE—backed by clinical studies.

December Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents “Bladder Infections In Pets.” While suggesting canned food due to the water content is best for animals with bladder infections Messonnier recommends consulting with your vet when the signs of infection appear.

Best in health,

TWIP — The Wellness Imperative People

January 2016 Features

